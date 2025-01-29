BizTrends2025: Special Effects Media’s Shaheed Rajab - Community management, from likes to connections

As we step into 2025, community management in South Africa is no longer just about likes, shares, or engagement rates. It has evolved into a dynamic, strategic asset that drives meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

Shaheed Rajab, senior community manager, Special Effects Media, says community management in South Africa has evolved from likes, shares or engagement rates to a dynamic, strategic asset driving connections between brands and audiences (Image supplied)

In my role as a senior community manager at Special Effects Media, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing how this field is transforming to meet the demands of increasingly connected, diverse, and value-driven communities.

Hyper-personalisation of community experiences

The one-size-fits-all approach to community engagement is a relic of the past.

Today, communities expect interactions tailored to their unique interests, cultural identities, and personal preferences.

Thanks to advanced data analytics and AI tools, brands can deliver hyper-personalised experiences that foster deeper connections.

In South Africa, a country celebrated for its cultural diversity, this trend holds particular significance.

Community managers now have the tools to create campaigns that resonate with specific cultural nuances or regional preferences, enhancing relevance and loyalty.

In 2025, we can expect personalisation to go beyond content delivery to include bespoke event invitations, real-time engagement tailored to individual sentiments, and even unique community-building strategies.

The advent of subscription models, such as X’s monetisation options, has also added new dimensions to personalisation.

Community managers are now tasked with delivering value-driven content that justifies subscription fees, further prioritising tailored engagement strategies.

AI-driven community insights

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly evolved from supporting content creation to becoming the backbone of community management.

In 2025, AI tools provide community managers with real-time insights into sentiment, behavioural trends, and potential challenges, enabling a shift from reactive to proactive engagement.

These insights empower brands to identify emerging micro-trends and predict the needs of niche groups within their communities.

For example, AI-powered sentiment analysis can detect subtle mood shifts within a community, allowing managers to address concerns before they escalate.

AI is also becoming critical in identifying untapped engagement opportunities, streamlining workflows, and helping to forecast future trends.

In platforms like YouTube, AI tools are increasingly being used to track content performance metrics and audience retention in real time.

For community managers, these tools are invaluable for aligning video content with audience preferences, ensuring not just engagement but meaningful connections.

The rise of niche micro-communities

As digital spaces become more crowded, audiences are gravitating toward niche micro-communities that offer tailored, intimate interactions around specific interests or shared challenges.

These micro-communities provide brands with an opportunity to connect on a deeper level, fostering authentic relationships and trust.

However, tapping into these communities has become more complex due to increasing barriers such as subscription models.

Platforms like X are introducing paywalls for premium content and features, limiting the organic reach brands once enjoyed.

Community managers now need to rethink strategies for reaching and engaging these audiences, whether through exclusive partnerships, incentivised subscriptions, or high-value content offerings.

At Special Effects Media, we’ve observed how niche communities can drive hyper-engaged audiences, from local foodie groups to environmentally conscious forums.

These smaller communities allow members to feel seen and valued, which encourages long-term loyalty.

Protecting community content and data

With the rise of video as the dominant content format, platforms like YouTube have become critical hubs for community engagement.

However, this trend also highlights the need for content protection, especially as unauthorised sharing or misuse of videos can harm creators and brands alike.

For community managers, ensuring that content is safeguarded against infringement is a growing concern.

Leveraging YouTube’s content ID system and other digital rights management tools is becoming a key part of the strategy to protect intellectual property.

Furthermore, the integration of search engine marketing (SEM) into video distribution strategies ensures that video content is not only protected but also optimised for maximum visibility and impact.

Adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape

As we look toward the future, community management in South Africa must adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

From hyper-personalisation and AI-driven insights to navigating subscription models and protecting content, the role of the community manager is more critical than ever.

By embracing these trends, brands can foster genuine connections and ensure their relevance in 2025 and beyond.