    Takealot partners with Joe Public to deliver growth in e-commerce

    Issued by Joe Public
    4 Mar 2025
    Takealot has joined Joe Public on a new journey to grow their business in the rapidly evolving and exciting e-commerce sector.
    Takealot, ranked 27 in the Kantar BrandZ South Africa Report 2024, is a proudly South African brand and a leader in the country's online retail market. Joe Public is both honoured and excited about this opportunity to assist in strengthening Takealot’s brand as it continues to shape the future of e-commerce.

    “We’re thrilled to partner with this innovative brand,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director atJoe Public. “We look forward to creating impactful, results-driven advertising that resonates with the everyday Joe on the South African streets.”

    Julie-Anne Walsh, chief marketing officer of Takealot, adds: “We’re excited to embark on this new journey with Joe Public. Their creativity and understanding of our dynamic South African market make them the ideal partner. Together, we're poised to not only elevate the Takealot brand but also redefine the e-commerce landscape with campaigns that resonate with South Africans.”

    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
