    How to become indispensable in an AI workplace

    Lyndy van den BarselaarBy Lyndy van den Barselaar
    24 Jul 2024
    As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, there is a growing narrative that it threatens human jobs. However, AI is not a threat but a tremendous opportunity to enhance human potential and become truly indispensable in the workforce.
    Image: Supplied
    AI might be able to crunch numbers and analyse data faster than you can say 'algorithm', but it lacks the depth, creativity, and human touch people offer. AI isn't about replacing humans with machines; it's about unlocking the full potential of people by leveraging the power of technology.

    Imagine a world where AI takes care of the mundane, the repetitive, and the predictable, freeing you up to tackle the most complex, challenging problems of our time. It's about creating a future where your unique expertise is more valuable than ever, where the specialist reigns supreme.

    The generalist's dilemma

    In the past, generalists were highly valued in the workplace for their ability to juggle multiple tasks and adapt to various situations. However, with AI becoming increasingly sophisticated, the role of the generalist is changing.

    AI can process data, identify patterns, and complete tasks with remarkable speed and efficiency. For generalists, this rapid advancement in technology may seem daunting.

    However, it is important to remember that humans excel at adaptation. Just as we successfully navigated the transitions brought about by the rise of emails and the internet, we can also adapt to the integration of AI.

    It is essential for generalists to learn new skills, embrace technological advancements, and find ways to collaborate with AI rather than compete against it. By doing so, we can expand our roles to include 'AI collaborator', further enhancing our versatility in the workforce.

    The specialist's superpower

    Despite AI's impressive capabilities, human expertise in specialised knowledge remains irreplaceable.

    AI is impressive and can perform many tasks, but it can't match the depth of human knowledge in specific fields. It's like comparing a microwave dinner to a gourmet meal.

    Would you trust AI to perform a complex procedure like brain surgery? The answer is most likely no. Certain tasks, especially those requiring a high degree of precision, expertise, judgment, and creativity, remain the exclusive domain of humans. This is the specialist's superpower.

    Becoming a 'human in the loop'

    To ensure relevance in the age of AI, we need to become a ‘human in the loop’ – someone who uses AI tools to their advantage while bringing their unique skills to the table.

    For instance, a seasoned financial analyst can use AI algorithms to analyse market data and identify trends. However, it's their deep understanding of financial markets and economic principles that enables them to interpret results and provide valuable insights.

    Similarly, a skilled data analyst in healthcare can utilise AI to process patient data, but it's their knowledge of the healthcare system that allows them to make meaningful recommendations.

    Embracing the AI revolution

    In a rapidly advancing technological world, it's natural to feel overwhelmed and uncertain about one's place in the workforce. However, AI signifies the beginning of a new era where specialists can shape the future of work.

    Leverage your unique skills, stay adaptable, be curious, proactive, and never stop learning. The world needs your specialised expertise now more than ever. You can achieve incredible things with the right mindset and tools.

    It's not about beating the machines – it's about leveraging their power to become the best version of yourself. You possess the creativity, empathy, and strategic thinking that machines can't replicate – which will set you apart.

    About Lyndy van den Barselaar

    Lyndy van den Barselaar is the MD of Manpower Group South Africa.



    Related

