HR Youth Employment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

PnetHarmony ClinicEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Recognise Gen Zs as an integral part of the workplace this Youth Month

    By 2030, Gen Zs are expected to make up a third of the global workforce - this is according to a global white paper from ManpowerGroup, World of Work for Generation Z in 2025. However, many are struggling to find their footing, which raises the question: Are our workplaces truly ready for them?
    17 Jun 2025
    17 Jun 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    Nearly half of Gen Z workers globally say they are considering leaving their current roles in the next six months, and the trend is just as concerning in South Africa.

    "South African employers must move beyond stereotyping young talent and begin to engage this generation on their terms," says Lyndy van den Barselaar, managing director of ManpowerGroup South Africa. “On Youth Day, we are reminded that this generation is shaped by load shedding, remote learning, unemployment, and digital disruption, yet they remain determined, entrepreneurial and values-driven. We owe it to them, and our economy, to adapt how we recruit, upskill and support them.”

    Work with purpose

    South African employers face a pressing opportunity to better engage and retain Gen Z talent by understanding their unique needs and priorities. Almost one in two Gen Z employees are considering leaving their current roles, driven by high levels of daily stress, financial insecurity, and mental health challenges.

    Purpose is central to this generation’s work experience, with 86% stating that meaning and values matter more than salary alone. Many are proactively upskilling, with 45% taking on side gigs or short-term projects to build their capabilities, reflecting both ambition and financial strain.

    As of the fourth quarter of 2024, South Africa's youth unemployment rate stood at 44.6% for individuals aged 15 to 34, according to Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey. With youth unemployment among the highest in the world, these trends present both a warning and an opportunity.

    “As we honour the legacy of 16 June, we must also confront the reality that thousands of South African youths are entering a world of work that often leaves them behind,” says Van den Barselaar. “Employers have a responsibility to actively invest in their success.”

    Prioritising support

    With South Africa facing both a youth unemployment crisis and a widening skills gap, building workplaces that support Gen Z is no longer optional, but a national priority. Employers must rethink recruitment by focusing on skills and potential rather than outdated experience-based criteria.

    Once hired, young professionals need dynamic development opportunities such as digital learning, job shadowing, and mentoring to grow with the pace of change. Holistic support also matters: financial well-being, mental health resources, and empathetic leadership help build trust and long-term engagement. Just as crucial is clarity around career paths and regular, meaningful connections, whether in-person or remote, to foster belonging and purpose.

    Globally, many companies are already adapting, offering flexible work, improved tech, better pay, and strong development pipelines. For South African businesses, the time to act is now. Supporting Gen Z isn’t just good leadership, it’s a wise investment in the country’s future.

    “On this Youth Day, let’s move from reflection to action,” urges van den Barselaar. “The world of work is changing. Our young people are ready. It’s time our systems and structures meet them there.”

    Read more: ManpowerGroup, Lyndy Van Den Barselaar, multi-generational workforce, ManpowerGroup SA, Gen Z and the workplace, Gen Z employees, Gen Z in the workplace
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz