Joe’s clients shine at 2024 Bookmark Awards

Chicken Licken and Nedbank received awards at the 16th annual IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards last week.

The show celebrates creativity and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry. Across the multiple categories of Platforms, Communities, Channels, Campaign and Craft, Joe Public and our clients had 21 finalists, which converted to 11 awards.

“These awards are symbolic of our and our clients’ belief in the power of creativity. This wouldn’t have been possible without the trust of our partners who allow us to challenge convention. Congrats to them, our Joes and all the other winners,” says Khuthala Gala Holten, Joe Public co-managing director.

Joe Public was awarded as below: