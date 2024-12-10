Subscribe & Follow
Makro and Game reveals SA's top toys as voted by kids
Makro and Game have removed the guesswork from this task, revealing this year’s Top 10 Toys – as rated by South African kids.
Earlier this year, 250 kids between the ages of 6 and 12 were selected to attend the annual event, where they had the opportunity to test never-before-seen toys and help select this year’s top 10 by rating each toy on how fun it was to play with; how well it worked; and if they wanted the toy for Christmas.
Following this judging process, this year’s 10 Top Rated By Kids toys are the following:
- I-Play Hydroblast
- I-Play Auto Drone
- I-Play Cam Cruiser
- Beyblade Spinning Top
- Goo Jit Zu Hero Creator
- Crayola Color Wonder Bundle
- Robo Alive Shark Attack
- Cada Red Blade Dual Control Car
- Miniverse Make It Mini Foods set
- Furby Furblets
Commenting on the process Makro and Game takes to find the very best toys, toy buyer at Massmart, Charlene May Tiy Kay said, “We partner with leading suppliers around the world who help us find the most trendy and exciting toys each year. In addition to that, our Top Rated By Kids event also enables us to get real feedback on these products before they arrive in our stores.”
“In addition to the top 10 toys, this year’s festive offering includes over 50 other options across a range of categories including plush toys, games, puzzles and many more,” she concluded.
These toys are now available at Makro and Game stores nationwide, with prices valid until 24 December.