Media24 unveils unified advertising and content team

Media24 has launched its new Advertising & Content Marketing team, bringing together three of its commercial divisions – New Media, Adspace24 and Media24’s magazine sales team – into a single strategic offering.

Nerisa Coetzee

“This team combines Media24’s commercial media powerhouses under one banner,” says Nerisa Coetzee, chief revenue officer: Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing, which forms part of the Media24 Media division under CEO Minette Ferreira. “We will work closely with media agencies and brand partners to deliver solutions that meet shared commercial goals.”

“The media landscape has changed. Audiences are fragmented, attention is scarce, and brands and their agencies need more than just reach. They want measurable results, real engagement and creative strategies that connect with the right people at the right time.”

The formation of this team is Media24’s response to those demands. It brings together advertising performance, editorial storytelling and technical innovation into one client-focused unit that delivers clear commercial outcomes.

Coetzee notes: “Adspace24 and the magazine sales team have long given advertising agencies and clients access to high-intent audiences across news brands News24, Netwerk24 and Daily Sun, as well as lifestyle brands such as TrueLove, Drum, SARIE, Weg/Go and Tuis/Home. New Media adds 25 years of editorial and strategic content experience, with 55 international content marketing awards since 2020 and a legacy of impactful work for brands including Woolworths, Nestlé, Westfalia, Vodacom, FNB and Mediclinic.”

A full-service offering

The integrated team offers brands and their agencies end-to-end solutions across:

Advertising across digital, print and social platforms



Content marketing that builds long-term brand value



Brand storytelling, including sponsored content and editorial-style features



Scalable software development via Swipe iX



Video and podcast production



Experiential events that connect brands with people in meaningful ways “This is about doing smarter work that delivers bigger impact,” says Coetzee. “Our partners now have a single team that can craft strategy, create content and connect with audiences across the full journey – from awareness to action – with the clarity, creativity and commercial focus that today’s environment demands.” Data-led, AI-powered The team is underpinned by data and driven by insight. Using audience analytics, performance tracking and AI-powered contextual targeting, Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing creates work that is both creative and effective. Brands and their agencies can expect:

Integrated campaign thinking from strategy to execution



Creative storytelling informed by data and insight

