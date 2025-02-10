Controversy erupts over fast food branded desks in school

The handover occurred in February.

These innovative desks double as school bags and are equipped with solar lights and USB charging ports, aiming to improve learning conditions for underprivileged students.

However, critics argue that such branding turns children into "walking billboards" for junk food, potentially promoting unhealthy eating habits. The Congress of the People (COPE) expressed concern over corporate branding infiltrating classrooms, emphasising that children should not be used as advertising tools.

“The handover of the desks was not a marketing event, it was a public-private partnership (PPP) where the focus was and remains providing support for learners in order to improve educational outcomes in the country,” said Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga to Daily Maverick

Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube endorsed the initiative, highlighting its potential to enhance the educational experience for learners lacking basic resources.

“The support of private sector partners, such as McDonald's, to the education system is crucial, government efforts alone are not enough to meet the educational needs of our growing population," said Gwarube.

On the other hand, some education experts support the public-private partnership, viewing it as a visionary move to address infrastructural challenges in rural schools.

“Today’s initiative is not just about desks, it is about hope. It is about sending a clear message to these young minds that they are valued, that their education matters, and that we believe in their potential to shape the future of our nation. The desks we provide today will shape the leaders of tomorrow. And by investing in our children’s education, we are investing in the future of South Africa," said Daniel Padiachy, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s South Africa.

In response to the backlash on the potential weight of the desks, the Department of Education has clarified that it is not mandatory for children to take desks home.