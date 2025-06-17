Recognise Gen Zs as an integral part of the workplace this Youth Month

Nearly half of Gen Z workers globally say they are considering leaving their current roles in the next six months, and the trend is just as concerning in South Africa.

"South African employers must move beyond stereotyping young talent and begin to engage this generation on their terms," says Lyndy van den Barselaar, managing director of ManpowerGroup South Africa. “On Youth Day, we are reminded that this generation is shaped by load shedding, remote learning, unemployment, and digital disruption, yet they remain determined, entrepreneurial and values-driven. We owe it to them, and our economy, to adapt how we recruit, upskill and support them.”

Work with purpose

South African employers face a pressing opportunity to better engage and retain Gen Z talent by understanding their unique needs and priorities. Almost one in two Gen Z employees are considering leaving their current roles, driven by high levels of daily stress, financial insecurity, and mental health challenges.

Purpose is central to this generation’s work experience, with 86% stating that meaning and values matter more than salary alone. Many are proactively upskilling, with 45% taking on side gigs or short-term projects to build their capabilities, reflecting both ambition and financial strain.

As of the fourth quarter of 2024, South Africa's youth unemployment rate stood at 44.6% for individuals aged 15 to 34, according to Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey. With youth unemployment among the highest in the world, these trends present both a warning and an opportunity.

“As we honour the legacy of 16 June, we must also confront the reality that thousands of South African youths are entering a world of work that often leaves them behind,” says Van den Barselaar. “Employers have a responsibility to actively invest in their success.”

Prioritising support

With South Africa facing both a youth unemployment crisis and a widening skills gap, building workplaces that support Gen Z is no longer optional, but a national priority. Employers must rethink recruitment by focusing on skills and potential rather than outdated experience-based criteria.

Once hired, young professionals need dynamic development opportunities such as digital learning, job shadowing, and mentoring to grow with the pace of change. Holistic support also matters: financial well-being, mental health resources, and empathetic leadership help build trust and long-term engagement. Just as crucial is clarity around career paths and regular, meaningful connections, whether in-person or remote, to foster belonging and purpose.

Globally, many companies are already adapting, offering flexible work, improved tech, better pay, and strong development pipelines. For South African businesses, the time to act is now. Supporting Gen Z isn’t just good leadership, it’s a wise investment in the country’s future.

“On this Youth Day, let’s move from reflection to action,” urges van den Barselaar. “The world of work is changing. Our young people are ready. It’s time our systems and structures meet them there.”