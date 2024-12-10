Retail FMCG
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MpactCatchwordsOmnisientDNA Brand ArchitectsSwitch Energy DrinkHavas JohannesburgBizcommunity.comNinety9centsJockey South AfricaHeineken BeveragesInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Makro and Game reveals SA's top toys as voted by kids

    10 Dec 2024
    10 Dec 2024
    This festive season, searching for the right toys to gift can be a daunting task for parents.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Makro and Game have removed the guesswork from this task, revealing this year’s Top 10 Toys – as rated by South African kids.

    Earlier this year, 250 kids between the ages of 6 and 12 were selected to attend the annual event, where they had the opportunity to test never-before-seen toys and help select this year’s top 10 by rating each toy on how fun it was to play with; how well it worked; and if they wanted the toy for Christmas.

    Following this judging process, this year’s 10 Top Rated By Kids toys are the following:

    1. I-Play Hydroblast
    2. I-Play Auto Drone
    3. I-Play Cam Cruiser
    4. Beyblade Spinning Top
    5. Goo Jit Zu Hero Creator
    6. Crayola Color Wonder Bundle
    7. Robo Alive Shark Attack
    8. Cada Red Blade Dual Control Car
    9. Miniverse Make It Mini Foods set
    10. Furby Furblets

    Commenting on the process Makro and Game takes to find the very best toys, toy buyer at Massmart, Charlene May Tiy Kay said, “We partner with leading suppliers around the world who help us find the most trendy and exciting toys each year. In addition to that, our Top Rated By Kids event also enables us to get real feedback on these products before they arrive in our stores.”

    “In addition to the top 10 toys, this year’s festive offering includes over 50 other options across a range of categories including plush toys, games, puzzles and many more,” she concluded.

    These toys are now available at Makro and Game stores nationwide, with prices valid until 24 December.

    Read more: Massmart, Game, Makro, toys
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz