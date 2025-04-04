Marketers make their voices heard, as Agency Scope participation almost quadruples

For the first time in the decade-long history of Agency Scope in South Africa, participation is on track to surge to a record 710 interviews.

This is nearly quadruple the 191 conducted in 2016 when the study was first carried out, reflecting marketers' increasing recognition of the study's unique value in providing unfiltered industry insights and generating actionable data for marketers and agencies.

"CMOs are increasingly enthusiastic about participating because they recognise this study offers a unique opportunity to share detailed insights about what they need from agency partnerships," says César Vacchiano, president and CEO of Scopen.

"They want agencies to gain a deeper understanding of the complex challenges they're navigating, rather than relying solely on information delivered through conventional client interactions."

The study that agencies listen to

Unlike traditional agency rankings or client satisfaction surveys, Agency Scope operates as a perception study, the only research of its kind offering an unfiltered snapshot of how marketers view agency relationships and industry trends.

The study's strength lies not in crowning winners, but in revealing the often uncomfortable truths about what marketers need and what agencies are failing to deliver.

"The 2025 edition represents our most comprehensive research yet, featuring over 350 interviews with marketing directors from South Africa's biggest brands, plus around 300 conversations with agency professionals," explains Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner.

"We're measuring more than satisfaction—we're uncovering fundamental shifts in marketer-agency collaboration."

New focus, familiar frustrations

The 2025 study introduces focal areas reflecting current industry priorities: artificial intelligence (AI) integration, influencer marketing ecosystems, retail media growth, DEI and e-commerce.

These additions complement the ongoing examination of persistent partnership dynamics that shape successful agency relationships.

Marketers are increasingly vocal about agencies that talk a good game but struggle to deliver on promises.

They are placing greater value on agencies that demonstrate genuine business understanding alongside creative excellence.

The study captures this tension by exploring how agencies are evaluated across diverse criteria, including brand understanding, AI expertise, authentic diversity and inclusion programmes.

"What makes this research invaluable is its ability to cast a light on the space between agency intentions and client experiences," notes Vacchiano.

"These insights reveal opportunities for stronger partnerships and show agencies where they can find their competitive advantage."

The numbers tell the story

The participation trajectory tells a compelling story.

From 191 interviews in 2016 to 528 in 2023, and now a target of over 700 in 2025, Agency Scope has become a cornerstone of the industry.

The expanded sample incorporates diverse perspectives—digital leaders, technology directors and heads of innovation—reflecting the multifaceted decision-making structures of modern marketing.

The fieldwork, which runs from June through August 2025, will culminate in exclusive report presentations to agency subscribers, beginning in November.

Face-to-face interviews, averaging 60 minutes each, are being conducted by an expert team of independent researchers.

Their neutral, non-industry stance ensures that the data gathered offers an objective, academically sound view of marketers' mindset.

As Vacchiano explains: "Agency Scope 2025 will provide agencies with critical insights to help them adapt, innovate and stay competitive in an industry characterised by constant evolution."

For an industry built on audience understanding, this research offers agencies invaluable insights into their most important audience: their clients.