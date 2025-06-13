From humble beginnings and heartfelt hospitality: Tshiberry B&B’s sweet success story

From its humble origins as a small, family-run guesthouse, Tshiberry Bed & Breakfast has emerged as a leading example of small business transformation, driven by vision, resilience, and targeted enterprise development support.

Carol Maithufi, Tshiberry B&B

Located in Phokeng, just outside Rustenburg and a short drive from Pilanesberg National Park and Sun City, Tshiberry B&B was established in 2016 by local entrepreneur Carol Maithufi. What began with eight rooms and two employees has since evolved into a thriving hospitality business offering luxury accommodation, curated dining experiences, and conferencing facilities, while remaining rooted in its ethos of authentic, heartfelt hospitality.

In a country where SMEs are the backbone of our economy and employment, it is stories such as this that inspire us and show what can be achieved with the right vision and support.

Three years after opening, the growing popularity of the guesthouse had started to exceed its operational capacity. Recognising the need for expansion and strategic support, Maithufi applied to the RBH Kgolo Enterprise and Supplier Development Programme. This flagship initiative, launched by the Royal Bafokeng Nation (RBN) and implemented by small business growth specialists Edge Growth, aims to develop high-potential SMEs in the community by improving access to skills, markets, and funding.

Through this programme, Tshiberry secured critical funding to expand its infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and access expert mentorship. The support yielded immediate and tangible results.

A key milestone was the addition of four new luxury rooms and a custom-built dining area, which has significantly elevated the guest experience. These upgrades also enabled Tshiberry to enter new markets, most notably by adding event hosting and conferencing to its service offering.

“The expansion changed the game,” says Maithufi. “It allowed us to grow not just in size, but in confidence and capacity. We were able to take what we had built and truly elevate it.”

Today, Tshiberry B&B employs 14 full-time staff, including chefs, front-of-house personnel, and an events coordinator. The business has recorded steady increases in both occupancy and revenue, cementing its reputation as a preferred destination for both leisure and business travelers.

As domestic tourism continues to grow in the North West Province, Tshiberry B&B stands as a model of inclusive, locally owned development, demonstrating the impact of targeted enterprise support and the power of small businesses to uplift communities.

Looking ahead, Maithufi remains focused on sustainable growth. “We will keep building with heart and purpose. This is more than a business; it’s a story of family, community, and home.”



