South African Gen Z sees AI as career booster, new skills catalyst

Image source: DC Studio from Freepik

As Gen Z continues to redefine the workplace, businesses must adapt, especially given that they will be the largest generation in the workforce by 2035.

Career and skills development

Nathier Jappie, regional manager for Africa at the Top Employers Institute, notes that South Africans are more optimistic about AI’s personal impact compared to their counterparts in Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom, where only half of respondents anticipated career benefits - reflecting concerns around job displacement.

“However, local survey participants were less enthusiastic than those in India and China, where confidence levels reached 80%,” says Jappie.

In South Africa, 64.5% of respondents believe that the technology will enhance their career prospects. Additionally, 82% think it will help them acquire new skills, 70% feel it would boost their efficiency, and 58.5% are confident that AI will create new work opportunities. Furthermore, 73.5% expressed that it would support a better work-life balance.

Jappie adds that respondents from different industries had widely varying expectations regarding AI’s influence on their careers.

“While fears of AI-driven job losses have been prevalent in the manufacturing industry, manufacturing professionals showed the most optimism. In contrast, those in the human-centric hospitality industry displayed the most pessimism.”

How to handle AI integration

Given the diverse views Gen Z holds on AI’s impact on employment, he advises HR leaders to involve employees in how AI is integrated in their organisation.

“With many worrying about AI reducing the need for human input in certain roles or limiting job opportunities, organisations must focus on educating their employees about how AI can complement and not replace their skills,” Jappie explains.

“To this end, training and development programmes should be provided to help Gen Z employees gain the competencies needed to not only work alongside AI but also leverage the technology to their benefit.

“For employees to feel more secure about their roles in an AI intensive environment, transparency around its implementation is also paramount as is fostering a culture that values uniquely human attributes which AI cannot replicate.”

AI ’super-users’

Additionally, Jappie notes that as AI ‘super-users’, Gen Zs are not only frequent but proficient users of the technology, their insights can help shape effective AI usage in specific roles and departments, and they can offer innovative solutions to drive organisational growth.

However, he stresses that as AI continues to evolve at a fast pace in the workplace, establishing an ethical framework is essential.

Importance of usage guidelines

“HR practitioners must understand AI’s complexities and create a guideline for its use within the business. This must clearly outline the permissible and prohibited uses of the technology and ensure that employees are educated on responsible AI use.

“Since Gen Z views ethical AI as rooted in empowerment and balance, this framework must ensure that technological advancements stay centred on improving human interactions and experiences.

“Gen Z is fast becoming a dominant force in the workforce. To succeed, organisations must understand their values and expectations. Their high standards will raise the bar on the world of work- benefiting us all,” concludes Jappie.