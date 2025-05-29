Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing

    Africa Tech Week Awards 2025 finalists announced – celebrate innovation in style!

    We are thrilled to announce the outstanding finalists for the Africa Tech Week Awards 2025 – a celebration of excellence, innovation, and impact in South Africa’s dynamic tech ecosystem.
    Issued by Topco Media
    29 May 2025
    Join us for an unforgettable evening as we honour the trailblazers transforming the continent through technology. This glamorous black-tie affair promises sophistication, inspiration, and world-class entertainment, hosted by the brilliant and beloved Alan Committie.

  • Date: Tuesday, 3 June 2025
  • Venue: Century City Conference Centre

    Secure your seat among Africa’s tech elite and be part of an evening that recognises brilliance and sparks the future.

    Contact az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq to book your seat.

    Here are some of our finalists:

    Organisational awards:

    • Batanidza Technologies
    • Float Technologies
    • ROCVEST Systems
    • LEMI App
    • Harvest Animation
    • Cyber Crucible, Inc.
    • PickMe Africa
    • Wonga Online
    • Paymenow
    • Etapath
    • Take Note IT
    • ICT Works
    • Pula Management
    • The Clicks Group
    • Netstar
    • MAST
    • Androit Technologies
    • SprintHive
    • SANRAL
    • Right ePharmacy (Pty) LTD
    • Mint Group
    • Pay Solutions
    • XLink
    • Old Mutual
    • University of Johannesburg
    • WeThinkCode_
    • Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria
    • Swordfish
    • LexisNexis
    • AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

    Individual awards:

    • Take Note IT – Mamela Luthuli
    • ICT Works – Xoliswa Kakana
    • XLink – Dr Thanusha Govender
    • Pula Management – Rita Sibanda
    • e4 – Busisiwe Mbatha
    • Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria – Farzana Ally
    • Pay Solutions – Heinrich Cornelissen
    • Wonga Online – Michael Lazarus
    • MAST – Trishen Moodley
    • University of Johannesburg – Ronny Mabokela
    • Batanidza Technologies – Oscar Molaba
    • Harvest Animation – Dr Raphael Kamanga
    • Cyber Crucible, Inc. – Dennis Underwood
    • PickMe Africa – Adriaan Jacobus Johannes Retief
    • ROCVEST – Lerato Bodibe
    • Philanthrosoft – Sohail Dhoda

    For more information on the awards please contact az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
