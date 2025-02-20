Marketing & Media Magazines
    ABC Q4 2024: Magazines show resilience in 2024

    20 Feb 2025
    The ABC has released the final quarter's circulation for 2024, with Custom magazines leading the way for another good showing by the Magazine category.
    The ABC Q4 2024 figures have been released. Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity
    The ABC Q4 2024 figures have been released. Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity

    The Magazine category has shown some excellence resilience this year, finding some good momentum from the first quarter of 2024 when it had a 7.6% growth.

    Q2 2024 circulation for magazines also showed upward movement with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases.

    While Q3, as in Q2, was led by a good showing in the Consumer and B2B categories, Custom magazines have come to the fore in Q4.

    However, in all quarters Free magazines have continued its drip-drip decline.

    In Q4 the ABC has introduced a new category in magazines, grassroots magazines.

    Consumer magazines

    The average total was a decrease of 4.5% on the previous quarter and an increase of 2.1% on the prior year.

    Despite the decline on the previous quarter there were some highlights in the category.

    The only publication in the conservation & Wildlife category, African Birdlife had good increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

    The Farming category also had good increases for three of its four publications with Grond tot Mond with double-figure increases of almost 12% on the previous quarter.

    The Home sector had five publications increase on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.

    The biggest increase – and the only double-figure increase in the sector - was 12.8% on the previous quarter from Conde Nast Home & Garden.

    The only double-figure decrease and the biggest decrease in this sector is Gardener / Tuiner with a decline of 29% on the previous quarter.

    The Women’s General sector has four publications out of the nine showing an increase on the previous quarter.

    Kuier was the best-performing publication on the previous quarter and Glamour had an increase of 48.7% on the prior year. It is the only publication to show an increase on the prior year.

    Five of the publications saw a decrease, with a double figure decrease for Fair Lady.

    There was no good news for the Family Interest category with three of the four publications showing decreases and one publication, Lig, having resigned.

    The Leisure sector had a new member and the Male sector had two new members, Men’s Health and Women’s Health.

    Arts, Culture and Heritage     
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Jewish LifeMtly8,4508,4500.3%0.0%
    Val de Vie Magazine2xA0No Issue
    Business and News     
    BusinessBriefAltM1,71231,5860.0%Changed Sector
    Fast CompanyQ8851,407New Member
    Financial MailWkly, Th2,84518,030-0.1%21.1%
    Forbes AfricaAltM4,68610,9760.9%3.9%
    SA Real Estate Investor MagazineMtly15,73215,732-2.6%Changed Sector
    The Big Issue Magazine11xA3375,20418.9%-24.4%
    Communications     
    The Little issueQ0New Member
    Conservation and Wildlife     
    African BirdlifeAltM1,9178,1248.5%6.2%
    Family Interest     
    HuisgenootWkly, Th89374,455-2.1%-13.4%
    LIGQ0Resigned
    Plus 506xA04,454-0.9%-5.5%
    YouWkly, Th50234,337-3.6%-20.4%
    Farming     
    Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr4625,5331.4%-5.0%
    Grond tot MondQ25,89425,89411.9%-20.2%
    LandbouweekbladF13512,244-7.9%-15.2%
    MarktoeMtly13,32513,3250.2%-3.6%
    Health & Wellbeing     
    Grow to Eat3xA0Changed Frequency
    Home     
    Conde Nast House & Garden6xA4,72210,56912.8%19.0%
    Essential FlavoursQ6,2597,3456.4%New Member
    Food&Home MagazineQ0No Issue
    Lose It6xA05,854No Issue
    SA Home Owner11xA3,88414,7884.1%-7.8%
    Sarie Kos / FoodQ70010,8689.0%-0.9%
    The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly2,17220,162-29.0%5.1%
    Tuis Home8xA95955,345-2.2%3.5%
    Visi6xA2319,5680.6%-2.1%
    Leisure     
    YourLuxury AfricaMtly19,65219,6520.1%New Member
    Male     
    GQ6xA3,2494,3152.2%43.7%
    Men's HealthAltM5,2369,597New Member
    Women's HealthAltM4,6369,313New Member
    Motoring     
    CarMtly6,20526,120-16.1%-18.7%
    Driven MagazineMtly6,5066,506-2.4%-1.4%
    Parenting     
    Baba & KleuterQ0No Issue
    Baby's and BeyondQ12,94913,265-0.1%35.3%
    Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM1,3454,800-9.5%0.1%
    Sport and Hobby     
    Compleat GolferMtly3,6086,3654.7%-41.0%
    SA RugbyMtly1,0772,747-39.6%-64.4%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality     
    Cape Etc3xA4,8507,213-4.6%No Issue
    GetawayMtly1,0287,641-25.4%-36.1%
    go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM019,695-8.7%-1.4%
    Inbound SAMtly9,9269,9260.0%New Member
    Weg / Go PlattelandQ28014,4153.6%-4.6%
    Weg/GoAltM10035,597-9.0%-7.4%
    Woman's General     
    BONA MagazineMtly2,98010,4191.8%-21.6%
    FairladyAltM58023,850-11.7%-9.0%
    Garden & Home MagazineMtly90010,5277.1%-25.7%
    Glamour6xA8,35911,706-4.7%48.7%
    KuierF12342,7727.5%-12.1%
    Rooi Rose MagazineMtly5,39224,7290.5%-15.3%
    SarieAltM1,56554,415-3.9%-3.7%
    True LoveQ1,85010,389-5.7%-12.2%
    Women & Home MagazineMtly3,53919,389-0.7%-12.5%
    Woman's Special     
    Wedding GuideAnn0Terminated
    Total202,637809,613-4.5%2.1%

