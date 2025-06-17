Entries close soon: Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2025

The countdown is on! The prestigious 24th annual Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards returns on 31 July 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, honouring South Africa’s trailblazers in transformation, diversity, and empowerment.

With just days left to enter, organisations from all sectors are urged to submit their entries and gain national recognition on the country’s leading empowerment stage.

As the Platinum Partner, Nedbank continues to champion inclusive economic growth by celebrating companies and individuals that are actively building a more equitable and transformed South Africa.

The awards spotlight excellence in B-BBEE, leadership, innovation, and sustainable impact, offering a platform to share transformation success stories and inspire change across industries.

Entries close soon! Enter now and secure your place among South Africa’s most empowered changemakers.

Meet the 2024 winners here.

Submit your entry by visiting this link. For more information on the awards and for assistance with your entry, please email




