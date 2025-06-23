Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SunshinegunAlgoa FMThe Innovator TrustHeineken BeveragesLocation BankRed & YellowBluegrass DigitalMedia24Kaya 959Primedia BroadcastingBroad MediaDMASABrave GroupKena OutdoorOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Daily Sun joins SA’s most trusted news brands on prestigious global list

    Issued by Media24
    23 Jun 2025
    23 Jun 2025
    For the first time, Daily Sun has ranked among South Africa’s trusted news brands featured in the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s Digital News Report (DNR) – the gold standard in global news consumption analysis.
    Amos Mananyetso, editor of Daily Sun
    Amos Mananyetso, editor of Daily Sun

    Daily Sun now shares a place on this respected list with its sister brand News24. And according to the report, 25% of respondents to the DNR survey said they access Daily Sun weekly. Of the SA news brands featured in the report, this makes it one of the top five most-consumed online news brands in the country.

    Amos Mananyetso, editor of Daily Sun, highlights the journey that led to this milestone: “We have been doing a lot of work to improve the quality of our journalism. Much has changed in Mzansi, and we could not afford to lag behind as our readers moved with the times. The Covid pandemic also taught us important lessons in this regard.

    “It is no secret that the audience Daily Sun attracted and served in its first 20 years has changed markedly. As they say, journalism is a mirror in which society sees itself. We had to reflect that shifting audience, which is now mostly young, mobile and connected to the rest of the world via the power of the internet.”

    As the 'Voice of the People', Daily Sun has grown into more than just a tabloid since its inception in 2002. Speaking directly to the vibrant, working-class communities of South Africa, the publication’s bold, unfiltered approach ensures it delivers stories that inform, connect and empower. With a free-to-access website and a WhatsApp community that achieves a staggering 71% engagement rate with over 600 000 followers, Daily Sun continues to innovate to meet its audience where they are.

    Even as South Africans’ appetite for local news leads global trends – 60% of respondents in the DNR showed a strong interest in local content – concern about information accuracy remains significant. This underscores the importance of the trust badge Daily Sun has earned.

    Media24 Media’s CEO, Minette Ferreira, says: “The inclusion of Daily Sun in the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s most trusted news sources list is a remarkable achievement that reflects our commitment to credible, impactful journalism. Daily Sun has proven that tabloid journalism can be both popular and trusted when it authentically reflects the hopes and concerns of the communities it serves. This acknowledgment strengthens our resolve to continue delivering journalism that empowers, informs and represents the voices of all South Africans.”

    Daily Sun’s evolution showcases a brand that remains constant in its purpose while adapting to a fast-changing audience. From its beginnings as the heartbeat of South Africa’s working-class communities, the publication has grown into a trusted source of news, highlighting the moments that matter to millions of South Africans.

    Read more: Media24, Daily Sun, Minette Ferreira
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Media24
    Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company, with a strong presence in digital media, book publishing and television. As part of Naspers, a global media and e-commerce group, we are committed to shaping the future of storytelling.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz