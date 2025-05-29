Marketing & Media Magazines
    Marketing & Media Magazines

    Netflix's Queue magazine marks 20th issue

    Netflix is celebrating the 20th issue of Queue magazine with three different covers showcasing some of the streamer's brightest talents.
    29 May 2025
    Queue magazine is a print and digital publication designed to offer readers an in-depth look into the creative processes behind Netflix's original content. Launched in 2019, Queue aims to tell "the story behind the story," providing insights into the people, ideas, and processes that contribute to the creation of films, documentaries, and series on Netflix .

    The covers include Squid Game star and Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae and the Olympic GOAT, Simone Biles, who opened her world up to viewers in the intimate docuseries Simone Biles Rising. Also featured is the best-in-class cast of rom-com Nobody Wants This — Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn.

    For the Los Angeles–set comedy Nobody Wants This, creator Erin Foster assembled a cast of actors with perfect chemistry, camaraderie, and commitment — they tap into the amusing, sometimes embarrassing, always entertaining realities of modern relationships. “One thing that people seem to be so pleased by is that they are older and yet it doesn’t come with a ton of baggage,” Brody tells Queue of the series’s appeal. “It just is what it is. And you can still find love, and it can feel like first love even.”

    For the second season of Squid Game, Lee had the tricky task of returning to the character that made him a global phenomenon. He handled it with equal parts grace and guts. “The first season was so demanding that I thought, never again! So Season 2 felt somewhat inconceivable. A whole array of different feelings were swarming inside me,” he says in his Queue cover story. “I think all of us felt pressure because Season 1 was such a big success. So I wanted to make sure everyone was enjoying themselves on set. It was a healthy dose of pressure.”

    Simone Biles Rising offers an unprecedented peek behind the scenes as the peerless gymnast staged her comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s not just the gold medals that make Biles a hero. It’s her fortitude in addressing mental health. “It’s always been known as a tough sport. You’re not supposed to cry,” she tells Queue. “I’ve learned to be soft and to live in the moments where you’re feeling vulnerable and you want to be open and honest.”

