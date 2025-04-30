Marketing & Media Section
    Marketing & Media

    All about YOU! Putting YOU in YOUth Month on Biz!

    Over the next few months, the Biz editorial calendar will be heating up as we get behind our annual lineup of Content Features, ideal for both content contributors and sponsors!
    30 Apr 2025
    We’re inviting business marketers, communications professionals and brands to consider sponsorship and to contribute to these great features:

    JUNE YOUTH MONTH

    Youth Month, June, is always dedicated to all matters YOUth in South Africa, and this year we’re going all out to put Youth in the spotlight in our business media, inviting your company to share fresh voices, recruiters, entrepreneurial initiatives, and the mover-uppers and shakers influencing trends and innovation in your sector. Get in touch now to sponsor or contribute to a celebration of Youth Month on Biz.

    May, June, July and August - all about Sponsored Content on Biz

    Read on to associate your company, media or brand with Bizcommunity’s flagship editorial Content Feature calendar and see below for all benefits*:

    MAY AFRICA MONTH Sponsor and contribute to our annual May pan-African focus, ideal for companies, media and brands with a footprint in Africa. AfricaMonth

    JUNE YOUTH MONTH YouthMonth

    JULY CSI MONTH Honouring annual International Mandela Day, on 18 July, Madiba’s legacy lives on in initiatives such as #67Minutes, #Itsinyourhands and #MandelaDay and is ideal for sponsors with corporate ESG/DEI initiatives.

    AUGUST WOMEN’S MONTH 30 days of showcasing women, womxn and womyn across 19 business sectors highlighting the progress of women, innovation by women and the shattering of glass ceilings. WomensMonth

    JAN/FEB 2026 BIZTRENDS Our flagship Content Feature Sponsorships, gives annual exposure on business trends across 19 sectors in Africa. BizTrends2025 and BizTrendsTV!

    Why sponsor Biz Content Features

    Did you know the first example of sponsored content was in the 1930s, when detergent manufacturer Procter & Gamble sponsored serial dramas on radio, leading to the term ‘soap opera’ which has defined the model of sponsored content ever since!

    ‘In the business media, the presence of branded or sponsored content, positions and connects relevant audiences, topics and touchpoints!’

    Event Content Feature Sponsorship for YOU:

    Comprehensive industry event coverage offers so many ways to leverage Biz Content Feature Sponsorship:

    • Cannes Lions - Sponsor news from SA’s finest at the annual Cannes Lions Festival
    • IAB Bookmarks - Your brand associated with leaders in digital marketing innovation
    • IMC Conference - Sponsor the partnership of marketing & business
    • Loerie Awards - Sponsor all the excellence of SA’s creative industry
    • Prism Awards - The best of public relations for you

    *Biz Content Feature Sponsorship: What YOU get:

    • Branding on the Content Feature of your choice
    • Exposure when Content Features are published on the home page
    • Up to 30 articles archived in your sponsor branded Special Section
    • Header and margin branding and newsfeed
    • Special Edition themed newsletters sent to our full database
    • Banner inventory
    • Highlighted Content Features box in industry newsletters
    • Sponsor branding on articles, thought leader contributions and multimedia generated around your chosen Content Feature
    • Campaign reports on impressions generated by your sponsored content on Biz.

    Get in touch to claim the right editorial Content Feature Sponsorship for YOU

    Contact us on +27 21 404 1460 or moc.ytinummoczib@selas

