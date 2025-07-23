More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Vukile opens multi-tenant emporium at Daveyton Mall, Benoni
The project brings fresh, community-driven retail experiences to local shoppers while helping small businesses grow into sustainable enterprises.
Now in its third year, the Vukile Retail Academy continues to deliver on its founding aim: providing access to formal retail for promising entrepreneurs.
Participants receive rent-free premises, fit-out support and hands-on mentorship. The initiative forms part of Vukile’s wider commitment to inclusive growth, tenant diversity and shared opportunity across the retail ecosystem.
Matching retail strategy with community needs is at the heart of Vukile's singular business model. Its popular, high-performing shopping centres - all 33 of them in South Africa and the 20 retail assets abroad in Spain and Portugal - serve as platforms for local growth in each location.
They do this by supporting entrepreneurs, integrating cultural identity, and fostering loyalty through authentic engagement. This customer-centric, community-first approach is changing retail landscape.
“We're invested in more than shopping centres. We're invested in the communities they serve. The success of our centres is grounded in understanding local needs, and meeting and exceeding them,” says Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund.
"With a customer-first approach, we co-create retail spaces and experiences that genuinely reflect and serve their unique communities while celebrating local talent, culture, community and innovation. The Vukile Retail Academy is a tangible expression of that philosophy."
A new shared-format concept
This year, the Vukile Retail Academy introduces an emporium-style space at Daveyton Mall, bringing five small businesses under one roof. The shared space allows entrepreneurs to share costs, test products and grow visibility in an animated, high-footfall retail setting.
The up-and-coming brands in the new emporium, are:
Some of these businesses are expanding from existing markets or online platforms. Each comes with its own story, contributing fresh energy and relevance to the mall’s offering.
Daveyton Mall first opened in 1993 and was recently upgraded and extended by Vukile and stands as a modern reflection of the colourful heritage of its community. The new design celebrates local culture through architectural features, murals and art installations. This culturally rich environment creates a powerful platform for a retail experience that truly belongs to its people.
Reflecting its role as a community anchor, the mall’s redevelopment included significant local participation, resulting in a retail centre that does more than serve the community; it reflects and empowers it. Its trailblazing new emporium of entrepreneurs extends this ethos.
A programme of proven impact
Launched in 2022, the Vukile Retail Academy has already made measurable impact. The first intake of eight entrepreneurs received 1,035 sqm of retail space to trade from across four shopping centres, along with tailored business and operational support.
Mentorship focused on developing a resilient business mindset, enhancing store operations and building customer engagement strategies
The results speak volumes. From the 2023 Dobsonville cohort, Fakizinto Concepts and Zanwabo Cakes became full-time tenants.
In 2024, four businesses from Randburg Square - Lonja Beauty Studio, Edenvinne, Vero’s Cake and Jeleni & Phindi Art Studio – have also joined the formal tenant mix, underlining the Vukile Retail Academy’s role in long-term tenant development.
“We're seeing dreams become sustainable businesses,” says Itumeleng Mothibeli, MD SA at Vukile. “At the heart of the Vukile Retail Academy is a belief in people and potential. This programme is about removing barriers, nurturing talent and actioning our deep commitment to building the next generation of retailers, who will shape the future of South African retail."
Building a fresh retail ecosystem
At Vukile, retail is about people before products. The Vukile Retail Academy reflects its longer-term ambition to help shape a retail sector that mirrors the depth and potential of South Africa’s entrepreneurial talent.
“This flagship initiative is rooted in our commitment to building a retail ecosystem where local talent thrives and communities feel seen, supported and proud. It’s about creating lasting partnerships for a better South Africa,” adds Rapp.
Related
Bedworth Centre redevelopment now complete 24 Apr 2025 A new era for Mall of Mthatha, formerly known as BT Ngebs City 7 Mar 2025 SA's holiday retail season faces a 30% crime surge 10 Dec 2024 East Rand Mall welcomes Checkers FreshX 1 Oct 2024 How Vukile Property Fund attracts 220 million annual shopper visits 4 Sep 2024 Fourways Mall gets strategic enhancements, introduces new retail experiences 27 Aug 2024