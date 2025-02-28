Leading CEOs discuss overcoming challenges in PMI's The Shift Code podcast
Hosted by PMI president and CEO Pierre Le Manh, the first season features candid conversations with C-suite-level executives from aerospace, technology, agriculture, and other industries. Listeners will gain valuable insights into leadership lessons and how to achieve successful project outcomes consistently.
The series begins with Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, the first commercial company to soft-land a spacecraft on the moon in February 2024. This week, the company successfully completed the launch of its IM-2 mission lunar lander - named Athena - and part of Intuitive Machines plan to deliver NASA technology to the Moon. Accomplishing future solar system exploration relies on the creation of consistent lunar delivery services and the development of a heavy cargo lander for sustainable infrastructure on the Moon. In the podcast, Altemus discusses major advancements in aerospace technology and the role of project management in accelerating space exploration in his interview.
“What we’ve tried to do is find lean and affordable ways to work. We’ve had a set of tenets that said, ‘set arbitrary and inflexible milestones and meet those to drive the team toward a resolution of problems,’” said Altemus. “Innovation comes out of overly constrained budgets, overly constrained schedules, and a very difficult technical challenge. Forced innovation is what happens when you take on that insurmountable challenge.”
Additional episodes will feature:
- Robert C. Wolcott, co-founder and chair of the World Innovation Network (TWIN) and author of Proximity: How Coming Breakthroughs in Just-in-Time Transform Business, Society, and Daily Life unpacks how adaptability and flexibility within organisations can unlock significant innovation.
- Miishe Addy, Co-Founder and CEO of Jetstream Africa, highlights how project management is transforming logistics across West Africa.
- Simon Molnar, Founder and CEO of Flagship, explores the role of project management in navigating digital transformation in the retail industry.
- Vihari Kanukollu, Co-Founder and CEO of UrbanKisaan, shares insights into sustainable urban farming solutions in India and the challenges of scaling environmentally conscious projects.