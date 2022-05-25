Subscribe & Follow
Biz Most Read Award winners March 2025
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in March:
The Biz Most Read Award winners | March 2025
- Sasko unveils the betterest loaf ever, delivering a soft, tastier, and more premium bread experience - Sasko
- ICT donation to Limpopo - Adopt-a-School
- Cresta gears up for a fast-paced month of motorsport, shopping and cultural delight! - Taryn Louch Creative
- Dentsu Creative South Africa enhances leadership in content with new appointments - Dentsu
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region.


