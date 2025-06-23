Daily Sun joins SA’s most trusted news brands on prestigious global list

For the first time, Daily Sun has ranked among South Africa’s trusted news brands featured in the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s Digital News Report (DNR) – the gold standard in global news consumption analysis.

Amos Mananyetso, editor of Daily Sun

Daily Sun now shares a place on this respected list with its sister brand News24. And according to the report, 25% of respondents to the DNR survey said they access Daily Sun weekly. Of the SA news brands featured in the report, this makes it one of the top five most-consumed online news brands in the country.

Amos Mananyetso, editor of Daily Sun, highlights the journey that led to this milestone: “We have been doing a lot of work to improve the quality of our journalism. Much has changed in Mzansi, and we could not afford to lag behind as our readers moved with the times. The Covid pandemic also taught us important lessons in this regard.

“It is no secret that the audience Daily Sun attracted and served in its first 20 years has changed markedly. As they say, journalism is a mirror in which society sees itself. We had to reflect that shifting audience, which is now mostly young, mobile and connected to the rest of the world via the power of the internet.”

As the 'Voice of the People', Daily Sun has grown into more than just a tabloid since its inception in 2002. Speaking directly to the vibrant, working-class communities of South Africa, the publication’s bold, unfiltered approach ensures it delivers stories that inform, connect and empower. With a free-to-access website and a WhatsApp community that achieves a staggering 71% engagement rate with over 600 000 followers, Daily Sun continues to innovate to meet its audience where they are.

Even as South Africans’ appetite for local news leads global trends – 60% of respondents in the DNR showed a strong interest in local content – concern about information accuracy remains significant. This underscores the importance of the trust badge Daily Sun has earned.

Media24 Media’s CEO, Minette Ferreira, says: “The inclusion of Daily Sun in the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s most trusted news sources list is a remarkable achievement that reflects our commitment to credible, impactful journalism. Daily Sun has proven that tabloid journalism can be both popular and trusted when it authentically reflects the hopes and concerns of the communities it serves. This acknowledgment strengthens our resolve to continue delivering journalism that empowers, informs and represents the voices of all South Africans.”

Daily Sun’s evolution showcases a brand that remains constant in its purpose while adapting to a fast-changing audience. From its beginnings as the heartbeat of South Africa’s working-class communities, the publication has grown into a trusted source of news, highlighting the moments that matter to millions of South Africans.



