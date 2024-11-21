Subscribe & Follow
ABC Q3 2024: Magazine momentum continues to build with some good performances
As in Q2 this was led by the Consumer and B2B categories but the Custom category also showed some good performances, bouncing back after its Q2 performance. However, Free magazines' freefall continues.
Consumer magazines
Sixteen (16) magazines in this category increased on the previous quarter.
Seven have an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.
In the Male sector GQ showed a 45.6% on the previous quarter and 42.6% on the prior year.
In the Parenting sector, Baby's and Beyond continued its good run from Q2 with increases on the previous quarter and prior year. In the same sector, Baba & Kleuter also had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.
In the Women’s General sector, five of nine publications increased on the previous quarter, with True Love, Glamour and Sarie all showing double-figure increases.
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Jewish Life
|Mtly
|8,427
|8,427
|-0.3%
|-0.8%
|Val de Vie Magazine
|2xA
|13,458
|13,996
|No Issue
|56.2%
|Business and News
|BusinessBrief
|AltM
|1,830
|31,597
|2.5%
|No Issue
|Fast Company
|Q
|New Member
|Financial Mail
|Wkly, Th
|2,785
|18,041
|0.5%
|15.8%
|Forbes Africa
|AltM
|4,591
|10,874
|-4.5%
|6.0%
|SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
|Mtly
|16,158
|16,158
|-0.8%
|Changed Sector
|The Big Issue Magazine
|11xA
|58
|4,377
|-10.2%
|-7.1%
|Communications
|The Little issue
|Q
|0
|No Issue
|New Member
|Conservation and Wildlife
|African Birdlife
|AltM
|1,150
|7,486
|-2.4%
|0.4%
|Family Interest
|Huisgenoot
|Wkly, Th
|1,291
|76,068
|-6.7%
|-16.5%
|LIG
|Q
|0
|Resigned
|Plus 50
|6xA
|321
|4,495
|-17.0%
|-28.4%
|You
|Wkly, Th
|814
|35,627
|-7.1%
|-22.1%
|Farming
|Farmer's Weekly
|Wkly, Fr
|902
|5,459
|-1.0%
|-14.7%
|Grond tot Mond
|Q
|23,141
|23,141
|-20.3%
|-27.7%
|Landbouweekblad
|F
|86
|13,298
|-5.1%
|-9.5%
|Marktoe
|Mtly
|13,301
|13,301
|2.0%
|-2.9%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Grow to Eat
|3xA
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Home
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|6xA
|3,705
|9,371
|-15.6%
|1.2%
|Essential Flavours
|Q
|6,903
|6,903
|-19.1%
|New Member
|Food&Home Magazine
|Q
|3,680
|14,523
|-1.0%
|-2.1%
|Lose It
|6xA
|0
|No Issue
|SA Home Owner
|11xA
|3,411
|14,209
|-9.5%
|-21.4%
|Sarie Kos / Food
|Q
|280
|9,967
|-17.4%
|-20.4%
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Mtly
|6,528
|28,409
|6.5%
|13.8%
|Tuis Home
|8xA
|2,644
|56,575
|3.9%
|-0.9%
|Visi
|6xA
|685
|9,508
|-0.9%
|-1.7%
|Leisure
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai
|Ann
|0
|Rebranded
|Life & Style
|4xA
|0
|Resigned
|YourLuxury Africa
|Mtly
|19,638
|19,638
|6.7%
|New Member
|Male
|GQ
|6xA
|2,524
|4,222
|45.6%
|42.6%
|Men's Health
|6xA
|0
|Terminated
|Motoring
|Car
|Mtly
|8,200
|31,145
|-3.9%
|-5.9%
|Driven Magazine
|Mtly
|6,663
|6,663
|-5.1%
|-3.3%
|Parenting
|Baba & Kleuter
|Q
|0
|11,425
|10.5%
|8.7%
|Baby's and Beyond
|Q
|12,930
|13,282
|2.5%
|44.3%
|Your Pregnancy and Baby
|AltM
|1,447
|5,304
|-8.5%
|-5.0%
|Sport and Hobby
|Compleat Golfer
|Mtly
|4,316
|6,080
|1.9%
|-33.6%
|SA Rugby
|Mtly
|1,885
|4,551
|-17.7%
|-34.1%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Cape Etc
|3xA
|5,285
|7,563
|-2.8%
|1.3%
|Getaway
|Mtly
