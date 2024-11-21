Marketing & Media Magazines
    ABC Q3 2024: Magazine momentum continues to build with some good performances

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    21 Nov 2024
    Some sectors and publications in the magazine category in the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) Q3 2024 circulation had some good movement, as this category continues to build on its momentum from Q1 and Q2 2024.
    Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity. The ABC Q3 2024 figures have been released
    Image by Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity. The ABC Q3 2024 figures have been released

    As in Q2 this was led by the Consumer and B2B categories but the Custom category also showed some good performances, bouncing back after its Q2 performance. However, Free magazines' freefall continues.

    Consumer magazines

    Sixteen (16) magazines in this category increased on the previous quarter.

    Seven have an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    In the Male sector GQ showed a 45.6% on the previous quarter and 42.6% on the prior year.

    In the Parenting sector, Baby's and Beyond continued its good run from Q2 with increases on the previous quarter and prior year. In the same sector, Baba & Kleuter also had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    In the Women’s General sector, five of nine publications increased on the previous quarter, with True Love, Glamour and Sarie all showing double-figure increases.

    Arts, Culture and Heritage
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Jewish LifeMtly8,4278,427-0.3%-0.8%
    Val de Vie Magazine2xA13,45813,996No Issue56.2%
    Business and News
    BusinessBriefAltM1,83031,5972.5%No Issue
    Fast CompanyQNew Member
    Financial MailWkly, Th2,78518,0410.5%15.8%
    Forbes AfricaAltM4,59110,874-4.5%6.0%
    SA Real Estate Investor MagazineMtly16,15816,158-0.8%Changed Sector
    The Big Issue Magazine11xA584,377-10.2%-7.1%
    Communications
    The Little issueQ0No IssueNew Member
    Conservation and Wildlife
    African BirdlifeAltM1,1507,486-2.4%0.4%
    Family Interest
    HuisgenootWkly, Th1,29176,068-6.7%-16.5%
    LIGQ0Resigned
    Plus 506xA3214,495-17.0%-28.4%
    YouWkly, Th81435,627-7.1%-22.1%
    Farming
    Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr9025,459-1.0%-14.7%
    Grond tot MondQ23,14123,141-20.3%-27.7%
    LandbouweekbladF8613,298-5.1%-9.5%
    MarktoeMtly13,30113,3012.0%-2.9%
    Health & Wellbeing
    Grow to Eat3xA0Changed Frequency
    Home
    Conde Nast House & Garden6xA3,7059,371-15.6%1.2%
    Essential FlavoursQ6,9036,903-19.1%New Member
    Food&Home MagazineQ3,68014,523-1.0%-2.1%
    Lose It6xA0No Issue
    SA Home Owner11xA3,41114,209-9.5%-21.4%
    Sarie Kos / FoodQ2809,967-17.4%-20.4%
    The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly6,52828,4096.5%13.8%
    Tuis Home8xA2,64456,5753.9%-0.9%
    Visi6xA6859,508-0.9%-1.7%
    Leisure
    Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate BraaiAnn0Rebranded
    Life & Style4xA0Resigned
    YourLuxury AfricaMtly19,63819,6386.7%New Member
    Male
    GQ6xA2,5244,22245.6%42.6%
    Men's Health6xA0Terminated
    Motoring
    CarMtly8,20031,145-3.9%-5.9%
    Driven MagazineMtly6,6636,663-5.1%-3.3%
    Parenting
    Baba & KleuterQ011,42510.5%8.7%
    Baby's and BeyondQ12,93013,2822.5%44.3%
    Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM1,4475,304-8.5%-5.0%
    Sport and Hobby
    Compleat GolferMtly4,3166,0801.9%-33.6%
    SA RugbyMtly1,8854,551-17.7%-34.1%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    Cape Etc3xA5,2857,563-2.8%1.3%
    GetawayMtly2,60410,238-7.5%-14.2%
    go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM49021,5660.7%-4.2%
    Inbound SAMtly9,9289,9280.0%New Member
    Weg / Go PlattelandQ14413,909-16.2%-13.3%
    Weg/GoAltM99039,139-4.2%-5.0%
    Woman's General
    BONA MagazineMtly2,26510,238-22.4%-28.0%
    FairladyAltM2,21427,0109.4%-10.6%
    Garden & Home MagazineMtly1,7639,8261.9%-30.4%
    Glamour6xA9,39712,27916.2%19.3%
    KuierF58539,801-0.9%-14.0%
    Rooi Rose MagazineMtly4,98124,605-9.4%-16.0%
    SarieAltM3,39956,64711.3%1.7%
    True LoveQ97211,01227.6%-12.8%
    Women & Home MagazineMtly4,83919,529-4.8%-11.7%
    Women's Health6xA0Terminated
    Woman's Special
    BruidsgidsAnn0No SubmissionNo Issue
    Wedding GuideAnn0No SubmissionNo Issue

    B2B magazines

    In this category, 20 publications increased on the previous quarter.

    Nine increased on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    The outstanding category this quarter is the Health & Wellbeing sector with all its publications (one resigned) showing an increase on the prior quarter, with four showing an increase on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    The increases ranged from MIMS’ with 82.7% to Smart Security Solutions’ with 1.2%.

    Fire Protection continued its increase on the previous quarter after its change in category in Q2.

    Mining & Quarrying had four of seven publications in the sector increase on the previous quarter with two also increasing on the prior year.

    All three of the retail sector publications showed good increases on the previous quarter.

    Agricultural
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    OVK Nuus/News4xA4,7754,7750.0%0.4%
    SA Graan / GrainMtly20,14720,1470.9%-4.0%
    StockfarmMtly5,99210,363-24.0%0.9%
    VeeplaasMtly6,71411,029-27.8%7.3%
    WinelandMtly3,1073,1540.0%-0.8%
    Architecture
    Floors in Africa7xA12,79212,792-3.3%Changed Sector
    Leading Architect & Design6xA5,1695,2064.7%-10.4%
    SA Building ReviewAnn0No Issue
    To Build4xA8,2259,780-0.4%-0.3%
    Walls & roofs in Africa7xA12,79212,792-3.3%Changed Sector
    Automotive
    SA TreadsQ3,7363,7362.5%Changed Sector
    Civil Construction
    Civil EngineeringMtly14,76114,7671.3%Changed Sector
    Construction WorldMtly17,05517,0550.0%-0.8%
    IMIESA10xA10,80110,8013.5%Changed Publisher
    Spec HandbooksAnn21,02221,025No Issue-26.0%
    Communications
    Future SA4xA6,5658,275No Issue
    SA ProfileAnn0No Issue
    ServiceQ4,9624,9620.0%-0.1%
    Electrical Engineering
    Electricity & ControlMtly10,52010,520-0.2%-24.2%
    ESI Africa2xA0No Issue
    Sparks Electrical NewsMtly14,84614,846-0.1%-0.5%
    Engineering - Other
    Capital Equipment NewsMtly13,48413,484-0.8%-1.7%
    DataweekMtly2,8012,801-1.0%-3.9%
    Go2Energy Technical Journal2xA10,38810,3880.0%Changed Sector
    MechChem AfricaAltM11,13511,1353.9%4.0%
    Motion ControlQ1,6841,684-1.9%-16.7%
    Plumbing AfricaMtly12,18212,21714.2%-9.5%
    Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly7,0977,10515.6%-12.1%
    SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly3,9693,969-1.9%-5.5%
    Water & Sanitation Africa6xA8,0308,030-5.4%Changed Publisher
    Health and Wellbeing
    Fire ProtectionQ85085024.5%Changed Sector
    MDR Medical Desk ReferenceAnn0ResignedNo Issue
    Medical Chronicle11xA32,37232,3728.4%14.9%
    MIMSMtly1173,12582.7%-4.2%
    Modern Medicine Magazine6xA3,8074,26223.0%23.1%
    SMART Security Solutions8xA4,0014,0011.2%3.9%
    South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,9082,9107.2%-2.6%
    The Specialist Forum Journal11xA28,74828,7489.7%27.4%
    Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
    The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference DirectoryAnn0Resigned
    Industry
    Analytical Reporter6xA4,9014,9015.5%-3.9%
    Cold Link Africa8xA4,0644,06712.3%18.2%
    Eastern Cape BusinessAnn0No IssueNo Issue
    KwaZulu Natal BusinessAnn0No IssueNo Issue
    Lighting in DesignQ7,7437,7430.0%-0.5%
    Mpumalanga BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Northern Cape BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SAQ4,9614,9610.3%No Issue
    South African Food Review11xA3,3293,339-3.3%-13.0%
    The Journal of African BusinessQ4,9654,9650.0%0.0%
    Information and Computer Technology
    Brainstorm11xA3,9728,2415.9%-10.9%
    Management
    African DecisionsQ10,76712,565-1.7%4.4%
    Black Business QuarterlyQ31,03931,141-2.1%-19.9%
    Blue ChipQ7,4597,4590.0%No Issue
    Business Day EarthAnn0No IssueNew Member
    Business Day EmpowermentAnn0No IssueNew Member
    ESG - Future of SustainabiltyAnn960960New Member
    FA NewsAltM2,7462,889-0.6%-0.3%
    LeadershipMtly32,55032,705-9.0%-14.0%
    Money MarketingMtly5,8985,8980.7%-9.7%
    Public Sector LeadersMtly1,6911,691-79.4%Changed Sector
    South African Business IntergratorQ9,7799,8330.9%-0.2%
    Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed CompaniesAnn47347383.3%New Member
    Top Women LeaderAnn0No IssueChanged Sector
    Mining & Quarrying
    African Mines HandbookAnn0No IssueReporting Change
    African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorMtly24,73624,7834.6%-15.0%
    EarthbrokerMtly5,3825,3820.0%0.0%
    Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr14,62017,0494.0%16.0%
    Mining Review Africa6xA4,7904,790-0.1%2.4%
    Modern MiningMtly10,32410,3240.9%-29.6%
    Modern QuarryingQ7,2617,2613.2%3.8%
    Retail
    DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly8,6368,6363.4%-14.4%
    Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop11xA19,53319,5338.6%3.5%
    Supermarket & RetailerMtly18,53618,53610.7%Changed Sector
    Transport and Logistics
    Freight News FeaturesMtly4,9015,073-9.6%-12.2%

