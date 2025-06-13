Entrepreneurship Funding
    Startup Community Wolf secures R8m to scale public safety platform

    Cape Town-based tech startup Community Wolf has raised approximately R8m (£340,000) in funding to grow its public safety platform, which enables communities to report crimes and suspicious activity via WhatsApp.
    13 Jun 2025
    13 Jun 2025
    Community Wolf co-founders | image supplied
    Community Wolf co-founders | image supplied

    The investment round was led by UK-based Fuel Ventures and will support the expansion of Community Wolf’s presence in South Africa, as well as new markets in Nigeria, Brazil, and South America.

    Community Wolf repurposes WhatsApp as a primary channel for crime reporting, feeding data into a proprietary system designed to link residents, community groups, and safety stakeholders. The company says this allows for quicker response times and greater visibility into local crime patterns.

    The funding will go towards scaling the platform, hiring developers, and increasing visibility through digital and out-of-home marketing campaigns.

    Founded by Nick Mills and Michael Houghton, Community Wolf began as a neighbourhood safety initiative. The startup plans to maintain its lean structure while expanding its footprint across high-need areas globally.

    Fuel Ventures founder Mark Pearson said the platform empowers communities using existing technology. “Its success in South Africa demonstrates the potential for broader impact,” he added.