|2,604
|10,238
|-7.5%
|-14.2%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|AltM
|490
|21,566
|0.7%
|-4.2%
|Inbound SA
|Mtly
|9,928
|9,928
|0.0%
|New Member
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Q
|144
|13,909
|-16.2%
|-13.3%
|Weg/Go
|AltM
|990
|39,139
|-4.2%
|-5.0%
|Woman's General
|BONA Magazine
|Mtly
|2,265
|10,238
|-22.4%
|-28.0%
|Fairlady
|AltM
|2,214
|27,010
|9.4%
|-10.6%
|Garden & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|1,763
|9,826
|1.9%
|-30.4%
|Glamour
|6xA
|9,397
|12,279
|16.2%
|19.3%
|Kuier
|F
|585
|39,801
|-0.9%
|-14.0%
|Rooi Rose Magazine
|Mtly
|4,981
|24,605
|-9.4%
|-16.0%
|Sarie
|AltM
|3,399
|56,647
|11.3%
|1.7%
|True Love
|Q
|972
|11,012
|27.6%
|-12.8%
|Women & Home Magazine
|Mtly
|4,839
|19,529
|-4.8%
|-11.7%
|Women's Health
|6xA
|0
|Terminated
|Woman's Special
|Bruidsgids
|Ann
|0
|No Submission
|No Issue
|Wedding Guide
|Ann
|0
|No Submission
|No Issue
B2B magazines
In this category, 20 publications increased on the previous quarter.
Nine increased on the previous quarter and the prior year.
The outstanding category this quarter is the Health & Wellbeing sector with all its publications (one resigned) showing an increase on the prior quarter, with four showing an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.
The increases ranged from MIMS’ with 82.7% to Smart Security Solutions’ with 1.2%.
Fire Protection continued its increase on the previous quarter after its change in category in Q2.
Mining & Quarrying had four of seven publications in the sector increase on the previous quarter with two also increasing on the prior year.
All three of the retail sector publications showed good increases on the previous quarter.
|Agricultural
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|OVK Nuus/News
|4xA
|4,775
|4,775
|0.0%
|0.4%
|SA Graan / Grain
|Mtly
|20,147
|20,147
|0.9%
|-4.0%
|Stockfarm
|Mtly
|5,992
|10,363
|-24.0%
|0.9%
|Veeplaas
|Mtly
|6,714
|11,029
|-27.8%
|7.3%
|Wineland
|Mtly
|3,107
|3,154
|0.0%
|-0.8%
|Architecture
|Floors in Africa
|7xA
|12,792
|12,792
|-3.3%
|Changed Sector
|Leading Architect & Design
|6xA
|5,169
|5,206
|4.7%
|-10.4%
|SA Building Review
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|To Build
|4xA
|8,225
|9,780
|-0.4%
|-0.3%
|Walls & roofs in Africa
|7xA
|12,792
|12,792
|-3.3%
|Changed Sector
|Automotive
|SA Treads
|Q
|3,736
|3,736
|2.5%
|Changed Sector
|Civil Construction
|Civil Engineering
|Mtly
|14,761
|14,767
|1.3%
|Changed Sector
|Construction World
|Mtly
|17,055
|17,055
|0.0%
|-0.8%
|IMIESA
|10xA
|10,801
|10,801
|3.5%
|Changed Publisher
|Spec Handbooks
|Ann
|21,022
|21,025
|No Issue
|-26.0%
|Communications
|Future SA
|4xA
|6,565
|8,275
|No Issue
|SA Profile
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Service
|Q
|4,962
|4,962
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Electrical Engineering
|Electricity & Control
|Mtly
|10,520
|10,520
|-0.2%
|-24.2%
|ESI Africa
|2xA
|0
|No Issue
|Sparks Electrical News
|Mtly
|14,846
|14,846
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|Engineering - Other
|Capital Equipment News
|Mtly
|13,484
|13,484
|-0.8%
|-1.7%
|Dataweek
|Mtly
|2,801
|2,801
|-1.0%
|-3.9%
|Go2Energy Technical Journal
|2xA
|10,388
|10,388
|0.0%
|Changed Sector
|MechChem Africa
|AltM
|11,135
|11,135
|3.9%
|4.0%
|Motion Control
|Q
|1,684
|1,684
|-1.9%
|-16.7%
|Plumbing Africa
|Mtly
|12,182
|12,217
|14.2%
|-9.5%
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Mtly
