ABC Q3 2024: Magazine momentum continues to build with some good performances

Some sectors and publications in the magazine category in the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) Q3 2024 circulation had some good movement, as this category continues to build on its momentum from Q1 and Q2 2024.

Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity. The ABC Q3 2024 figures have been released

As in Q2 this was led by the Consumer and B2B categories but the Custom category also showed some good performances, bouncing back after its Q2 performance. However, Free magazines' freefall continues.

Consumer magazines

Sixteen (16) magazines in this category increased on the previous quarter.

Seven have an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

In the Male sector GQ showed a 45.6% on the previous quarter and 42.6% on the prior year.

In the Parenting sector, Baby's and Beyond continued its good run from Q2 with increases on the previous quarter and prior year. In the same sector, Baba & Kleuter also had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

In the Women’s General sector, five of nine publications increased on the previous quarter, with True Love, Glamour and Sarie all showing double-figure increases.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,427 8,427 -0.3% -0.8% Val de Vie Magazine 2xA 13,458 13,996 No Issue 56.2% Business and News BusinessBrief AltM 1,830 31,597 2.5% No Issue Fast Company Q New Member Financial Mail Wkly, Th 2,785 18,041 0.5% 15.8% Forbes Africa AltM 4,591 10,874 -4.5% 6.0% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 16,158 16,158 -0.8% Changed Sector The Big Issue Magazine 11xA 58 4,377 -10.2% -7.1% Communications The Little issue Q 0 No Issue New Member Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 1,150 7,486 -2.4% 0.4% Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 1,291 76,068 -6.7% -16.5% LIG Q 0 Resigned Plus 50 6xA 321 4,495 -17.0% -28.4% You Wkly, Th 814 35,627 -7.1% -22.1% Farming Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 902 5,459 -1.0% -14.7% Grond tot Mond Q 23,141 23,141 -20.3% -27.7% Landbouweekblad F 86 13,298 -5.1% -9.5% Marktoe Mtly 13,301 13,301 2.0% -2.9% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 0 Changed Frequency Home Conde Nast House & Garden 6xA 3,705 9,371 -15.6% 1.2% Essential Flavours Q 6,903 6,903 -19.1% New Member Food&Home Magazine Q 3,680 14,523 -1.0% -2.1% Lose It 6xA 0 No Issue SA Home Owner 11xA 3,411 14,209 -9.5% -21.4% Sarie Kos / Food Q 280 9,967 -17.4% -20.4% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 6,528 28,409 6.5% 13.8% Tuis Home 8xA 2,644 56,575 3.9% -0.9% Visi 6xA 685 9,508 -0.9% -1.7% Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai Ann 0 Rebranded Life & Style 4xA 0 Resigned YourLuxury Africa Mtly 19,638 19,638 6.7% New Member Male GQ 6xA 2,524 4,222 45.6% 42.6% Men's Health 6xA 0 Terminated Motoring Car Mtly 8,200 31,145 -3.9% -5.9% Driven Magazine Mtly 6,663 6,663 -5.1% -3.3% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 11,425 10.5% 8.7% Baby's and Beyond Q 12,930 13,282 2.5% 44.3% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 1,447 5,304 -8.5% -5.0% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 4,316 6,080 1.9% -33.6% SA Rugby Mtly 1,885 4,551 -17.7% -34.1% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 5,285 7,563 -2.8% 1.3% Getaway Mtly 2,604 10,238 -7.5% -14.2% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 490 21,566 0.7% -4.2% Inbound SA Mtly 9,928 9,928 0.0% New Member Weg / Go Platteland Q 144 13,909 -16.2% -13.3% Weg/Go AltM 990 39,139 -4.2% -5.0% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 2,265 10,238 -22.4% -28.0% Fairlady AltM 2,214 27,010 9.4% -10.6% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 1,763 9,826 1.9% -30.4% Glamour 6xA 9,397 12,279 16.2% 19.3% Kuier F 585 39,801 -0.9% -14.0% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 4,981 24,605 -9.4% -16.0% Sarie AltM 3,399 56,647 11.3% 1.7% True Love Q 972 11,012 27.6% -12.8% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 4,839 19,529 -4.8% -11.7% Women's Health 6xA 0 Terminated Woman's Special Bruidsgids Ann 0 No Submission No Issue Wedding Guide Ann 0 No Submission No Issue

B2B magazines

In this category, 20 publications increased on the previous quarter.

