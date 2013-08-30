Marketing & Media Recruitment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

KantarHeineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingLocation BankOgilvy South AfricaRed Ribbon CommunicationsAFDAMultiChoiceAsk AfrikaeatbigfishBroad MediaProduct of the Year South AfricaDStv Media SalesIMC ConferenceTrend GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    JTI South Africa wins Top Employer award for 2025

    Issued by JTI
    29 Jan 2025
    29 Jan 2025
    JTI South Africa has been awarded for the seventh consecutive year as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. The company is also one of only 17 Top Employers to have been recognised globally.
    Kedibone Letsika, people and culture director at JTI South Africa
    Kedibone Letsika, people and culture director at JTI South Africa

    As a leading international tobacco and vaping company, JTI employs over 46,000 people from around the world and sells its products in more than 130 markets. JTI South Africa, which employs 161 people, is one of its leading subsidiaries when it comes to demonstrating an outstanding dedication to its employees.

    “JTI South Africa is thrilled to have been acknowledged as a leading place to work, not just in South Africa but across the globe. This award, which we have now won for the seventh time, confirms that we are entirely committed to our people by providing them with the time, tools and resources necessary to thrive, succeed and bring their human best to work,” says Kedibone Letsika, people and culture director atJTI South Africa.

    The Top Employers Institute, the bestower of the award, is the chief global authority on HR and HR strategy and recognises companies from around the world for their outstanding HR policies and practices. Its programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

    A few of the reasons which ensured that JTI scooped the award as a Global Top Employer are as follows:

    • Flexible working conditions which allow employees to choose how, when, and where they work.

    • Employees and their families receive exceptional emotional support through the global family leave policy. This provides equal opportunity for both parents to settle in and spend time with their newborns.

    • Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) which is a central pillar to JTI’s culture and guides all strategic thinking.

    • Abundant tools and resources are given to its diverse staff body to ensure they can thrive.

    • JTI’s special focus on females in leadership and broad-based Black economic empowerment objectives.

    • The 'Our Way' behaviours programme which ensures JTI employees are equipped to bring their best self to work.

    “People are at the heart of everything we do at JTI South Africa. This award not only recognises our commitment to our team but also reinforces to both current and future talent that their career journey with us will be long, fulfilling, and full of opportunities for success,” says Seshan Naidoo, general manager at JTI South Africa.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz