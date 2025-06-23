Flanagan & Gerard and Sun International to develop GrandWest Mall in Cape Town

Flanagan & Gerard Group, in partnership with Sun International, hosted the leasing launch of GrandWest Mall recently, drawing interest from more than 100 national, regional and local retailers.

Architectural perspective of the interior of GrandWest Mall. Image supplied

The enthusiastic turnout reflects strong interest in this bespoke 22,000m2 shopping centre that will form part of GrandWest and elevate convenience retail in the Western Cape.

With leasing now officially underway, GrandWest Mall will build on the reputation and range of experiences at the entertainment destination.

Approximately R600m will be invested in the new GrandWest Mall, which will be two-thirds owned by Flanagan & Gerard and one-third by Sun International.

Following the redevelopment of the Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, Sun International are partnering with Flanagan & Gerard again, this time through GrandWest, to bring a bespoke community retail development to the precinct to enhance its leisure and hospitality assets.

Community shopping centre

Flanagan & Gerard and Sun International are developing a new single-level community shopping centre which will link into GrandWest’s redeveloped children’s entertainment area to enhance the overall family appeal.

GrandWest Mall will further enhance the shopping and entertainment for the Western Cape’s local communities and regional visitors.

Featuring two grocers, two pharmacies and an array of specialist food retail, the mall will cater to everyday essentials and culinary cravings.

Fashion, health, beauty and athleisure retail will offer trendy options for all, while books, stationery, home décor and gifting stores will spark creativity and celebration.

New eateries will enhance the popular range of family-friendly restaurants and coffee shops at GrandWest, adding more opportunities for socialising and enjoyment.

With comprehensive services and a vibrant mix of offerings, GrandWest Mall is poised to become the go-to destination for convenience in the area.

Sun International’s CEO, Anthony Leeming, says, “We believe that our investment in the GrandWest Mall will add enormous value to GrandWest and will become a vital asset for the broader Goodwood area. As the experience with our Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha has proved, we have full confidence in our partner Flanagan & Gerard to deliver a world-class retail development that will enhance our GrandWest visitor experience.”

Flanagan & Gerard undertake extensive research before committing to a new development, and GrandWest Mall is no exception.

Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard, says, “Our demographic research shows there is a very real need to create a retail centre that answers the everyday shopping needs in this community. GrandWest Mall is being carefully designed to satisfy its immediate market and regional entertainment customer. We are thrilled to be working with Sun International again and to create the ultimate shopping experience at GrandWest.”

Not only will the retail mix be selected especially for locals’ needs, but getting to GrandWest Mall will be convenient for those living in the area, and commuters travelling to and from work will enjoy easy, direct access from the N7, N1 and N2 highways. Grandwest Mall will offer a range of convenient on-grade parking to ensure ease of access.

The development will include full backup power, protecting it against power disruptions. Resource efficiency is a key consideration for the developers and will include water-wise indigenous landscaping, waste recycling, water savings and energy efficiency by incorporating natural light into its design.

The GrandWest Mall project will also boost local employment and opportunities. A development of this scale creates about 2,500 jobs during construction and roughly 2,000 permanent posts. In keeping with the team’s commitment to economic development, local contractors and materials will be used wherever possible.