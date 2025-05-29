Africa Tech Week Awards 2025 finalists announced – celebrate innovation in style!

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we honour the trailblazers transforming the continent through technology. This glamorous black-tie affair promises sophistication, inspiration, and world-class entertainment, hosted by the brilliant and beloved Alan Committie.

Secure your seat among Africa’s tech elite and be part of an evening that recognises brilliance and sparks the future.

Contact az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq to book your seat.

Here are some of our finalists:

Organisational awards:

Batanidza Technologies



Float Technologies



ROCVEST Systems



LEMI App



Harvest Animation



Cyber Crucible, Inc.



PickMe Africa



Wonga Online



Paymenow



Etapath



Take Note IT



ICT Works



Pula Management



The Clicks Group



Netstar



MAST



Androit Technologies



SprintHive



SANRAL



Right ePharmacy (Pty) LTD



Mint Group



Pay Solutions



XLink



Old Mutual



University of Johannesburg



WeThinkCode_



Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria



Swordfish



LexisNexis



AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

Individual awards:

Take Note IT – Mamela Luthuli



ICT Works – Xoliswa Kakana



XLink – Dr Thanusha Govender



Pula Management – Rita Sibanda



e4 – Busisiwe Mbatha



Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria – Farzana Ally



Pay Solutions – Heinrich Cornelissen



Wonga Online – Michael Lazarus



MAST – Trishen Moodley



University of Johannesburg – Ronny Mabokela



Batanidza Technologies – Oscar Molaba



Harvest Animation – Dr Raphael Kamanga



Cyber Crucible, Inc. – Dennis Underwood



PickMe Africa – Adriaan Jacobus Johannes Retief



ROCVEST – Lerato Bodibe



Philanthrosoft – Sohail Dhoda

For more information on the awards please contact az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq.



