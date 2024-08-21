Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
Jobs
- Traffic Manager Cape Town
- Junior Ad Traffic Assistant Cape Town
- Copywriter Johannesburg
- Content Creator Intern Johannesburg
- Graphic Artist Johannesburg
- Remote Workflow Manager and Administrator Durban
- Senior Account Manager Durban
- Junior Marketing Manager Queenstown
- Digital Traffic/Project Manager Sandton
- Remote Copywriter and Digital Marketer Durban
Joe’s clients shine at 2024 Bookmark Awards
Chicken Licken and Nedbank received awards at the 16th annual IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards last week.
The show celebrates creativity and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry. Across the multiple categories of Platforms, Communities, Channels, Campaign and Craft, Joe Public and our clients had 21 finalists, which converted to 11 awards.
“These awards are symbolic of our and our clients’ belief in the power of creativity. This wouldn’t have been possible without the trust of our partners who allow us to challenge convention. Congrats to them, our Joes and all the other winners,” says Khuthala Gala Holten, Joe Public co-managing director.
Joe Public was awarded as below:
|Platform
|Awards
|Mobile Sites
|Chicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (SILVER)
|Customer Experience Design
|Chicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (BRONZE)
|COMMUNITIES
|Use of User-Generated Content (UGC)
|Chicken Licken RMS, Feel The Fire (BRONZE)
|Social Media Campaigns
|Chicken Licken Brand, Thank You For Complaining (BRONZE)
|Influencer Marketing
|Chicken Licken Brand, Thank You For Complaining (SILVER)
|CHANNELS
|Online Video Series
|Chicken Licken RMS, Feel The Fire (BRONZE)
|Use of CRM, Loyalty Programs & Gamification
|Chicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (BRONZE)
|Campaign/Microsites
|Chicken Licken Hotwings, Cure The Craving (BRONZE)
|CRAFT AWARDS
|Craft - UX
|INJOZI (in partnership with Joe Public), Chicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (BRONZE)
|Craft - Online Video/Moving Image
|Chicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (BRONZE)
|Craft - Use of Sound
|Nedbank Investments, Reality Check (BRONZE)
|Craft - Use of Sound
|Chicken Licken Brand, Gwijo Formations (SILVER)
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
- Joe’s clients shine at 2024 Bookmark Awards21 Aug 13:49
- The ad printed with human faeces ink23 Jul 14:05
- Joe Public introduces conscious leadership journey16 Jul 09:35
- Nedbank YouthX and Joe Public Durban honoured the Class of ’76 with Youth Day Campaign04 Jul 13:22
- Nedbank encourages South Africans to use time as a currency13 Jun 12:07