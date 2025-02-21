The future of innovation lies with Gen Z - is your workplace ready?

It’s predicted that by 2023, one-third of the global workforce will be made up of Gen Zers (born between 1996 and 2012), bringing with it new opportunities and challenges for employers.

A new global white paper by ManpowerGroup, The Future of Generation Z is in Employers’ Hands, reveals the pressing need for businesses to adapt their workplace strategies to attract and retain this generation of purpose-driven, tech-savvy employees.

Unique challenges

The report highlights the unique challenges Gen Z employees face as they enter the workforce during a time of significant global disruption. From the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic to rapid digital transformation and automation, Gen Z workers are charting their careers in a landscape that feels both unfamiliar and challenging.

As a result, more than half (53%) of global Gen Z employees are considering leaving their current roles in the next six months, with many citing high levels of stress, a lack of flexibility, and a desire for more meaningful work—but they are also the least confident in their ability to find a new job that meets their needs.

Top concerns

ManpowerGroup’s findings underscore that mental health and well-being are top concerns for this generation, with 52% of Gen Z employees reporting daily workplace stress. While declining levels of employee engagement highlight the need for greater support from employers, it’s not all doom and gloom.

Many Gen Zers remain optimistic about their futures, viewing career development as a shared responsibility and actively seeking opportunities to build their skills. 42% view on-the-job training as the best way to enhance their professional growth, while others are seeking opportunities to develop transferable skills to remain competitive in an evolving job market.

Innovators

Looking ahead to 2030, the report predicts that Gen Z will be at the forefront of workforce innovation. As digital natives, they are likely to lead the charge in adapting to AI and automation, becoming mentors to older colleagues in remote and hybrid work environments.

Some of the oldest Gen Zers are already setting their sights on leadership, with research showing they are twice as likely to aspire to CEO roles compared to previous generations.

However, challenges such as career "scarring"—a phenomenon where prolonged periods of instability affect lifetime career growth—may hinder their progress if employers fail to address their needs today.

Generation Z is transforming the workforce, and employers must adapt their strategies to meet this generation’s needs. Many organisations are already prioritising initiatives such as improving work-life balance, offering flexibility, and fostering diversity.

To build on these efforts, businesses should consider the following key actions:

Personalise recruitment processes Use AI-based tools to align candidates with roles that match their skills and career aspirations.

Provide a recruitment experience that is both tech-forward and human-centric.



Communicate actively with candidates throughout the hiring process to foster trust and engagement. Invest in upskilling Offer professional development programmes, such as cross-functional rotations and mentorship opportunities.

Focus on training employees in emerging technologies like AI and automation.

Encourage Gen Z workers to build transferable skills that enhance adaptability in a changing job market. Foster holistic support systems Prioritise work-life balance by offering flexible schedules and opportunities for downtime.

Provide remote or hybrid work arrangements to accommodate diverse needs and lifestyles.

Promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives to create an inclusive and equitable workplace.

Offer Gen Z-friendly benefits that cater to their unique priorities, such as mental health resources or financial wellness programmes. Show career growth pathways Develop clear, structured career progression plans that outline milestones and opportunities.

Provide young professionals the chance to lead projects and contribute to innovation.

Ensure employees understand how their roles align with the organisation’s long-term goals.

By implementing these strategies and building on existing efforts, employers can create an environment that resonates with Gen Z employees, ensuring their engagement, growth, and long-term contributions to organisational success.

"Generation Z’s entry into the workforce presents a tremendous opportunity for South African businesses to harness their creativity, resilience, and technological expertise," says Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of ManpowerGroup South Africa.

"By addressing their unique needs and providing them with the tools and support to succeed, we can secure a thriving, motivated workforce for the future."