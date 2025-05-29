What's your secret weapon in winning pitches?

In an industry flooded with decks, showreels and swagger, the agencies with a real shot at winning aren’t always the loudest. They’re the ones who shift the narrative from “Here’s what we do” to “Here’s what we need to understand.”

Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company, looks at the secret weapon to winning pitches

In the bloodsport of pitching for new business, one weapon can prove mightier than credentials, sharper than case studies and more powerful than your sizzle reel. It’s not how loudly you shout your brilliance. It’s how well you ask your questions.

Some agencies rocket through pitches—credentials, big ideas, done. Others take a beat, lean in and ask something that makes the client stop mid-slide and think.

Something like: “If we could only solve one thing for you this year, what would it be?” Just like that, the room changes. You’re not pitching. You’re partnering.

The IAS approach to smarter Q&A

Public pitches may tick a transparency box, but when it comes to effectiveness, they’re about as elegant as a group email marked “Reply All.” Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS), isn’t convinced.

Rigid rules—group briefs, no chemistry sessions, no site visits, shared Q&A—stifle the process. No agency worth its salt wants its sharpest questions aired in a group chat with rivals.

The IAS flips that model. In their role as an intermediary, they’ve designed a pitch process built for real dialogue:

Briefings are one-to-one. No cattle calls.

Q&A is built in during the chemistry round (an elimination stage).

Questions and observations remain confidential. No cross-pollination.

Finalists get an individual Q&A with the marketing team.

And in the final pitch, 30 minutes are reserved purely for questions.



“The outcome of pitches is often decided on small issues,” says McDowell. “And it’s astonishing how important the quality of questions becomes in the final analysis.”

Why agencies flub the Q&A

There’s no hard metric for it, but seasoned pitch consultants will tell you that agencies that win often ask the smartest questions. It’s not about staying safe, it’s about signalling strategic intent from the first conversation.

So why do so many agencies still trip up?

They ask surface-level questions lacking strategic depth.



They treat Q&A as a formality, not an opportunity.



They avoid bold questions for fear of ruffling feathers.

Turning questions into a strategic weapon

The best agencies don’t wing it. They prepare questions with precision. Smart, timely questioning signals intelligence, partnership and insight.

Done well, it can reframe the brief entirely—and shift your role from creative supplier to strategic partner.

Use questions to open doors others don’t:

Get uncomfortable (politely): Ask about pain points no one else dares mention.



Go future-focused: Focus on where the brand wants to be, not just where it is.



Challenge the brief: If something doesn’t add up, say so—and suggest a smarter angle.



Listen like a strategist: What clients say is useful. What they nearly say is gold.

Questions that cut through

The best questions don’t just clarify—they elevate.

Consider these:

“What’s the conversation you want customers to be having about you in twelve months?” This is a strategic question that directly impacts the brief.



“What does a successful outcome look like—in measurable terms and internal impact?” Goes beyond KPIs into internal alignment and brand perception.



“Who are the key decision-makers, and are there any internal dynamics we should be mindful of?” Shapes how you pitch and who you need to persuade.



“What’s driving this brief—internally or externally?” Reveals if it’s about strategy, survival or a boardroom mandate.



“Are there any brand elements, channels or partnerships that are off-limits?” Strategic respect avoids wasted effort.



“What’s been tried before—and what did you learn? You're not here to reinvent. You’re here to evolve.

McDowell puts it simply, “Ask questions without questioning. It’s not an interrogation. And don’t tell the client how to run their business!”

Great pitches aren’t monologues. They’re conversations. And it’s often in those unscripted Q&A moments—where curiosity meets clarity—that the pitch is truly won.