Mall Ads unveils iconic new wall site at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

Mall Ads™, a leading brand under the Provantage umbrella, has partnered with Pareto Limited, one of South Africa’s top-ranking property developers to launch an unmissable, iconic wall site at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Tshwane.

Mall Ads, Menlyn Wall Site, Street Level View

The centre is home to over 400 retailers and draws an average of 1,6 million shoppers monthly. Having won eight Gold Footprint Awards, it is now also home to a massive 890m2 advertising site that redefines brand exposure and impact in a high-traffic retail environment. Positioned prominently at the intersection of Lois Avenue and Atterbury Road, this landmark site, which delivers 1,5 million viewed impressions monthly, is impossible to overlook, attracting the attention of thousands of high-SEM (Socio-Economic Measure) commuters and shoppers daily in one of the country’s most influential shopping hubs.

The addition of this iconic site further solidifies Mall Ads' position as an innovator and dominant force in advertising within the mall environment, expanding on Mall Ads’ already extensive portfolio of media offerings and enhancing its ability to deliver visibility and impact for brands aiming to drive brand awareness and engagement. The first brand to take advantage of this exciting opportunity is AbinBev’s Castle Lite, a bold, informed choice by the brand, one that immediately highlights the highly sought after nature of this prime location.

Mall Ads, Menlyn_Wall Site, Elevated KV

Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO of Provantage and director at Mall Ads, expressed his enthusiasm:

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of this iconic billboard at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre. It represents a pivotal moment for brand advertisers looking to achieve maximum visibility and exposure in one of South Africa’s busiest retail environments. This partnership not only strengthens our position as leaders in the retail advertising sector but also sets a new benchmark in terms of brands being able to reach and capture the attention of a highly relevant and dynamic audience.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Mall Ads on this exceptional project. The introduction of such an iconic advertising site is testament to our commitment of enhancing the shopping experience for our visitors. It aligns with our ongoing efforts to offer the most cutting-edge and impactful retail environments, ensuring that Menlyn Park Shopping Centre remains at the forefront of innovation and customer engagement,” said Nisha Kemraj, general manager of Menlyn Park.

Brands seeking to gain a competitive edge can now leverage these high-visibility spaces to assert their dominance on South Africa’s retail stage.



