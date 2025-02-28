Community media’s vital role in strengthening democracy and social change

Community media plays a crucial role in amplifying marginalised voices, promoting social change, and strengthening democracy by providing vital information and fostering public engagement.

The role of community media in government communication

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, highlighted the importance of community media in engaging local communities and advancing social development.

Speaking during Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communication and Digital Technologies oversight visit to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in Pretoria, Morolong encouraged the GCIS to form strategic partnerships to better inform South Africans about government initiatives.

Morolong emphasised the need for professional capacity-building in government communication and adapting to new media platforms to bridge the gap between government and citizens.

He described communication as a constitutional responsibility, essential for upholding political, social, and other rights.

The importance of clear government messaging

GCIS Deputy Director-General for Intergovernmental Coordination and Stakeholder Management, Michael Currin, reinforced Morolong’s message, stating that effective government communication fosters social cohesion and influences positive behavioural change.

He stressed that a coordinated approach allows the government to respond proactively to political and socio-economic challenges, building public confidence and national unity.

Oversight committee’s assessment of GCIS

Portfolio Committee on Communication chairperson, Khusela Diko, commended the GCIS for its efforts, particularly in supporting community print media.

She highlighted that these discussions provide lawmakers with valuable insights into the needs of citizens and help shape government oversight.

Diko underscored the importance of public access to information about job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and government services, stating that informed citizens are better equipped to improve their lives.

Strengthening government communication

Established in 1998 under the Presidency, the GCIS is tasked with ensuring transparency and keeping citizens informed about government policies and programmes.

The agency continues to evolve, leveraging new media and innovative strategies to enhance public communication.

Parliamentary oversight and evaluation

The Portfolio Committee is conducting oversight visits to various government entities in Gauteng to assess the effectiveness of government communication.

As part of this initiative, the committee has reviewed presentations from the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) and other organisations to evaluate their role in disseminating essential information to the public.