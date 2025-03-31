Mbhashe LG Mall opens in Eastern Cape

Mbhashe LG Mall, a retail destination developed for the community, has opened its doors in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.

Image supplied

Mbhashe LG Mall is a double-anchored 19 701sqm development that provides exceptional grocer, banking, fashion and food options to the retail hungry area.

Developed to enhance economic growth and accessibility, Mbhashe LG Mall is set to become a central shopping hub in the region that has historically had very limited retail options available.

Anchored by Boxer and Shoprite, there is top tier representation from the Clicks Group, Capitec, Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, the Mr Price Group, the Pepkor Group, TFG and Famous Brands.

The mall hosts over 60 retailers to cater to both essential and aspirational retail needs.

To maximise commuter convenience, two taxi associations will operate from the onsite rank which consists of 40 taxi bays and dedicated taxi offices.

“Our commitment to fostering economic development, creating job opportunities, and delivering quality retail remains our driving force,” says Exemplar CEO, Jason McCormick.

“Mbhashe LG Mall exceeds these objectives while looking amazing doing it. The view of the Mall from the N2 will literally stop you in your tracks – iconic entrances with pops of colour draw shoppers inside where retail choice abounds.”

Designed by MDS Architecture, in association with Architects Unbound, the Mall was developed by McCormick Property Development (MPD) and Seven Days Trading Pty Ltd for Exemplar.

Work on site began just over 12 months ago with community consultation, skills development and empowerment, all key factors in driving a successful and incident free build.

At its peak, the development provided over 700 jobs, with post-construction employment expected to reach 1,200.

“Along with local employment, it was a priority for us to ensure skills transfer and upliftment throughout the project” says project manager, Ruan van Rensburg.

“Programmess for local students included trades such as bricklaying, plumbing, plastering, and safety training. The Mall will enhance retail convenience but also serve as a catalyst for further investment and development in the area.”

Mbhashe LG Mall is the third retail development funded by Exemplar, following KwaBhaca Mall and Bizana Walk, also in the Eastern Cape. As specialist asset managers and owners in the niche township and rural retail space, Exemplar owns a portfolio of 27 assets with a further six under management.

“Developing within Exemplar again is exciting progress in the evolution of the company as we continue to find ways to maximise shareholder growth and value,” explains McCormick.

The opening is the first of the year for the group, with the next being Leeuwfontein Crossing in Marble Hall in Limpopo. Opening in May, the c.8 000sqm development will be anchored by Shoprite and boasts quality retail convenience.