|7,097
|7,105
|15.6%
|-12.1%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Mtly
|3,969
|3,969
|-1.9%
|-5.5%
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|6xA
|8,030
|8,030
|-5.4%
|Changed Publisher
|Health and Wellbeing
|Fire Protection
|Q
|850
|850
|24.5%
|Changed Sector
|MDR Medical Desk Reference
|Ann
|0
|Resigned
|No Issue
|Medical Chronicle
|11xA
|32,372
|32,372
|8.4%
|14.9%
|MIMS
|Mtly
|117
|3,125
|82.7%
|-4.2%
|Modern Medicine Magazine
|6xA
|3,807
|4,262
|23.0%
|23.1%
|SMART Security Solutions
|8xA
|4,001
|4,001
|1.2%
|3.9%
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|11xA
|2,908
|2,910
|7.2%
|-2.6%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|11xA
|28,748
|28,748
|9.7%
|27.4%
|Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
|The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory
|Ann
|0
|Resigned
|Industry
|Analytical Reporter
|6xA
|4,901
|4,901
|5.5%
|-3.9%
|Cold Link Africa
|8xA
|4,064
|4,067
|12.3%
|18.2%
|Eastern Cape Business
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|No Issue
|KwaZulu Natal Business
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|No Issue
|Lighting in Design
|Q
|7,743
|7,743
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|Mpumalanga Business
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Northern Cape Business
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA
|Q
|4,961
|4,961
|0.3%
|No Issue
|South African Food Review
|11xA
|3,329
|3,339
|-3.3%
|-13.0%
|The Journal of African Business
|Q
|4,965
|4,965
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Information and Computer Technology
|Brainstorm
|11xA
|3,972
|8,241
|5.9%
|-10.9%
|Management
|African Decisions
|Q
|10,767
|12,565
|-1.7%
|4.4%
|Black Business Quarterly
|Q
|31,039
|31,141
|-2.1%
|-19.9%
|Blue Chip
|Q
|7,459
|7,459
|0.0%
|No Issue
|Business Day Earth
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|New Member
|Business Day Empowerment
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|New Member
|ESG - Future of Sustainabilty
|Ann
|960
|960
|New Member
|FA News
|AltM
|2,746
|2,889
|-0.6%
|-0.3%
|Leadership
|Mtly
|32,550
|32,705
|-9.0%
|-14.0%
|Money Marketing
|Mtly
|5,898
|5,898
|0.7%
|-9.7%
|Public Sector Leaders
|Mtly
|1,691
|1,691
|-79.4%
|Changed Sector
|South African Business Intergrator
|Q
|9,779
|9,833
|0.9%
|-0.2%
|Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies
|Ann
|473
|473
|83.3%
|New Member
|Top Women Leader
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Changed Sector
|Mining & Quarrying
|African Mines Handbook
|Ann
|0
|No Issue
|Reporting Change
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|Mtly
|24,736
|24,783
|4.6%
|-15.0%
|Earthbroker
|Mtly
|5,382
|5,382
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Engineering News & Mining Weekly
|Wkly, Fr
|14,620
|17,049
|4.0%
|16.0%
|Mining Review Africa
|6xA
|4,790
|4,790
|-0.1%
|2.4%
|Modern Mining
|Mtly
|10,324
|10,324
|0.9%
|-29.6%
|Modern Quarrying
|Q
|7,261
|7,261
|3.2%
|3.8%
|Retail
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Mtly
|8,636
|8,636
|3.4%
|-14.4%
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop
|11xA
|19,533
|19,533
|8.6%
|3.5%
|Supermarket & Retailer
|Mtly
|18,536
|18,536
|10.7%
|Changed Sector
|Transport and Logistics
|Freight News Features
|Mtly
|4,901
|5,073
|-9.6%
|-12.2%
Custom magazines
Fourteen (14) publications increased on the previous quarter.
