Bedworth Centre redevelopment now complete

Vukile Property Fund has completed the R141m redevelopment of Bedworth Centre in Vereeniging, delivering a convenient community-focused retail destination.

Exterior views of Bedworth Centre situated on Ascot on Vaal Road , Bedworth Park, Vereeniging. Image supplied

“As a centre of growth, we invest in our portfolio using deep local insight and data analytics that support our shoppers’ experience and retailers’ success,” says Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund.

“The transformation of Bedworth Centre is more than just a physical upgrade, it’s about creating an ecosystem that serves everyone in the value chain, from our investors to our retailers, from our customers to our broader stakeholder communities.”

The Bedworth Centre redevelopment combines enhanced aesthetics and amenities with meaningful upgrades to layout, access and security.

Using proprietary customer analytics, the revamp was tailored to ensure the centre remains a cornerstone of convenience and connection for Bedworth Park, including the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) and North West University (NWU Vaal Campus), as well as the South East (SE) and South West (SW) suburbs, the greater Sharpeville, Bopelong and the surrounding growing population.

“At Vukile, our approach starts with understanding the communities we serve. By integrating data with deep local insight, we craft tenant mixes that resonate with the unique needs and aspirations of people in the area. The result is retail that is aligned with daily life. Our retail spaces don’t just exist in communities; they evolve with them,” says Itumeleng Mothibeli, MD SA at Vukile Property Fund.

At the heart of the redevelopment is the introduction of two national grocery anchors, Boxer and Shoprite, both of which opened in late 2024 adding tremendous variety and choice to the local retail experience. These additions, alongside an expanded and diversified retail offering, position Bedworth Centre as the dominant convenience retail hub in the area.

“Thriving retail centres uplift the communities they serve. They provide accessibility, dignity and economic opportunity. This redevelopment reaffirms our commitment to building vibrant, enjoyable spaces that resonate with and reflect their communities. With new anchors and a curated tenant mix, Bedworth Centre is sustainably positioned for the long-term,” adds Mothibeli.

Revamped retail with local relevance and national brands

The updated tenant lineup spans essential goods, services and aspirational retail. Shoppers now benefit from an enriched variety of food, fashion, homeware and lifestyle offerings all under one roof.

New additions to the centre include Shoprite, Boxer, Hungry Lion, Big Joe Pies, Fish & Chips Co, Factory 88, Jam Clothing, Bellama, Blooming Beauty, Pep Home, OK Furniture and Volpes.

A standout feature of the new retail mix is Pepkor Group’s Home.Tech.Sleep concept store, the second of its kind to open in South Africa. Spanning 1,570sqm, it is a one-stop destination for integrated home solutions.

Even more national brands opened their doors in early this year, coinciding with the official launch of the updated centre in April 2025, including Sportscene, Kreme Beauty Lounge, Cash Crusaders, Home Décor Villa, with Shoprite and Boxer Liquor expected to open soon

Integrated community convenience

Further elevating Bedworth Centre’s role in the local ecosystem is the addition of a SARS Client Service Centre, located adjacent to the main parking area. This public-private synergy brings critical government services closer to residents and enhances the centre’s appeal as a holistic service destination.

“The redevelopment of Bedworth Centre is a shining example of Vukile investing with intent,” concludes Rapp. “It’s how we drive performance in our portfolio, partner effectively with our retailers and contribute meaningfully to the communities we serve.”