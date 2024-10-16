HR Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

icandi CQIgnition GroupPnetMachine_Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Management & Leadership News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Evolution of the workplace: Recognising individual employee values and needs

    16 Oct 2024
    16 Oct 2024
    The workforce of today has a very different face to that of yesteryear, with flexibility, personalisation, and well-being taking centre stage. With human capital being the engine of any business, businesses must adapt to meet the evolving expectations of workers to ensure organisational success.
    Image source: Hanna Kuprevich –
    Image source: Hanna Kuprevich – 123RF.com

    The future of work is rapidly evolving, driven by the growing influence of “individual choice” in how people approach their careers. According to new insights from ManpowerGroup South Africa, employees now expect their work experience to be more personalised, flexible, and aligned with their personal values and needs, reshaping the traditional employer-employee dynamic.

    Consumerisation of work

    The rise of “consumerism” in the workplace — where employees “consume” work much like they do other products and services — is forcing businesses to adapt to new workforce expectations. This shift, dubbed “the consumerisation of work”, means that workers want to engage with organisations committed to their career growth, well-being, and personal values.

    “As today’s workers prioritise flexibility and customisation in how they integrate their professional and personal lives, organisations need to reshape their talent strategies,” says Lyndy van den Barselaar, managing director of ManpowerGroup South Africa. “This is particularly important as younger generations, notably Gen Z, influence the workplace culture with a strong focus on mental health, well-being, and work-life balance.”

    The 'Me Economy': Flexibility is key

    In this new 'Me Economy', workers are increasingly vocal about their desire for flexibility and autonomy in the workplace. According to recent research, a significant portion of employees rate a four-day workweek (64%), flexible start and end times (45%), and the ability to work from home if needed (35%) as the most desirable benefits. However, with many organisations advocating for a return to in-office work, there is a growing disconnect between employer policies and employee expectations.

    “The key to remaining competitive in talent acquisition and retention lies in offering flexibility that mirrors the evolving needs of today’s workforce. Companies need to strike a balance between operational demands and employee autonomy,” adds van den Barselaar.

    Gen Z's influence on workplace culture

    Younger workers, especially Gen Z, are reshaping workplace expectations. Mental health, well-being, and transparency have moved to the forefront, with 93% of global employees reporting they have been influenced by colleagues in their 20s on issues such as work-life boundaries (78%) and openness to new technology (76%).

    However, despite their significant influence, Gen Z faces challenges with their mental health. Only 15% of Gen Z employees rate their mental well-being as excellent, reinforcing the need for companies to foster environments that support mental health and create safe, flexible workplaces.

    “Gen Z is leading a cultural revolution in the workplace, putting the well-being and mental health at the centre of employee engagement. Employers who prioritise these aspects will be the ones who can attract and retain top talent in the coming years,” says van den Barselaar.

    Personalisation: A new frontier in employee experience

    Beyond flexibility, personalisation is becoming a critical factor in the employee experience. Workers today demand greater customisation, from benefits packages to career development paths. The ability to offer personalised career pathing, regular guidance from trained mentors, and AI-powered skills development is fast becoming a baseline expectation for employees.

    In fact, 60% of Gen Z employees expect employers to provide personalised career development opportunities, including transparent progression plans tailored to their personal goals. Forward-thinking companies are leveraging advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning to hyper-personalise the employee experience and align individual aspirations with organisational objectives.

    “Organisations that embrace AI-driven personalisation can offer a tailored employee experience that enhances engagement and productivity,” van den Barselaar emphasises. “By using data to match employee skills and interests with business goals, companies can shape the future of work in real-time and meet the evolving expectations of today’s workforce.”

    Adapting to a new era of work

    As companies navigate this shift towards greater individual choice, flexibility, and personalisation, there is an opportunity to lead the way in shaping the future of work. Organisations that remain agile and responsive to the needs of the modern workforce will be best positioned to attract and retain top talent, ensuring long-term success.

    Read more: Lyndy Van Den Barselaar, employee wellness, work-life balance, flexible workforce, Employee well-being, flexible work culture, ManpowerGroup South Africa, Gen Z and the workplace, hybrid workforce
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz