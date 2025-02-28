Instagram explores standalone Reels app, capitalising on TikTok's uncertain US future

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri mentioned the possibility to staff, according to The Information.

Meta has not commented on the report. The move comes as TikTok faces a potential sale or ban under a US law, with a compliance deadline extended by President Donald Trump in January.

Meta has also recently introduced a new video editing app, Edits, seemingly targeting users of CapCut, a similar app owned by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.