Africa Tech Week Awards 2025 finalists announced – celebrate innovation in style!

Top stories
More news
#Exclusive: Tlhogi Ngwato | MultiChoice's MacG motive: Fear or integrity?
Tlhogi Ngwato 1 day
Nivea's I AM #1 campaign puts women first
Novus Media acquires rooi rose
#AfricaMonth: Danilo Acquisto - Nurturing Africa’s creative economy
Danilo Acquisto 1 day
Converge Africa 2025 wraps with record engagement and industry-shaping insights
Shares finish down with investors focused on Nvidia results
Galliova Awards embrace social media influencers in new revamp
South Africa GDP growth outlook gets biggest cut since early 2023
Mayor gives green light to controversial Bo-Kaap hotel
From dependency to empowerment: Why we need to transform CSI in Africa
Call for rebranding of TVET colleges to unlock full potential
Voetstoots clause won't protect disingenuous developers
Sandra Sithole, Rethabile Shabalala and Kimara Rampersad 19 hours