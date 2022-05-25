Subscribe & Follow
Biz Most Read Award winners June 2025
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in June:
- Beyond the classroom walls: Why more South African parents are choosing flexible education paths - CambriLearn
- From humble beginnings and heartfelt hospitality: Tshiberry B&B’s sweet success story - Edge Growth
- From TikTok to WhatsApp: how Gen Z is rewriting the rules of influence at work - icandi CQ
- Daily Sun joins SA’s most trusted news brands on prestigious global list - Media24
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketer's toolbox, offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.
