POP Warehouse integration enhances Provantage’s retail offering

Founded by Shafiqah Andrews-Moonda and Belinda Traverso, POP Warehouse is recognised as South Africa’s only truly Level 1 B-BBEE, women-founded and owned Point-of-Purchase warehousing and management company. With a national network of 15 warehouses and a hybrid fleet model, the company provides a robust infrastructure for its clients.

POP Warehouse supports blue-chip clients across the FMCG, pharma, alcohol and retail sectors. Its expertise spans warehousing and logistics, retail installations, event logistics, sourcing and management of promotional material and give-aways. As a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, POP Warehouse aligns with Provantage’s commitment to transformation and economic empowerment.

From left to right: Jacques du Preez, CEO Provantage; Belinda Traverso, director POP Warehouse; Shafiqah Andrews-Moonda, director POP Warehouse; Dave Roberts, executive Provantage Point of Purchase division; and Ruan Burger, group finance executive Provantage.

Jacques du Preez, CEO of Provantage, comments:

"The inclusion of POP Warehouse into the Provantage group of companies strengthens our ability to offer clients a seamless, end-to-end retail display solution. Their expertise in POP supply chain management complements our existing services, enabling us to provide an even more effective route to market for brands looking to drive impact at the point of purchase."

POP Warehouse directors, Shafiqah Andrews-Moonda and Belinda Traverso, will remain actively involved to ensure continuity and maintain the high standards clients expect. Their leadership and deep understanding of the company’s operations will uphold the effective and reliable service that has defined POP Warehouse’s success.

Belinda Traverso, director at POP Warehouse, adds:

"Joining Provantage enables us to expand our capabilities while staying true to what has made us successful. Our clients can expect the same hands-on approach, now with the added benefit of Provantage’s extensive infrastructure and expertise. From print production to warehousing and in-store execution, we are now part of a larger, more connected ecosystem that enhances efficiency at every stage."

The inclusion of POP Warehouse into Provantage delivers immediate value, strengthening warehousing operations, event logistics and executional capacity. Clients will benefit from a more streamlined service, combining warehousing with distribution and in-store execution.

Dana Gordon-Davis, founding partner of Novitas Capital Advisors, comments:

“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in strengthening Provantage’s market-leading retail solutions. By integrating POP Warehouse’s expertise in point-of-purchase logistics with Provantage’s expansive media and marketing capabilities, clients will benefit from a fully streamlined, end-to-end retail execution platform delivering superior value to both businesses and consumers.”

POP Warehouse and its shareholders were exclusively advised by Novitas Capital Advisors.

POP Warehouse formally became part of Provantage on 1 December 2024. With 180 employees and a strong operational foundation, the company strengthens Provantage’s ability to meet market demands while ensuring long-term stability for clients and staff.

To learn more about Provantage’s full-service marketing, media and audience measurement services, visit https://provantage.co.za/



