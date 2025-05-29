Media24 unveils unified advertising and content team

Media24 has launched its new Advertising & Content Marketing team, bringing together three of its commercial divisions – New Media, Adspace24 and Media24’s magazine sales team – into a single strategic offering.
Nerisa Coetzee
“This team combines Media24’s commercial media powerhouses under one banner,” says Nerisa Coetzee, chief revenue officer: Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing, which forms part of the Media24 Media division under CEO Minette Ferreira. “We will work closely with media agencies and brand partners to deliver solutions that meet shared commercial goals.”
“The media landscape has changed. Audiences are fragmented, attention is scarce, and brands and their agencies need more than just reach. They want measurable results, real engagement and creative strategies that connect with the right people at the right time.”
The formation of this team is Media24’s response to those demands. It brings together advertising performance, editorial storytelling and technical innovation into one client-focused unit that delivers clear commercial outcomes.
Coetzee notes: “Adspace24 and the magazine sales team have long given advertising agencies and clients access to high-intent audiences across news brands News24, Netwerk24 and Daily Sun, as well as lifestyle brands such as TrueLove, Drum, SARIE, Weg/Go and Tuis/Home. New Media adds 25 years of editorial and strategic content experience, with 55 international content marketing awards since 2020 and a legacy of impactful work for brands including Woolworths, Nestlé, Westfalia, Vodacom, FNB and Mediclinic.”
A full-service offering
The integrated team offers brands and their agencies end-to-end solutions across: Advertising across digital, print and social platforms
Content marketing that builds long-term brand value
Brand storytelling, including sponsored content and editorial-style features
Scalable software development via Swipe iX
Video and podcast production
Experiential events that connect brands with people in meaningful ways
“This is about doing smarter work that delivers bigger impact,” says Coetzee. “Our partners now have a single team that can craft strategy, create content and connect with audiences across the full journey – from awareness to action – with the clarity, creativity and commercial focus that today’s environment demands.”
Data-led, AI-powered
The team is underpinned by data and driven by insight. Using audience analytics, performance tracking and AI-powered contextual targeting, Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing creates work that is both creative and effective. Brands and their agencies can expect: Integrated campaign thinking from strategy to execution
Creative storytelling informed by data and insight
Solutions that reach the right people, drive action and support growth
One team, one path to growth
Our partners will continue working with the people they know and trust – now backed by more capabilities, deeper insight and a sharper commercial edge. The result is a streamlined experience that makes it easier for brands and agencies to navigate the media world and thrive in it.
To introduce the new team and offering directly, Media24 is embarking on a national roadshow this week.
Explore the full Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing service offering: https://advertising.media24.com
About Media24
Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company, reaching millions of readers, viewers and listeners through its portfolio of news, lifestyle and niche brands. With roots in journalism and a focus on innovation, Media24 offers advertisers and marketers trusted environments, measurable results and deep local insight.
For more information, contact: moc.42aidem@1htims.tnerb