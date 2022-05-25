Subscribe & Follow
Biz Most Read Award winners February 2025
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in February:
The Biz Most Read Award winners | February 2025
- Mall Ads unveils iconic new wall site at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre - Provantage
- What is community influencer marketing? - Brand Influence Agency
- A decade of excellence: Reflecting on Aluma Capital’s journey - Aluma Capital
- University of Pretoria SRC launches fundraising campaign to support students in need - University of Pretoria
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketer's toolbox, offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.
