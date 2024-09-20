3 reasons why top HR teams are creating a workplace experience strategy

Boosting fulfilment at work is a key part of the solution to improving employee engagement and addressing the talent gap. Our recent research conducted in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research shows that a 10% increase in fulfilment could prevent up to 5.2 million job changes across Europe, potentially saving employers as much as €206.3bn (R4t).

The challenge for HR leaders lies in understanding the factors influencing employee fulfilment and finding practical ways to enhance it. This requires putting people at the core of all business decisions, making a well-defined workplace experience strategy essential.

But how can HR leaders achieve this, and what does it look like in practice?

1. Know your people: Leverage data, feedback channels

Simply adopting new technology won’t solve the problem. HR leaders need to actively engage with employees to understand their needs and preferences. By combining this feedback with data insights—like real-time occupancy data—HR teams can create a framework that benefits both employees and the business, improving talent acquisition and retention.

Teresa Badenhorst, HR Director, Ricoh South Africa

2. Make the office a hub for collaboration and creativity

The physical workspace has a direct impact on employee fulfilment. The office should be a hub for collaboration and creativity, both critical elements for improving employee engagement. To achieve this, HR teams need to work closely with Facilities Management to ensure the workspace supports team building and eliminates barriers to a smooth employee experience.

Simple improvements—like enabling staff to easily book a desk, see which colleagues are in the office, or find parking—can make a big difference.

3. Collaborate with IT to align tech with employee needs

HR leaders must partner with IT to ensure technology investments focus on enhancing the employee experience. Engaging employees throughout the process, from planning to deployment, is crucial. Technology should address employee needs, such as supporting flexible working. Despite this being an integral part of modern work culture, only 30% of European employees report having the necessary tools to collaborate effectively with remote colleagues.

This lack of technology impacts job satisfaction, with 24% of employees stating that access to the right tech for flexible working would increase their fulfilment.

The message is clear: forward-thinking organisations that prioritise workplace experience will see stronger business growth. By putting employees first—whether through tech investments or office design—you can foster better communication, creativity, and a thriving workplace culture. Ultimately, this leads to a more fulfilled and productive workforce.

Download Richo South Africa's guide on improving workplace experience for greater productivity and business success.