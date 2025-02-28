Awarding SA and Africa's Top Employers for 2025

Related
The Global Top Employers for 2023 are...
19 Jan 2023
Each year, the Top Employers Institute sets about certifying the world’s leading employers, based on their excellence in people strategies and practices.
While a country or continent's certified Top Employers will never be publicly ranked from first to last, the highest scoring organisations are recognised based on the Top Employers Institute’s global ranking policy.
Multinational telecoms giant, Vodacom reigns as the number 1 Top Employer in Africa, Unilever in second place, followed by JTI in third place. The average score achieved per organisation determines the overall ranking for the continental programme. The average is determined using the results from the countries with the four highest scores. These are calculated to represent an average organisational score which is used for ranking purposes.
The overall Top 20 Top Employers in South Africa starts off with Vodacom Group (South Africa) in first position, followed by HCL Technologies SA and Daimler Truck Southern Africa in third place.
To distinctly summarise, these are the highest scoring companies that achieved a ranking continentally and in a specific African country.
|2025 Top Employers South Africa – Top 20
|2024 Top Employers South Africa – Top 20
|1. Vodacom South Africa
|1.Vodacom South Africa
|2. HCL Technologies South Africa Pty Ltd
|2. HCL Technologies South Africa Pty Ltd
|3. Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd
|3. Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
|4. Heineken Beverages
|4. Mondelez South Africa
|5. Santam Ltd
|5. Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd
|6. Accenture South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
|6. Heineken Beverages
|7. Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
|6. Accenture South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|8. Mondelez South Africa
|8. Santam Ltd
|9. Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|9. Novartis South Africa
|10. Sanlam Ltd
|10. Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|11. Law For All
|11. Tata Consultancy Services South Africa
|12. Smollan Group SA (Pty) Ltd
|12. Smollan Group SA (Pty) Ltd
|13. Genpact South Africa
|13. BAT South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|14. Tsebo Solutions Group
|14. Law For All
|15. The South African Breweries Pty Ltd.
|15. JTI South Africa
|16. JTI South Africa
|16. DHL Supply Chain South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|17. BAT South Africa Pty Ltd.
|17. Sanlam Ltd
|18. Tata Consultancy Services South Africa
|18. BP Southern Africa
|19. Novartis South Africa
|19. Tiger Brands Ltd
|20. Rand Merchant Bank South Africa
|20. Tsebo Solutions Group
Industry leaders are recognised when there are three or more certified South African organisations in the same sector. In places where there are two or fewer certified South African organisations in an industry sector, the company must obtain a score that puts them in the overall top 20 positions. Certain companies are recognised in two sectors.
