ABC Q4 2024: Magazines show resilience in 2024

The ABC has released the final quarter's circulation for 2024, with Custom magazines leading the way for another good showing by the Magazine category.

The ABC Q4 2024 figures have been released. Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity

The Magazine category has shown some excellence resilience this year, finding some good momentum from the first quarter of 2024 when it had a 7.6% growth.

Q2 2024 circulation for magazines also showed upward movement with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases.

While Q3, as in Q2, was led by a good showing in the Consumer and B2B categories, Custom magazines have come to the fore in Q4.

However, in all quarters Free magazines have continued its drip-drip decline.

In Q4 the ABC has introduced a new category in magazines, grassroots magazines.

Consumer magazines

The average total was a decrease of 4.5% on the previous quarter and an increase of 2.1% on the prior year.

Despite the decline on the previous quarter there were some highlights in the category.

The only publication in the conservation & Wildlife category, African Birdlife had good increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

The Farming category also had good increases for three of its four publications with Grond tot Mond with double-figure increases of almost 12% on the previous quarter.

The Home sector had five publications increase on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.

The biggest increase – and the only double-figure increase in the sector - was 12.8% on the previous quarter from Conde Nast Home & Garden.

The only double-figure decrease and the biggest decrease in this sector is Gardener / Tuiner with a decline of 29% on the previous quarter.

The Women’s General sector has four publications out of the nine showing an increase on the previous quarter.

Kuier was the best-performing publication on the previous quarter and Glamour had an increase of 48.7% on the prior year. It is the only publication to show an increase on the prior year.

Five of the publications saw a decrease, with a double figure decrease for Fair Lady.

There was no good news for the Family Interest category with three of the four publications showing decreases and one publication, Lig, having resigned.

The Leisure sector had a new member and the Male sector had two new members, Men’s Health and Women’s Health.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,450 8,450 0.3% 0.0% Val de Vie Magazine 2xA 0 No Issue Business and News BusinessBrief AltM 1,712 31,586 0.0% Changed Sector Fast Company Q 885 1,407 New Member Financial Mail Wkly, Th 2,845 18,030 -0.1% 21.1% Forbes Africa AltM 4,686 10,976 0.9% 3.9% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 15,732 15,732 -2.6% Changed Sector The Big Issue Magazine 11xA 337 5,204 18.9% -24.4% Communications The Little issue Q 0 New Member Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 1,917 8,124 8.5% 6.2% Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 893 74,455 -2.1% -13.4% LIG Q 0 Resigned Plus 50 6xA 0 4,454 -0.9% -5.5% You Wkly, Th 502 34,337 -3.6% -20.4% Farming Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 462 5,533 1.4% -5.0% Grond tot Mond Q 25,894 25,894 11.9% -20.2% Landbouweekblad F 135 12,244 -7.9% -15.2% Marktoe Mtly 13,325 13,325 0.2% -3.6% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 0 Changed Frequency Home Conde Nast House & Garden 6xA 4,722 10,569 12.8% 19.0% Essential Flavours Q 6,259 7,345 6.4% New Member Food&Home Magazine Q 0 No Issue Lose It 6xA 0 5,854 No Issue SA Home Owner 11xA 3,884 14,788 4.1% -7.8% Sarie Kos / Food Q 700 10,868 9.0% -0.9% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 2,172 20,162 -29.0% 5.1% Tuis Home 8xA 959 55,345 -2.2% 3.5% Visi 6xA 231 9,568 0.6% -2.1% Leisure YourLuxury Africa Mtly 19,652 19,652 0.1% New Member Male GQ 6xA 3,249 4,315 2.2% 43.7% Men's Health AltM 5,236 9,597 New Member Women's Health AltM 4,636 9,313 New Member Motoring Car Mtly 6,205 26,120 -16.1% -18.7% Driven Magazine Mtly 6,506 6,506 -2.4% -1.4% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 No Issue Baby's and Beyond Q 12,949 13,265 -0.1% 35.3% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,345 4,800 -9.5% 0.1% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 3,608 6,365 4.7% -41.0% SA Rugby Mtly 1,077 2,747 -39.6% -64.4% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 4,850 7,213 -4.6% No Issue Getaway Mtly 1,028 7,641 -25.4% -36.1% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 0 19,695 -8.7% -1.4% Inbound SA Mtly 9,926 9,926 0.0% New Member Weg / Go Platteland Q 280 14,415 3.6% -4.6% Weg/Go AltM 100 35,597 -9.0% -7.4% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 2,980 10,419 1.8% -21.6% Fairlady AltM 580 23,850 -11.7% -9.0% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 900 10,527 7.1% -25.7% Glamour 6xA 8,359 11,706 -4.7% 48.7% Kuier F 123 42,772 7.5% -12.1% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 5,392 24,729 0.5% -15.3% Sarie AltM 1,565 54,415 -3.9% -3.7% True Love Q 1,850 10,389 -5.7% -12.2% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 3,539 19,389 -0.7% -12.5% Woman's Special Wedding Guide Ann 0 Terminated Total 202,637 809,613 -4.5% 2.1%

B2B magazines

A 50:50 affair for B2B publications with a decrease of 2.6% overall for the category on the previous quarter and an increase of 11.7% for the category on the prior year.

The Management category saw seven of its 11 publications increase on the previous quarter with three publications showing massive increases due to changing sectors.

The Hospitality sector also had good prior year increases with half of its 14 publications posting positive figures on the prior year. However, the category did not have any publications with increases on the previous quarter.

Sectors with publications with increases include Civil Construction, Architecture, Engineering Other, Health & Wellbeing and Retail.

Retail continued its good run from Q3 while the Health & Wellbeing sector dropped from seven publications up on the previous quarter in Q3 to only three up on the previous quarter.

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,775 4,775 0.0% 1.5% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 20,203 20,203 0.3% -4.0% Stockfarm Mtly 0 Resigned Veeplaas Mtly 0 Resigned Wineland Mtly 3,100 3,151 -0.1% -0.7% Architecture Floors in Africa 7xA 12,503 12,503 -2.3% Changed Sector Leading Architect & Design 6xA 5,205 5,234 0.5% -8.2% To Build 4xA 8,101 9,850 0.7% 0.6% Walls & Roofs in Africa 7xA 12,503 12,503 -2.3% Changed Sector Automotive SA Treads Q 4,549 4,549 21.8% Changed Sector Civil Construction Civil Engineering Mtly 15,151 15,158 2.6% Changed Sector Construction World Mtly 16,162 16,162 -5.2% -6.9% IMIESA 10xA 11,132 11,132 3.1% -10.9% Spec Handbooks Ann 0 No Issue Communications Future SA 4xA 0 No Issue Service Q 4,963 4,963 0.0% No Issue Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 9,678 9,678 -8.0% -23.1% ESI Africa 2xA 4,530 4,530 No Issue -6.8% Sparks Electrical News Mtly 13,906 13,906 -6.3% -8.0% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 12,322 12,322 -8.6% -10.8% Dataweek Mtly 2,969 2,969 6.0% 6.6% Go2Energy Technical Journal 2xA 0 No Issue Changed Sector MechChem Africa AltM 10,593 10,593 -4.9% -2.3% Motion Control Q 1,674 1,674 -0.6% -9.7% Plumbing Africa Mtly 12,208 12,237 0.4% -7.1% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 7,117 7,124 0.3% -11.1% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 3,810 3,810 -4.0% -5.8% Water & Sanitation Africa 6xA 7,872 7,872 -2.0% No Issue Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Q 1,923 1,923 126.2% Changed Sector Medical Chronicle 11xA 33,436 33,436 3.3% 20.2% MIMS Mtly 0 Resigned Modern Medicine Magazine 6xA 3,194 3,637 -14.7% -9.4% SMART Security Solutions 8xA 4,138 4,138 3.4% 6.5% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,788 2,790 -4.1% -6.3% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 28,728 28,728 -0.1% 21.7% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Meetings AltM 0 Resigned Industry Analytical Reporter 6xA 1,891 1,891 -61.4% -62.5% Cold Link Africa 8xA 3,958 3,961 -2.5% 9.5% Free State Business Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Gauteng Companies Ann 4,965 4,965 No Issue No Issue Lighting in Design Q 0 Ceased Publishing Limpopo Business Ann 4,961 4,961 No Issue 0.4% Mpumalanga Business Ann 4,963 4,963 No Issue 0.2% North West Business Ann 4,967 4,967 No Issue No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA Q 4,960 4,960 0.0% 0.5% South African Business 2xA 7,468 7,468 No Issue 0.5% South African Food Review 11xA 3,266 3,275 -1.9% -14.5% The Journal of African Business Q 4,965 4,965 0.0% 0.3% Western Cape Business Ann 4,958 4,958 No Issue 0.4% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 3,974 8,184 -0.7% -0.8% Management African Decisions Q 0 No Submission Black Business Quarterly Q 33,073 33,171 6.5% -6.9% Blue Chip Q 8,450 8,450 13.3% 13.5% ESG - Future of Sustainabilty Ann 2,901 2,901 202.2% Changed Sector FA News AltM 2,721 2,862 -0.9% -1.7% Leadership Mtly 34,545 34,761 6.3% -5.2% Money Marketing Mtly 5,840 5,840 -1.0% -12.3% Public Sector Leaders Mtly 12,610 12,610 645.7% Changed Sector South African Business Intergrator Q 9,814 9,856 0.2% 1.4% Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies Ann 7,544 7,544 1494.9% Changed Sector Top Women Leaders Ann 10,671 10,671 No Issue Changed Sector Mining & Quarrying African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Mtly 23,509 23,556 -4.8% -16.1% Earthbroker Mtly 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 15,277 17,587 3.2% 19.3% Mining Review Africa 6xA 4,579 4,579 -4.4% -4.9% Modern Mining Mtly 9,720 9,720 -5.9% -33.1% Modern Quarrying Q 7,015 7,015 -3.4% -0.4% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 7,742 7,742 -10.4% -13.5% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop 11xA 19,926 19,926 2.0% 7.1% Supermarket & Retailer Mtly 20,718 20,718 11.8% Changed Sector Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,003 5,169 1.9% -15.2% Total 581,569 591,128 -2.6% 11.7%

Custom magazines

This category continued its good performance in Q3 in this quarter.

