Vodacom partners with tech giants to help bridge Africa's digital skills gap

Vodacom Group has teamed up with technology providers to equip Africa’s youth with digital skills, reinforcing its commitment to advancing digital literacy for the next generation.

"Together with AWS, Microsoft, Skillsoft and other collaborating organisations, Vodacom aims to bridge the digital skills gap across eight African countries and upskill one million young people by 2027," it said.

The Vodacom Group Digital Skills Hub is available in South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt (Talimy), the Democratic Republic of Congo (VodaEduc), and in Kenya (Industry Digital Talent Program).

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), over 230 million jobs will require digital skills in Africa by 2030, yet the continent faces a significant gap in supply and demand for digital expertise.

“The African continent is plagued in many countries with high levels of unemployment, gender inequality, income disparity and limited access to education, healthcare and essential services.

These challenges inform our purpose and drive our strategy to connect for a better future, leveraging digital technologies to drive inclusion into the future for the betterment of people.

The launch of the Digital Skills Hub is a testament to our commitment to pioneering the path to a digital and more inclusive Africa”, says Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO.

The Vodacom Digital Skills Hub provides access to self-paced, digital skills training for those aged between 18 and 35. This is in addition to Vodacom Group’s existing free, e-learning platforms across its markets.

E-learning and digital classrooms have made it possible for students in remote or underserved areas to access quality education with platforms such as Talimy in Egypt, e-Fahamu in Tanzania, VodaEduc in the Democratic of Congo (DRC), Faz Crescer in Mozambique and an e-learning platform in South Africa, providing a wealth of online resources, which cater to different learning needs.

“With over 400 million young people between the ages of 15 and 35 in Africa, the continent has the youngest population in the world. Digital is the new currency, it is therefore imperative that we invest in them and provide them with the necessary digital skills that will not only boost their growth and development but that of the continent too,” concludes Joosub.

To access the Digital Skills Hub, click here.