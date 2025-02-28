Awarding SA and Africa's Top Employers for 2025

The Top Employers Institute celebrated the Top Employers 2025 Africa at a special certification event held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 20 February.

Each year, the Top Employers Institute sets about certifying the world’s leading employers, based on their excellence in people strategies and practices.

While a country or continent's certified Top Employers will never be publicly ranked from first to last, the highest scoring organisations are recognised based on the Top Employers Institute’s global ranking policy.

Multinational telecoms giant, Vodacom reigns as the number 1 Top Employer in Africa, Unilever in second place, followed by JTI in third place. The average score achieved per organisation determines the overall ranking for the continental programme. The average is determined using the results from the countries with the four highest scores. These are calculated to represent an average organisational score which is used for ranking purposes.

The overall Top 20 Top Employers in South Africa starts off with Vodacom Group (South Africa) in first position, followed by HCL Technologies SA and Daimler Truck Southern Africa in third place.

To distinctly summarise, these are the highest scoring companies that achieved a ranking continentally and in a specific African country.

Top Employers Africa 2025 overall Top 3 organisations:

Vodacom

Unilever

JTI



South Africa's Top 20

2025 Top Employers South Africa – Top 20 2024 Top Employers South Africa – Top 20 1. Vodacom South Africa 1.Vodacom South Africa 2. HCL Technologies South Africa Pty Ltd 2. HCL Technologies South Africa Pty Ltd 3. Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd 3. Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd. 4. Heineken Beverages 4. Mondelez South Africa 5. Santam Ltd 5. Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd 6. Accenture South Africa (Pty) Ltd. 6. Heineken Beverages 7. Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd. 6. Accenture South Africa (Pty) Ltd 8. Mondelez South Africa 8. Santam Ltd 9. Mercedes-Benz South Africa 9. Novartis South Africa 10. Sanlam Ltd 10. Mercedes-Benz South Africa 11. Law For All 11. Tata Consultancy Services South Africa 12. Smollan Group SA (Pty) Ltd 12. Smollan Group SA (Pty) Ltd 13. Genpact South Africa 13. BAT South Africa (Pty) Ltd 14. Tsebo Solutions Group 14. Law For All 15. The South African Breweries Pty Ltd. 15. JTI South Africa 16. JTI South Africa 16. DHL Supply Chain South Africa (Pty) Ltd 17. BAT South Africa Pty Ltd. 17. Sanlam Ltd 18. Tata Consultancy Services South Africa 18. BP Southern Africa 19. Novartis South Africa 19. Tiger Brands Ltd 20. Rand Merchant Bank South Africa 20. Tsebo Solutions Group

Top Employers South Africa 2025 industry leaders

Industry leaders are recognised when there are three or more certified South African organisations in the same sector. In places where there are two or fewer certified South African organisations in an industry sector, the company must obtain a score that puts them in the overall top 20 positions. Certain companies are recognised in two sectors.

The following organisations have achieved industry leader recognition:

Automotive: Daimler Truck Southern Africa Ltd

Banking: RMB South Africa

Financial Services: Sanlam Ltd

Energy and Chemicals: BP Southern Africa

Construction Services: Hilti South Africa

FMCG: Unilever SA (Pty) Ltd

Engineering: Howden Africa Holdings

Healthcare: Stryker SA

IT: HCL Tech South Africa

Insurance: Santam

Mining: Thungela Resources

Pharmaceuticals: Novartis SA

Professional Services: Accenture South Africa

Public Sector: Eskom Pension & Provident Fund

Retail: Smollan SA

Telecommunications: Vodacom Group Ltd

Transport & Logistics: DHL Express South Africa

Food & Beverages: Heineken SA

Heineken SA Manufacturing: Isanti Glass

Top Employers 2025 country rankings in Africa (outside of South Africa)

No. 1 Top Employer Zambia 2025: JTI Zambia

No. 1 Top Employer Cote d'Ivoire 2025: Unilever Cote d'Ivoire

No. 1 Top Employer Algeria 2025: JTI Algeria

No. 1 Top Employer Senegal 2025: DHL Express Senegal

Top Employers Egypt 2025 Overall Top 3: JTI Egypt; Mondelez Egypt Foods; DHL Global Forwarding Egypt

Top Employers Ghana 2025 Overall Top 3: Unilever Ghana PLC; ABSA Bank Ghana; Telecel Ghana

Top Employers Kenya 2025 Overall Top 3: Safaricom Kenya PLC; Unilever Kenya Ltd; BAT Kenya

Top Employers Morocco 2025 Overall Top 3: JTI Morocco; Mondelez Maroc s.a; Lear Corp Morocco

Top Employers Nigeria 2025 Overall Top 3: Unilever Nigeria; Mondelez Nigeria; DHL Global Forwarding Nigeria

Number 1 Top Employer Zimbabwe 2025: Unilever Zimbabwe

Click here to view all the 2025 Top Employers.