Nine increased on the previous quarter and the prior year.

The outstanding category this quarter is the Health & Wellbeing sector with all its publications (one resigned) showing an increase on the prior quarter, with four showing an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

The increases ranged from MIMS’ with 82.7% to Smart Security Solutions’ with 1.2%.

Fire Protection continued its increase on the previous quarter after its change in category in Q2.

Mining & Quarrying had four of seven publications in the sector increase on the previous quarter with two also increasing on the prior year.

All three of the retail sector publications showed good increases on the previous quarter.

Agricultural Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,775 4,775 0.0% 0.4% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 20,147 20,147 0.9% -4.0% Stockfarm Mtly 5,992 10,363 -24.0% 0.9% Veeplaas Mtly 6,714 11,029 -27.8% 7.3% Wineland Mtly 3,107 3,154 0.0% -0.8% Architecture Floors in Africa 7xA 12,792 12,792 -3.3% Changed Sector Leading Architect & Design 6xA 5,169 5,206 4.7% -10.4% SA Building Review Ann 0 No Issue To Build 4xA 8,225 9,780 -0.4% -0.3% Walls & roofs in Africa 7xA 12,792 12,792 -3.3% Changed Sector Automotive SA Treads Q 3,736 3,736 2.5% Changed Sector Civil Construction Civil Engineering Mtly 14,761 14,767 1.3% Changed Sector Construction World Mtly 17,055 17,055 0.0% -0.8% IMIESA 10xA 10,801 10,801 3.5% Changed Publisher Spec Handbooks Ann 21,022 21,025 No Issue -26.0% Communications Future SA 4xA 6,565 8,275 No Issue SA Profile Ann 0 No Issue Service Q 4,962 4,962 0.0% -0.1% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 10,520 10,520 -0.2% -24.2% ESI Africa 2xA 0 No Issue Sparks Electrical News Mtly 14,846 14,846 -0.1% -0.5% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 13,484 13,484 -0.8% -1.7% Dataweek Mtly 2,801 2,801 -1.0% -3.9% Go2Energy Technical Journal 2xA 10,388 10,388 0.0% Changed Sector MechChem Africa AltM 11,135 11,135 3.9% 4.0% Motion Control Q 1,684 1,684 -1.9% -16.7% Plumbing Africa Mtly 12,182 12,217 14.2% -9.5% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 7,097 7,105 15.6% -12.1% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 3,969 3,969 -1.9% -5.5% Water & Sanitation Africa 6xA 8,030 8,030 -5.4% Changed Publisher Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Q 850 850 24.5% Changed Sector MDR Medical Desk Reference Ann 0 Resigned No Issue Medical Chronicle 11xA 32,372 32,372 8.4% 14.9% MIMS Mtly 117 3,125 82.7% -4.2% Modern Medicine Magazine 6xA 3,807 4,262 23.0% 23.1% SMART Security Solutions 8xA 4,001 4,001 1.2% 3.9% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,908 2,910 7.2% -2.6% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 28,748 28,748 9.7% 27.4% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory Ann 0 Resigned Industry Analytical Reporter 6xA 4,901 4,901 5.5% -3.9% Cold Link Africa 8xA 4,064 4,067 12.3% 18.2% Eastern Cape Business Ann 0 No Issue No Issue KwaZulu Natal Business Ann 0 No Issue No Issue Lighting in Design Q 7,743 7,743 0.0% -0.5% Mpumalanga Business Ann 0 No Issue Northern Cape Business Ann 0 No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA Q 4,961 4,961 0.3% No Issue South African Food Review 11xA 3,329 3,339 -3.3% -13.0% The Journal of African Business Q 4,965 4,965 0.0% 0.0% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 3,972 8,241 5.9% -10.9% Management African Decisions Q 10,767 12,565 -1.7% 4.4% Black Business Quarterly Q 31,039 31,141 -2.1% -19.9% Blue Chip Q 7,459 7,459 0.0% No Issue Business Day Earth Ann 0 No Issue New Member Business Day Empowerment Ann 0 No Issue New Member ESG - Future of Sustainabilty Ann 960 960 New Member FA News AltM 2,746 2,889 -0.6% -0.3% Leadership Mtly 32,550 32,705 -9.0% -14.0% Money Marketing Mtly 5,898 5,898 0.7% -9.7% Public Sector Leaders Mtly 1,691 1,691 -79.4% Changed Sector South African Business Intergrator Q 9,779 9,833 0.9% -0.2% Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies Ann 473 473 83.3% New Member Top Women Leader Ann 0 No Issue Changed Sector Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 0 No Issue Reporting Change African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Mtly 24,736 24,783 4.6% -15.0% Earthbroker Mtly 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 14,620 17,049 4.0% 16.0% Mining Review Africa 6xA 4,790 4,790 -0.1% 2.4% Modern Mining Mtly 10,324 10,324 0.9% -29.6% Modern Quarrying Q 7,261 7,261 3.2% 3.8% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 8,636 8,636 3.4% -14.4% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop 11xA 19,533 19,533 8.6% 3.5% Supermarket & Retailer Mtly 18,536 18,536 10.7% Changed Sector Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 4,901 5,073 -9.6% -12.2%

