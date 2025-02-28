Marketing & Media Social Media
    Marketing & Media Social Media

    Instagram explores standalone Reels app, capitalising on TikTok's uncertain US future

    28 Feb 2025
    Instagram is reportedly exploring the launch of Reels as a standalone app amid uncertainty over TikTok’s future in the US.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Instagram chief Adam Mosseri mentioned the possibility to staff, according to The Information.

    Meta has not commented on the report. The move comes as TikTok faces a potential sale or ban under a US law, with a compliance deadline extended by President Donald Trump in January.

    Meta has also recently introduced a new video editing app, Edits, seemingly targeting users of CapCut, a similar app owned by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

