A new era for Mall of Mthatha, formerly known as BT Ngebs City

Mall of Mthatha (formerly BT Ngebs City) has undergone significant enhancements since its acquisition in May 2024 by Flanagan & Gerard Property Group and retail REIT Vukile Property Fund.

The R800m acquisition set the stage for an extensive R210m redevelopment strategy designed to improve flow, accessibility, and the overall shopper experience.

This transformation is underpinned by a commitment to delivering long-term value to retailers, shoppers and the broader Mthatha community.

Enhancing the retail landscape

A key aspect of the Mall of Mthatha’s transformation has been the expansion and diversification of its retail mix.

Under its new ownership, the mall’s vacancy rate has decreased dramatically from 18% to just 1.85%, reflecting the strong demand for quality retail space in the region.

Notable new tenants include Dis-Chem (opening March 2025), Spur and News Café (both opening June 2025), and Shoprite and Shoprite Liquor (scheduled to open in August 2025).

Recently opened retail entrants include fast food outlet Burger King, clothing retailers Pick n Pay Clothing, Queenspark, Sergeant Pepper Clothing Company and JAM Clothing, along with Homechoice, Pep Home, Mr Price Cellular and Van Schaik Bookstore.

Additionally, expansions of Studio 88, Sidestep and Skipper Bar further strengthen the mall’s retail offering.

These strategically selected Mall of Mthatha tenants further enhance the shopping experience for the community and bolster the mall’s status as Mthatha’s shopping and fashion hub.

Strong retail performance

The positive results of Mthatha Mall’s improved tenant mix are already evident in its trading performance.

Since August 2024, Mall of Mthatha has recorded consistent growth, culminating in a 9.7% turnover increase from January to December 2024 compared to the previous year. Foot traffic has also shown double-digit growth in recent months.

Categories such as homeware and speciality foods have demonstrated remarkable sales performance, each exceeding 50% year-on-year growth.

Reimagined, redesigned, reinvigorated

The mall’s transformation goes beyond tenant mix – it extends to its design and finishes, bringing a fresh, contemporary appeal. Substantial refurbishment and upgrades are well underway, with a focus on creating a more vibrant, functional and enjoyable shopping environment.

The addition of a new mezzanine level and lobby are set for completion by the end of May. Its new escalator installations will be completed outside Woolworths in March and outside Checkers by the end of May.

As part of its commitment to enhancing shopper convenience, Mall of Mthatha has completed significant upgrades to the existing bathroom facilities, as well as adding new bathrooms to the restaurant block. Shoppers will have access to the modern mezzanine bathrooms from April, with the newly refurbished bathrooms near Checkers, offering an elevated experience from May.

Infrastructure investments as part of the project are ongoing, with enhancements in lighting, CCTV, HVAC systems, access control, and Occupational Health and Safety compliance.

Additionally, a new 1.8MW solar installation is being implemented to support sustainability initiatives.

Strategic partnership for sustainable growth

The collaboration between Flanagan & Gerard and Vukile Property Fund brings significant strategic advantages, leveraging a shared vision and expertise in retail development.

The partnership was cemented long before this project, first as co-owners of Thavhani Mall in Limpopo and then Springs Mall in Gauteng, reinforcing a commitment to long-term value creation across their joint portfolio.

Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard, says of the mall’s transformation: “Our investment in Mall of Mthatha reflects our shared confidence in the economic potential of the region. Through strategic upgrades and a strengthened retail mix, the potential of this exceptional shopping destination is being unlocked to better serve the broader community, its shoppers and retailers.”

Itumeleng Mothibeli, MD: South Africa at Vukile Property Fund, adds: “We see Mall of Mthatha as a key asset within our portfolio. By implementing targeted enhancements for the mall’s evolution, the focus remains on delivering a best-in-class shopping environment that supports economic growth, community development and, crucially, its customers.”

The mall’s upgrade project is set to be completed by September 2025. Even so, the mall’s new owners will continue to invest in and build on these strategic improvements, which demonstrate a long-term vision of positioning the mall as the dominant retail hub in Mthatha and beyond.