Trace Awards 2025 winners announced

The Trace Awards & Summit 2025 has officially wrapped up, celebrating African and Afro-descendant musical excellence.

The awards ceremony not only celebrated the best in African music but also highlighted the profound impact of the continent's artistry on the global stage.

All the winners

Song of the Year went to the South African duo Tito & Huppe who took home the award with their chart-topping anthem Tswhala Bam, a song that has set dance floors on fire worldwide.

Album of the Year went to Nigerian superstar Rema as he cements his dominance with the critically acclaimed album Heis, a masterpiece blending Afrobeats and global influences. He also scooped the Male Artist of the Year award.

Ivorian hitmakers Tam Sir & Team Paiya delivered an explosive fusion of rhythm and energy with Coup du Marteau which earned them the Best Collaboration – making them the undeniable winner of this category.

Best Music Video went to the visionary Meji Alabi who won for his stunning direction of DND

South Africa’s dynamic powerhouse Makhadzi proved once again why she’s a force to be reckoned with on the dancefloor taking home the Best Dancer award.

Best DJ was presented to Algerian sensation DJ Moh Green who brought the heat, securing his place as the most influential DJ of the year.

Local icon and reality TV show superstar Diamond Platnumz continues to make waves across the world, earning this prestigious title of Best Global African Artist.

Best Hip Hop Artist was scooped by Ivory Coast’s very own Didi B, who showed his lyrical prowess and undeniable flow, making him this year’s hip-hop champion.

Best Female Artist with global sensation Tyla from South Africa took the crown with her groundbreaking artistry and unique sound.

Congolese legend Fally Ipupa delivered unforgettable performances, earning him the title of the Best Live Performance.

Best Producer went to Nigeria’s P.Priime was recognized for his trailblazing work in music production.

Nigerian gospel artist Mercy Chinwo was recognised for her soul-stirring gospel music, which continues to inspire and uplift audiences, solidifying her as one of the genre's leading voices with the Best Gospel accolade.

Ivorian songstress Josey earned the Best Artist Francophone Africa award, a well-deserved recognition for her undeniable influence on the Francophone music scene.

Ayra Starr from Nigeria continues to dominate West Africa’s music scene with her powerful voice and captivating presence, earning her the title of Best Artist Western Africa.

Best Artist Southern Africa went SA hitmaker Tyler ICU proved to be the region’s most influential artist this year.

Kenyan artist Bien was recognised for his significant contributions to the East African music scene, earning him the Best Artist Eastern Africa award for his groundbreaking work.

Chelsea Dinorath from Angola emerged as the shining star of Lusophone Africa, securing the Best Artist Lusophone Africa award with her unique blend of sounds.

Tanzania’s Nandy triumphed as the Best Artist Tanzania, proudly representing her nation with her exceptional talent and distinctive style.

Best Artist Diaspora Europe went to French sensation Joe Dwet Filé, further showcasing his influence beyond the continent.

The Changemaker Award went to multiple award-winning Rwandan-born choreographer Sherrie Silver.

Brazil’s Duquesa captivated audiences and secured this prestigious award. Duquesa from Brazil captured the hearts of audiences, securing the Best Artist Diaspora Brazil award with her vibrant and captivating music.

Best Artist Diaspora Indian Ocean went to the mesmerizing Lea Churros from Réunion while Ivorian hiphop star Himra scooped Best Newcomer.

Best Artist Diaspora Caribbean went to superstar Kenny Haitï.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Nigerian legend D’Banj was honored for his enduring impact on the African music industry.

“The Trace Awards & Summit was born from an unshakable belief: that Africa’s music, its artists, and its culture deserve to be celebrated on the highest level, with the world watching. Our mission is not just to spotlight the incredible talent emerging from the continent but to create a global stage where African creativity is recognized, respected, and rewarded. Trace has always been driven by a deep passion for the music and culture of Africa and its diaspora, and we remain committed to elevating it to new heights,” stated Olivier Laouchez, chairman and co-founder of Trace.