Custom magazines

Fourteen (14) publications increased on the previous quarter.

Six increased on the previous quarter and the prior year, including In Flight Magazine which continued its good run from Q2 with double figures.

Also continuing its good run from Q2 is South African Medical Journal.

Both youth sector publications increased on the previous quarter and prior year, with Kids Super Club showing good figures.

Farming Publication Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Dairy Mail, The Mtly 1,056 1,056 -20.3% -20.4% Wolboer / Wool Farmer AltM 2,035 2,035 2.2% Changed Sector Health & Wellbeing SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 6,378 6,378 -8.0% No Issue South African Medical Journal Mtly 12,024 12,024 8.4% 36.4% Home Living Space Mtly 2,907 37,821 9.4% -3.0% My Kitchen Mtly 3,469 88,204 4.5% 6.7% Industry Specific J S E Q 13,070 14,733 -0.1% 1.7% Sea Rescue 3xA 19,583 19,583 No Issue 15.6% Servamus Mtly 56 6,089 -4.5% -15.0% The Journal of the SAIMM Mtly 2,067 2,067 14.3% Changed Sector In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 55,222 55,222 37.4% 43.5% Leisure Private Edition 4xA 9,988 9,988 -0.1% 6.6% Taste 6xA 0 Discontinued Male Man Mtly 3,733 68,352 7.0% 8.5% Tech Mtly 2,524 25,044 -13.4% -23.3% Professional Accountancy SA Mtly 67,275 67,275 22.8% Changed Sector De Rebus 11xA 42,148 59,710 0.0% Changed Sector Retail Club Magazine Mtly 9,494 235,714 3.0% -5.9% Jet Club 7xA 0 241,931 -10.7% No Audit Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 65,488 66,761 -0.1% -2.2% SoccerClub Mtly 3,260 52,027 4.4% -1.9% SportsClub Mtly 2,323 96,076 -6.5% -8.4% Wildland Magazine Mtly 2,494 85,475 4.1% Changed Sector Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 7,704 7,704 -1.5% -3.0% Rove SA Q 12,207 12,938 -2.2% 26.9% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 3,548 46,146 9.3% -4.4% Youth ClubX Mtly 4,500 106,605 1.0% 1.9% Kids Super Club Mtly 3,233 75,304 7.2% 5.6%

Free magazines

A lonely single publication increase on the previous quarter (Get It [Highway]) and an increase on the prior year for Get It (Lowveld) are the only positives in this fast dwindling category.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser F 99,965 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga Mtly 11,971 0.0% -0.1% Get It (Bloemfontein Mtly 6,890 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Highway Mtly 11,843 0.4% -0.3% Get It (Jo'burg South Mtly 11,716 -8.1% -20.6% Get It (Jo'burg West Mtly 10,887 -9.1% -21.0% Get It (Lowveld Mtly 6,400 0.0% 3.2% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg Mtly 11,836 -7.3% -19.2% Get It (Pretoria Mtly 11,665 -6.1% -20.2%

Tables by Andre Rademan