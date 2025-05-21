HR HR Tools & Software
    Cnnect V2: Elevating employee experience with powerful new features

    In its ongoing commitment to streamline workflows and boost engagement, Cnnect is excited to announce the launch of the latest version of its platform, which brings a suite of enhanced features designed to simplify navigation, improve performance, and deliver deeper insights. This newest update reflects the company’s mission to adapt to businesses' evolving needs while focusing on intuitive, user-friendly functionality.
    Issued by Cnnect
    21 May 2025
    "We knew it was time to evolve the platform to meet the growing demands of our clients. The latest version is our answer to making work easier, faster, and more connected than ever," said JP Pretorius﻿, COO of Cnnect.

    A more intuitive, faster interface

    One of the platform's most noticeable changes is its newly modernised interface. The refreshed design prioritises simplicity and accessibility, enabling users to navigate more efficiently. Significant optimisation ensures faster load times and smoother interactions, addressing a key area of client feedback.

    "Our clients needed a platform that would keep up with their pace. So, we listened. The new interface and speed enhancements mean less time waiting and more time focusing on what matters – getting the work done," Pretorius added.

    Customisable dashboards and expanded integrations

    Another standout feature is the introduction of a customisable dashboard. Users can now access real-time data and analytics tailored to their needs, making decision-making faster and more informed. This is complemented by expanded integration options, allowing the platform to connect with a broader array of third-party tools and systems – provided they have API capabilities.

    These updates mean that whether a business uses CRM, HR, or project management software, Cnnect will fit right in, helping organisations consolidate their digital tools and streamline processes.

    Client-Centric Design and Offline Capabilities

    The improvements were driven by a combination of client input and internal innovation. Customers called for more robust analytics, seamless integration, and a user-friendly interface. The development team saw an opportunity to eliminate dependency on third-party software, consolidating everything within the platform and allowing for more direct control and support.

    One unique and valuable addition to this latest upgrade is the offline capabilities. Users can complete course content during flights or other offline scenarios, with progress automatically syncing once reconnected to a stable network. The platform has also enhanced user allocations, offering more targeted functionality and further elevating business engagement and efficiency.

    Seamless transition and training support

    As the updated platform is rolled out to clients, hands-on support, including in-person training sessions, is offered to ensure a smooth transition. The goal is to equip users with the knowledge and tools to fully leverage the new features.

    "We’re not just launching an update; we’re rolling out a new experience. Our team is committed to providing comprehensive training to ensure clients feel confident using the new tools from day one," said Pretorius.

    A fresh new website

    Cnnect’s new release coincides with the launch of its recently revamped website. This new site complements the platform's modern interface with a cleaner, more intuitive layout, fresh visuals, and engaging narratives from the company’s updated brand. The refreshed approach showcases the improvements to the app itself while also embodying its core commitment to providing innovative, employee-focused solutions.

    employee engagement, mobile learning, corporate training, digital learning, Learning Management System, employee experience, people analytics, Cnnect