    Custom magazines

    Fourteen (14) publications increased on the previous quarter.

    Six increased on the previous quarter and the prior year, including In Flight Magazine which continued its good run from Q2 with double figures.

    Also continuing its good run from Q2 is South African Medical Journal.

    Both youth sector publications increased on the previous quarter and prior year, with Kids Super Club showing good figures.

    Farming
    PublicationFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Dairy Mail, TheMtly1,0561,056-20.3%-20.4%
    Wolboer / Wool FarmerAltM2,0352,0352.2%Changed Sector
    Health & Wellbeing
    SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA6,3786,378-8.0%No Issue
    South African Medical JournalMtly12,02412,0248.4%36.4%
    Home
    Living SpaceMtly2,90737,8219.4%-3.0%
    My KitchenMtly3,46988,2044.5%6.7%
    Industry Specific
    J S EQ13,07014,733-0.1%1.7%
    Sea Rescue3xA19,58319,583No Issue15.6%
    ServamusMtly566,089-4.5%-15.0%
    The Journal of the SAIMMMtly2,0672,06714.3%Changed Sector
    In-flight
    In Flight MagazineMtly55,22255,22237.4%43.5%
    Leisure
    Private Edition4xA9,9889,988-0.1%6.6%
    Taste6xA0Discontinued
    Male
    ManMtly3,73368,3527.0%8.5%
    TechMtly2,52425,044-13.4%-23.3%
    Professional
    Accountancy SAMtly67,27567,27522.8%Changed Sector
    De Rebus11xA42,14859,7100.0%Changed Sector
    Retail
    Club MagazineMtly9,494235,7143.0%-5.9%
    Jet Club7xA0241,931-10.7%No Audit
    Sport and Hobby
    Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly65,48866,761-0.1%-2.2%
    SoccerClubMtly3,26052,0274.4%-1.9%
    SportsClubMtly2,32396,076-6.5%-8.4%
    Wildland MagazineMtly2,49485,4754.1%Changed Sector
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    PremierMtly7,7047,704-1.5%-3.0%
    Rove SAQ12,20712,938-2.2%26.9%
    Woman's General
    Balanced LifeMtly3,54846,1469.3%-4.4%
    Youth
    ClubXMtly4,500106,6051.0%1.9%
    Kids Super ClubMtly3,23375,3047.2%5.6%

    Free magazines

    A lonely single publication increase on the previous quarter (Get It [Highway]) and an increase on the prior year for Get It (Lowveld) are the only positives in this fast dwindling category.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Botswana AdvertiserF99,9650.0%0.0%
    Get It (Ballito to UmhlangaMtly11,9710.0%-0.1%
    Get It (BloemfonteinMtly6,8900.0%0.0%
    Get It (HighwayMtly11,8430.4%-0.3%
    Get It (Jo'burg SouthMtly11,716-8.1%-20.6%
    Get It (Jo'burg WestMtly10,887-9.1%-21.0%
    Get It (LowveldMtly6,4000.0%3.2%
    Get It (Northern Suburbs JoburgMtly11,836-7.3%-19.2%
    Get It (PretoriaMtly11,665-6.1%-20.2%

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
