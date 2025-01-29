Retail Sales
    Shoprite posts half-year sales growth on festive demand

    By Nqobile Dludla
    29 Jan 2025
    29 Jan 2025
    Shoprite Holdings said on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, its half-year sales from continuing operations grew by 9.6%, as both upmarket and discount customers stocked up on food during the festive season.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    Shoprite, with more than 2,700 stores excluding OK Franchise across 10 countries, said sales in the six-month period ending 29 December came in at R128.6bn.

    The group's core business, Supermarkets South Africa, contributing 83.7% to group sales, achieved sales growth of 10.4%, with like-for-like sales growth of 6.1%.

    Shoprite's rest of Africa supermarkets business, which operates in nine countries, saw a 4.1% increase in sales.

    In the three-month quarter ended December, which included the Christmas and Black Friday period, Shoprite saw sales grow by 8.7%.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips
    Let's do Biz