Six increased on the previous quarter and the prior year, including In Flight Magazine which continued its good run from Q2 with double figures.
Also continuing its good run from Q2 is
Both youth sector publications increased on the previous quarter and prior year, with Kids Super Club showing good figures.
|Farming
|Publication
|Frequency
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Dairy Mail, The
|Mtly
|1,056
|1,056
|-20.3%
|-20.4%
|Wolboer / Wool Farmer
|AltM
|2,035
|2,035
|2.2%
|Changed Sector
|Health & Wellbeing
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal
|10xA
|6,378
|6,378
|-8.0%
|No Issue
|South African Medical Journal
|Mtly
|12,024
|12,024
|8.4%
|36.4%
|Home
|Living Space
|Mtly
|2,907
|37,821
|9.4%
|-3.0%
|My Kitchen
|Mtly
|3,469
|88,204
|4.5%
|6.7%
|Industry Specific
|J S E
|Q
|13,070
|14,733
|-0.1%
|1.7%
|Sea Rescue
|3xA
|19,583
|19,583
|No Issue
|15.6%
|Servamus
|Mtly
|56
|6,089
|-4.5%
|-15.0%
|The Journal of the SAIMM
|Mtly
|2,067
|2,067
|14.3%
|Changed Sector
|In-flight
|In Flight Magazine
|Mtly
|55,222
|55,222
|37.4%
|43.5%
|Leisure
|Private Edition
|4xA
|9,988
|9,988
|-0.1%
|6.6%
|Taste
|6xA
|0
|Discontinued
|Male
|Man
|Mtly
|3,733
|68,352
|7.0%
|8.5%
|Tech
|Mtly
|2,524
|25,044
|-13.4%
|-23.3%
|Professional
|Accountancy SA
|Mtly
|67,275
|67,275
|22.8%
|Changed Sector
|De Rebus
|11xA
|42,148
|59,710
|0.0%
|Changed Sector
|Retail
|Club Magazine
|Mtly
|9,494
|235,714
|3.0%
|-5.9%
|Jet Club
|7xA
|0
|241,931
|-10.7%
|No Audit
|Sport and Hobby
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Mtly
|65,488
|66,761
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|SoccerClub
|Mtly
|3,260
|52,027
|4.4%
|-1.9%
|SportsClub
|Mtly
|2,323
|96,076
|-6.5%
|-8.4%
|Wildland Magazine
|Mtly
|2,494
|85,475
|4.1%
|Changed Sector
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|Premier
|Mtly
|7,704
|7,704
|-1.5%
|-3.0%
|Rove SA
|Q
|12,207
|12,938
|-2.2%
|26.9%
|Woman's General
|Balanced Life
|Mtly
|3,548
|46,146
|9.3%
|-4.4%
|Youth
|ClubX
|Mtly
|4,500
|106,605
|1.0%
|1.9%
|Kids Super Club
|Mtly
|3,233
|75,304
|7.2%
|5.6%
Free magazines
A lonely single publication increase on the previous quarter (Get It [Highway]) and an increase on the prior year for Get It (Lowveld) are the only positives in this fast dwindling category.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Botswana Advertiser
|F
|99,965
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga
|Mtly
|11,971
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Get It (Bloemfontein
|Mtly
|6,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Get It (Highway
|Mtly
|11,843
|0.4%
|-0.3%
|Get It (Jo'burg South
|Mtly
|11,716
|-8.1%
|-20.6%
|Get It (Jo'burg West
|Mtly
|10,887
|-9.1%
|-21.0%
|Get It (Lowveld
|Mtly
|6,400
|0.0%
|3.2%
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg
|Mtly
|11,836
|-7.3%
|-19.2%
|Get It (Pretoria
|Mtly
|11,665
|-6.1%
|-20.2%
Tables by Andre Rademan