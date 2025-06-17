Marketing & Media Sponsorship
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

RogerwilcoTopco MediaBrave GroupPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuHOT 102.7FMIAB South AfricaBizcommunity.comMDNTVLGAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingTDMCaHead Marketing ServicesCan!doBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Entries close soon: Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2025

    The countdown is on! The prestigious 24th annual Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards returns on 31 July 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, honouring South Africa’s trailblazers in transformation, diversity, and empowerment.
    Issued by Topco Media
    2 Jul 2025
    2 Jul 2025
    Entries close soon: Nedbank Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2025

    With just days left to enter, organisations from all sectors are urged to submit their entries and gain national recognition on the country’s leading empowerment stage.

    As the Platinum Partner, Nedbank continues to champion inclusive economic growth by celebrating companies and individuals that are actively building a more equitable and transformed South Africa.

    The awards spotlight excellence in B-BBEE, leadership, innovation, and sustainable impact, offering a platform to share transformation success stories and inspire change across industries.

    Entries close soon! Enter now and secure your place among South Africa’s most empowered changemakers.

    Meet the 2024 winners here.

    Submit your entry by visiting this link. For more information on the awards and for assistance with your entry, please email az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq.

    Read more: Nedbank, Topco Media
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz