Vukile opens multi-tenant emporium at Daveyton Mall, Benoni

Vukile Property Fund, a specialist consumer-led retail real estate investment trust (REIT), has launched a new multi-tenant emporium at Daveyton Mall as part of the next phase of its Vukile Retail Academy.

Image supplied

The project brings fresh, community-driven retail experiences to local shoppers while helping small businesses grow into sustainable enterprises.

Now in its third year, the Vukile Retail Academy continues to deliver on its founding aim: providing access to formal retail for promising entrepreneurs.

Participants receive rent-free premises, fit-out support and hands-on mentorship. The initiative forms part of Vukile’s wider commitment to inclusive growth, tenant diversity and shared opportunity across the retail ecosystem.

Matching retail strategy with community needs is at the heart of Vukile's singular business model. Its popular, high-performing shopping centres - all 33 of them in South Africa and the 20 retail assets abroad in Spain and Portugal - serve as platforms for local growth in each location.

They do this by supporting entrepreneurs, integrating cultural identity, and fostering loyalty through authentic engagement. This customer-centric, community-first approach is changing retail landscape.

“We're invested in more than shopping centres. We're invested in the communities they serve. The success of our centres is grounded in understanding local needs, and meeting and exceeding them,” says Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund.

"With a customer-first approach, we co-create retail spaces and experiences that genuinely reflect and serve their unique communities while celebrating local talent, culture, community and innovation. The Vukile Retail Academy is a tangible expression of that philosophy."

A new shared-format concept

This year, the Vukile Retail Academy introduces an emporium-style space at Daveyton Mall, bringing five small businesses under one roof. The shared space allows entrepreneurs to share costs, test products and grow visibility in an animated, high-footfall retail setting.

The up-and-coming brands in the new emporium, are:



Seven Heartbeats: A cultural lifestyle brand blending contemporary fashion with traditional African design.



Cossen: African-inspired fashion and footwear with live shoemaking experiences.



Thesis Lifestyle: A Soweto-born streetwear brand celebrating township pride.



GameOn.Africa: A tech-driven edutainment hub promoting digital learning and innovation.

