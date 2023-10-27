Prince Buthelezi Mall set to open in April 2026 in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal’s town of Empangeni is expected to open the doors of Prince Buthelezi Mall in April 2026.

Architectural rendering of Prince Buthelezi Mall. Image supplied

The landmark new Prince Buthelezi Mall in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, the latest investment by lead developer Moolman Group with co-owners Twin City and Melta Capital, has officially commenced construction bringing this community one step closer to convenient, one-stop shopping in their neighbourhood.

This new beginning was celebrated in a sod-turning ceremony attended by representatives from the local government, municipal representatives from the City of uMhalthuze, key stakeholders from the community, and the mall’s investors and development team, including His Worship The Mayor Cllr X Ngwezi, Nkosi of the Buthelezi Clan, The Honourable Prince Nthuthukoyesizwe Zuzifa Buthelezi and Deputy Mayor, Cllr C. Botha.

Prince Buthelezi Mall was formerly known as Greenhills Mall; however, the developers and investors were honoured with the opportunity to rename this building after a remarkable figure in South African history, reflecting a deep commitment to the community and its heritage.

The mall is scheduled to be completed in the next 18 months and transform Empangeni’s retail landscape. It will introduce the first convenient and appealing shopping destination rich in retail amenities, variety and experiences under one roof when it opens its doors in April 2026.

Empangeni is sorely underserved by retail without a comprehensive shopping centre available in the area. Most of the town’s retail activities are currently scattered between the CBD and surrounding suburbs, making it difficult for many residents to meet daily retail needs and satisfy their shopping and leisure preferences in one location.

This is driving the demand for a larger shopping mall to cater to the needs of Empangeni’s aspirational consumers. It’s diverse consumer base, which spans all income categories, has meaningful spending power.

Prince Buthelezi Mall’s one-stop shopping vision responds to this need in a modern, single-level and fully enclosed regional shopping mall with 37,000m2 of sought-after shopping choices.

The location of Prince Buthelezi Mall is unparalleled at the main crossroads of Empangeni. It is prominently positioned on the R102, right at its junction with the John Ross Highway.

The R102 is a major thoroughfare route that links to the N2 and extends easy access to the surrounding area. It is also only 15km from Richards Bay, 3.5km from the Empangeni CBD, and close to several residential neighbourhoods that are diverse in their needs, income, and spending patterns.

transformative for the community of Empangeni

Beyond the prime location that will allow easy access for residents and commuters to Prince Buthelezi Mall, Moolman Group’s Steph Beyers says the shopping mall will be transformative for the community of Empangeni. “An exceptionally enjoyable shopping environment and a hassle-free customer experience will distinguish Prince Buthelezi Mall as an excellent shopping destination.”.

Beyers adds that much thought went into designing Prince Buthelezi Mall so that it caters to its future shoppers. The new shopping mall will feature a large new taxi rank, ample free parking, modern design and finishes, communal seating areas, and overall, a safe and air-conditioned shopping experience.

Prince Buthelezi Mall has already secured an exciting mix of retailers as tenants. Checkers FreshX, Shoprite, Woolworths, Boxer, Dis-Chem and Clicks will anchor the shopping mall. Leading retailers set to enter the town of Empangeni for the first time at Prince Buthelezi Mall, including Crazy Plastic, Crazy Pets, Converse, Roots and Polo.

There will also be a strong fashion variety, including Truworths, Miladys, Identity, Pick n Pay Clothing Mr Price, Legit, Edgars, Ackermans, Pep, Jam Clothing, Old Khaki, Studio 88 and more.

These retail offerings complement banking facilities and the tasty offerings from Fish Aways, Hungry Lion, King Pie, Ocean Basket, Steers, Mug and Bean, Debonairs Pizza, Romans Pizza and Wimpy among other categories of stores.

Ryno De Leeuw, Twin City CEO, says, “The development of Prince Buthelezi Mall will also see investments worth more than R100-million being poured into the community and economy of Empangeni.

The development has prioritised using local contractors. Beyond local employment opportunities and an incredible shopping experience, co-owners have also committed to upgrading major roads around Prince Buthelezi Mall, improving access in the area”.

Prince Buthelezi Mall is being constructed on a former sugar cane field and designed by the award-winning MDS Architects team to reflect its setting and community while also representing world-class retail centre design.

Sihle Ndlovu, Melta Capital executive chairman, says the town of Empangeni remains a prominent business centre, distinguished by the sugar, cotton, cattle, and timber industries.

“Prince Buthelezi Mall builds on the area’s strong business traditions, creating a vibrant hub for connection and commerce. Yet, even with its modern development, Empangeni has retained its small-town charm, and locals are hospitable in true Zululand style. This signature hospitality will also be reflected in a welcoming and enjoyable mall experience.”

The concept design for Prince Buthelezi Mall takes its inspiration from the rolling hills, natural landscapes, and sugarcane fields. The main entrance echoes the curved shapes of the rolling hills, with vertical green slats screening the entrances that echo the surrounding sugar cane.

The rich textures of the abundant fever trees and earthly tones in the area carry through in the colour palette both on the exterior and interior of the mall.

Getting a project of this scale and significance to commencement juncture was no easy feat as it required careful planning and collaboration with numerous stakeholders.

Fortunately, the mall’s co-owners all have proven track records of partnering on and delivering highly successful property development projects, and the project received strong support from the uMhlathuze Local Municipality in getting the Prince Buthelezi Mall to this point.