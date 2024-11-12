Subscribe & Follow
Share a gift, share a smile: The 2024 Safripol Toy Campaign is here!
What is the Safripol Toy Campaign?
The Safripol Toy Campaign gives gently used toys a second life, bringing happiness to children who need it most. By responsibly reusing toys, we’re not only brightening children’s lives but also contributing to environmental sustainability by reducing waste. This year, we’re putting a stronger emphasis on the quality of donations and volunteer support, ensuring that every toy makes an even bigger impact.
How you can get involved
From 4 November 2024 to 15 January 2025, we invite you to drop off your pre-loved toys at one of our participating locations across South Africa. Each toy will be sorted, cleaned, and prepared to bring joy to a child who needs it.
Participating locations
- Johannesburg:
- KwaZulu-Natal:
- Western Cape:
With these key collection points in place, it’s never been easier to participate and make a meaningful difference. Your donations are the key to making this campaign and all future campaigns a success.
Why should you participate?
This year, your participation in the Safripol Toy Campaign is more important than ever. Together, we can:
- Spread joy: Every toy you donate will brighten a child’s life and bring smiles where they are most needed.
- Support sustainability: By giving pre-loved toys a new home, we’re reducing waste and encouraging responsible reuse.
- Shape a better world: When you donate, you’re part of a movement that’s committed to creating a better, more sustainable future — one toy at a time.
Together, we can shape the world responsibly
Safripol is committed to building a better, more sustainable world, and the 2024 Safripol Toy Campaign is one of the many ways we’re working to achieve that. Through community support, responsible re-use, and the generosity of donors like you, we can bring joy to children and create a more sustainable future. Join the movement today by donating your pre-loved toys — share a gift and share a smile!