    B2B magazines

    A 50:50 affair for B2B publications with a decrease of 2.6% overall for the category on the previous quarter and an increase of 11.7% for the category on the prior year.

    The Management category saw seven of its 11 publications increase on the previous quarter with three publications showing massive increases due to changing sectors.

    The Hospitality sector also had good prior year increases with half of its 14 publications posting positive figures on the prior year. However, the category did not have any publications with increases on the previous quarter.

    Sectors with publications with increases include Civil Construction, Architecture, Engineering Other, Health & Wellbeing and Retail.

    Retail continued its good run from Q3 while the Health & Wellbeing sector dropped from seven publications up on the previous quarter in Q3 to only three up on the previous quarter.

    Agricultural     
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    OVK Nuus/News4xA4,7754,7750.0%1.5%
    SA Graan / GrainMtly20,20320,2030.3%-4.0%
    StockfarmMtly0Resigned
    VeeplaasMtly0Resigned
    WinelandMtly3,1003,151-0.1%-0.7%
    Architecture     
    Floors in Africa7xA12,50312,503-2.3%Changed Sector
    Leading Architect & Design6xA5,2055,2340.5%-8.2%
    To Build4xA8,1019,8500.7%0.6%
    Walls & Roofs in Africa7xA12,50312,503-2.3%Changed Sector
    Automotive     
    SA TreadsQ4,5494,54921.8%Changed Sector
    Civil Construction     
    Civil EngineeringMtly15,15115,1582.6%Changed Sector
    Construction WorldMtly16,16216,162-5.2%-6.9%
    IMIESA10xA11,13211,1323.1%-10.9%
    Spec HandbooksAnn0No Issue
    Communications     
    Future SA4xA0No Issue
    ServiceQ4,9634,9630.0%No Issue
    Electrical Engineering     
    Electricity & ControlMtly9,6789,678-8.0%-23.1%
    ESI Africa2xA4,5304,530No Issue-6.8%
    Sparks Electrical NewsMtly13,90613,906-6.3%-8.0%
    Engineering - Other     
    Capital Equipment NewsMtly12,32212,322-8.6%-10.8%
    DataweekMtly2,9692,9696.0%6.6%
    Go2Energy Technical Journal2xA0No IssueChanged Sector
    MechChem AfricaAltM10,59310,593-4.9%-2.3%
    Motion ControlQ1,6741,674-0.6%-9.7%
    Plumbing AfricaMtly12,20812,2370.4%-7.1%
    Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly7,1177,1240.3%-11.1%
    SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly3,8103,810-4.0%-5.8%
    Water & Sanitation Africa6xA7,8727,872-2.0%No Issue
    Health and Wellbeing     
    Fire ProtectionQ1,9231,923126.2%Changed Sector
    Medical Chronicle11xA33,43633,4363.3%20.2%
    MIMSMtly0Resigned
    Modern Medicine Magazine6xA3,1943,637-14.7%-9.4%
    SMART Security Solutions8xA4,1384,1383.4%6.5%
    South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,7882,790-4.1%-6.3%
    The Specialist Forum Journal11xA28,72828,728-0.1%21.7%
    Hospitality, Catering and Tourism     
    MeetingsAltM0Resigned
    Industry     
    Analytical Reporter6xA1,8911,891-61.4%-62.5%
    Cold Link Africa8xA3,9583,961-2.5%9.5%
    Free State BusinessAnn0No IssueNo Issue
    Gauteng CompaniesAnn4,9654,965No IssueNo Issue
    Lighting in DesignQ0Ceased Publishing
    Limpopo BusinessAnn4,9614,961No Issue0.4%
    Mpumalanga BusinessAnn4,9634,963No Issue0.2%
    North West BusinessAnn4,9674,967No IssueNo Issue
    Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SAQ4,9604,9600.0%0.5%
    South African Business2xA7,4687,468No Issue0.5%
    South African Food Review11xA3,2663,275-1.9%-14.5%
    The Journal of African BusinessQ4,9654,9650.0%0.3%
    Western Cape BusinessAnn4,9584,958No Issue0.4%
    Information and Computer Technology     
    Brainstorm11xA3,9748,184-0.7%-0.8%
    Management     
    African DecisionsQ0No Submission
    Black Business QuarterlyQ33,07333,1716.5%-6.9%
    Blue ChipQ8,4508,45013.3%13.5%
    ESG - Future of SustainabiltyAnn2,9012,901202.2%Changed Sector
    FA NewsAltM2,7212,862-0.9%-1.7%
    LeadershipMtly34,54534,7616.3%-5.2%
    Money MarketingMtly5,8405,840-1.0%-12.3%
    Public Sector LeadersMtly12,61012,610645.7%Changed Sector
    South African Business IntergratorQ9,8149,8560.2%1.4%
    Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed CompaniesAnn7,5447,5441494.9%Changed Sector
    Top Women LeadersAnn10,67110,671No IssueChanged Sector
    Mining & Quarrying     
    African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorMtly23,50923,556-4.8%-16.1%
    EarthbrokerMtly5,3825,3820.0%0.0%
    Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr15,27717,5873.2%19.3%
    Mining Review Africa6xA4,5794,579-4.4%-4.9%
    Modern MiningMtly9,7209,720-5.9%-33.1%
    Modern QuarryingQ7,0157,015-3.4%-0.4%
    Retail     
    DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly7,7427,742-10.4%-13.5%
    Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop11xA19,92619,9262.0%7.1%
    Supermarket & RetailerMtly20,71820,71811.8%Changed Sector
    Transport and Logistics     
    Freight News FeaturesMtly5,0035,1691.9%-15.2%
    Total581,569591,128-2.6%11.7%

    Custom magazines

    This category continued its good performance in Q3 in this quarter.

    The category stands out this quarter with some good increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, which shows in its average total figures of a 7% increase on the previous quarter and a 20% increase on the prior year.

    Nearly all sectors had some good news, with the Home, Male, Women’s General and Youth sectors all showing increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    Retail and Sport and Hobby also had good increases.

    Stand-out increases on the previous quarter include Kids Super Club, SportsClub, SoccerClub, Jet Club, Man and My Kitchen.

    Farming     
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Dairy Mail, TheMtly0No Submission
    Wolboer / Wool FarmerAltM0No SubmissionChanged Sector
    Health & Wellbeing     
    SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA6,6426,6424.1%-2.3%
    South African Medical JournalMtly11,60411,604-3.5%30.9%
    Home     
    Living SpaceMtly2,35940,2576.4%9.1%
    My KitchenMtly3,895101,34314.9%18.8%
    Industry Specific     
    J S EQ12,99214,7420.1%2.0%
    Sea Rescue3xA18,00018,000-8.1%17.3%
    ServamusMtly645,819-4.4%-15.7%
    The Journal of the SAIMMMtly2,1392,1393.5%Changed Sector
    In-flight     
    In Flight MagazineMtly51,18251,182-7.3%22.9%
    Leisure     
    Private Edition4xA9,9659,965-0.2%6.2%
    Taste6xA0Discontinued
    Male     
    ManMtly3,43376,65612.1%20.2%
    TechMtly016,372-34.6%-43.3%
    Professional     
    Accountancy SAMtly66,28766,287-1.5%Changed Sector
    De Rebus11xA41,71859,286-0.7%Changed Sector
    Retail     
    Club MagazineMtly6,978256,2568.7%6.3%
    Jet Club7xA8,505275,43013.8%-1.5%
    Sport and Hobby     
    Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly65,16066,020-1.1%-2.9%
    SoccerClubMtly4,33060,68516.6%11.9%
    SportsClubMtly2,961107,15911.5%4.2%
    Wildland MagazineMtly86,69386,6931.4%Changed Sector
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality     
    PremierMtly7,8347,8341.7%-6.8%
    Rove SAQ12,03812,421-4.0%27.0%
    Woman's General     
    Balanced LifeMtly3,50650,6509.8%13.7%
    Youth     
    ClubXMtly6,166116,1028.9%10.8%
    Kids Super ClubMtly3,10584,94912.8%22.7%
    Total437,5561,604,4936.8%20.0%

    Free magazines

    There was not much change in this category, but with a very small increase of 0.1% on the previous quarter there was a glimmer of hope.

    Q4 saw three publications with increases on the previous quarter, up on the only one in Q3.

    The news for Q4 on the prior year was less hopeful with a decrease of over six percent on the prior year.

    Four publications, Get It (Jo'burg West), Get It (Jo'burg South), Get It (Pretoria) and Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) have decreased on the prior year from 19% to over 20%.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Botswana AdvertiserF99,9650.0%0.0%
    Get It (Ballito to UmhlangaMtly11,9780.1%-2.6%
    Get It (BloemfonteinMtly6,8900.0%0.0%
    Get It (HighwayMtly11,8660.2%-0.1%
    Get It (Jo'burg SouthMtly11,700-0.1%-20.7%
    Get It (Jo'burg WestMtly11,0521.5%-19.9%
    Get It (LowveldMtly6,4000.0%3.2%
    Get It (Northern Suburbs JoburgMtly11,800-0.3%-20.2%
    Get It (PretoriaMtly11,646-0.2%-20.5%
    Total183,2970.1%-6.1%

    Grassroots

    This is the first time this category has been included and so there is no data for comparison.

    PublicationPublisherFrequencyTotal circulation
    Al-Qalam KZN IssueAl-QalamMtly10,000
    Al-Qalam National IssueAl-QalamMtly28,000
    BT NewsBTNEWSMtly5,000
    Dizindaba Iphephandaba lesiXhosaDizindaba MediaWkly, Th0
    DURBAN NORTH NEWSTabloid MediaWkly, Wed32,000
    KATHU GAZETTESapphire Dawn Trading 24CCWkly, Th5,000
    LADYSMITH HERALDTabloid MediaWkly, Tue32,000
    Pondoland TimesQuan DambuzaWkly, Fr5,000
    NEWCASTLE EXPRESSTabloid MediaWkly, Tue32,000
    Platinum BushvelderPlatinum WeeklyWkly, Th25,000
    Platinum WeeklyPlatinum WeeklyWkly, Th25,000
    PINETOWN AND HAMMARSDALE IZINDABATabloid MediaWkly, Th32,000
    Witzenberg HeraldWitzenberg HeraldMtly3,000
    Total239,000

    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    media, digital media, print media, online media, magazines, ABC, print, magazine circulation