The category stands out this quarter with some good increases on the previous quarter and the prior year, which shows in its average total figures of a 7% increase on the previous quarter and a 20% increase on the prior year.

Nearly all sectors had some good news, with the Home, Male, Women’s General and Youth sectors all showing increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

Retail and Sport and Hobby also had good increases.

Stand-out increases on the previous quarter include Kids Super Club, SportsClub, SoccerClub, Jet Club, Man and My Kitchen.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The Mtly 0 No Submission Wolboer / Wool Farmer AltM 0 No Submission Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 6,642 6,642 4.1% -2.3% South African Medical Journal Mtly 11,604 11,604 -3.5% 30.9% Home Living Space Mtly 2,359 40,257 6.4% 9.1% My Kitchen Mtly 3,895 101,343 14.9% 18.8% Industry Specific J S E Q 12,992 14,742 0.1% 2.0% Sea Rescue 3xA 18,000 18,000 -8.1% 17.3% Servamus Mtly 64 5,819 -4.4% -15.7% The Journal of the SAIMM Mtly 2,139 2,139 3.5% Changed Sector In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 51,182 51,182 -7.3% 22.9% Leisure Private Edition 4xA 9,965 9,965 -0.2% 6.2% Taste 6xA 0 Discontinued Male Man Mtly 3,433 76,656 12.1% 20.2% Tech Mtly 0 16,372 -34.6% -43.3% Professional Accountancy SA Mtly 66,287 66,287 -1.5% Changed Sector De Rebus 11xA 41,718 59,286 -0.7% Changed Sector Retail Club Magazine Mtly 6,978 256,256 8.7% 6.3% Jet Club 7xA 8,505 275,430 13.8% -1.5% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 65,160 66,020 -1.1% -2.9% SoccerClub Mtly 4,330 60,685 16.6% 11.9% SportsClub Mtly 2,961 107,159 11.5% 4.2% Wildland Magazine Mtly 86,693 86,693 1.4% Changed Sector Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 7,834 7,834 1.7% -6.8% Rove SA Q 12,038 12,421 -4.0% 27.0% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 3,506 50,650 9.8% 13.7% Youth ClubX Mtly 6,166 116,102 8.9% 10.8% Kids Super Club Mtly 3,105 84,949 12.8% 22.7% Total 437,556 1,604,493 6.8% 20.0%

Free magazines

There was not much change in this category, but with a very small increase of 0.1% on the previous quarter there was a glimmer of hope.

Q4 saw three publications with increases on the previous quarter, up on the only one in Q3.

The news for Q4 on the prior year was less hopeful with a decrease of over six percent on the prior year.

Four publications, Get It (Jo'burg West), Get It (Jo'burg South), Get It (Pretoria) and Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) have decreased on the prior year from 19% to over 20%.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser F 99,965 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga Mtly 11,978 0.1% -2.6% Get It (Bloemfontein Mtly 6,890 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Highway Mtly 11,866 0.2% -0.1% Get It (Jo'burg South Mtly 11,700 -0.1% -20.7% Get It (Jo'burg West Mtly 11,052 1.5% -19.9% Get It (Lowveld Mtly 6,400 0.0% 3.2% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg Mtly 11,800 -0.3% -20.2% Get It (Pretoria Mtly 11,646 -0.2% -20.5% Total 183,297 0.1% -6.1%

Grassroots

This is the first time this category has been included and so there is no data for comparison.

Publication Publisher Frequency Total circulation Al-Qalam KZN Issue Al-Qalam Mtly 10,000 Al-Qalam National Issue Al-Qalam Mtly 28,000 BT News BTNEWS Mtly 5,000 Dizindaba Iphephandaba lesiXhosa Dizindaba Media Wkly, Th 0 DURBAN NORTH NEWS Tabloid Media Wkly, Wed 32,000 KATHU GAZETTE Sapphire Dawn Trading 24CC Wkly, Th 5,000 LADYSMITH HERALD Tabloid Media Wkly, Tue 32,000 Pondoland Times Quan Dambuza Wkly, Fr 5,000 NEWCASTLE EXPRESS Tabloid Media Wkly, Tue 32,000 Platinum Bushvelder Platinum Weekly Wkly, Th 25,000 Platinum Weekly Platinum Weekly Wkly, Th 25,000 PINETOWN AND HAMMARSDALE IZINDABA Tabloid Media Wkly, Th 32,000 Witzenberg Herald Witzenberg Herald Mtly 3,000 Total 239,000

Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity