How Vukile Property Fund attracts 220 million annual shopper visits

“Our in-depth data allows us to slice and dice information depending on our focus,” says Marijke Coetzee, Vukile’s director of marketing and communications. “We have multiple levels of information from various sources, including mobile, internet, geo-positioning technologies, psychographics, and other resources.”

These tools give Vukile detailed data on property -and shopper origins and destinations, allowing the analysis of catchment areas, competitor malls and shopper-movement patterns. Real-time data tracks movement within malls, offering insights into shopper behaviour, conversion rates, and individual psychographics.

Geo-fencing enables in-depth area analysis, helping Vukile optimise tenant placement and marketing strategies. Vukile also benchmarks trading statistics, comparing tenant performance within the same business line and against competitors.