Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MediamarkDMASAAFDAKLAHook, Line & SinkerTenacityPRBroad MediaKantarSmile 90.4FMCapital LegacyThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comCorrelateIMC ConferenceScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Joe’s clients shine at 2024 Bookmark Awards

    Issued by Joe Public
    21 Aug 2024
    21 Aug 2024
    Chicken Licken and Nedbank received awards at the 16th annual IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards last week.
    Joe&#x2019;s clients shine at 2024 Bookmark Awards

    The show celebrates creativity and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry. Across the multiple categories of Platforms, Communities, Channels, Campaign and Craft, Joe Public and our clients had 21 finalists, which converted to 11 awards.

    “These awards are symbolic of our and our clients’ belief in the power of creativity. This wouldn’t have been possible without the trust of our partners who allow us to challenge convention. Congrats to them, our Joes and all the other winners,” says Khuthala Gala Holten, Joe Public co-managing director.

    Joe&#x2019;s clients shine at 2024 Bookmark Awards
    Joe&#x2019;s clients shine at 2024 Bookmark Awards

    Joe Public was awarded as below:



    PlatformAwards
    Mobile SitesChicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (SILVER)
    Customer Experience DesignChicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (BRONZE)
    COMMUNITIES
    Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)Chicken Licken RMS, Feel The Fire (BRONZE)
    Social Media CampaignsChicken Licken Brand, Thank You For Complaining (BRONZE)
    Influencer MarketingChicken Licken Brand, Thank You For Complaining (SILVER)
    CHANNELS
    Online Video SeriesChicken Licken RMS, Feel The Fire (BRONZE)
    Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & GamificationChicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (BRONZE)
    Campaign/MicrositesChicken Licken Hotwings, Cure The Craving (BRONZE)
    CRAFT AWARDS
    Craft - UXINJOZI (in partnership with Joe Public), Chicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (BRONZE)
    Craft - Online Video/Moving ImageChicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (BRONZE)
    Craft - Use of SoundNedbank Investments, Reality Check (BRONZE)
    Craft - Use of SoundChicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (SILVER)

    Read more: Nedbank, Joe Public, Chicken Licken, Khuthala Gala Holten, Gala Holten
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz