All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists

The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists have been announced by the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), the coordinators and organisers of the awards.
Sanef
The Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists have been announced
The finalists were selected by a jury panel, from approximately 600 entries, a record-breaking number of entries compared to previous years.
This is the third consecutive year Sanef has spearheaded the awards across all media platforms. Previously the Awards were organised by Print and Digital Media SA, and later the Publishers’ Support Services.
Says Sanef, "We are proud to acknowledge the substantial representation from diverse media entities, further showing the diversity of voices and narratives that enrich our media landscape.
"Quality news stories from these platforms stood tall alongside contributions from mainstream media establishments, highlighting the depth and breadth of journalistic excellence across all sectors."
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 22 June at The Venue, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. The awards are sponsored by Standard Bank
This year’s finalists, in no particular order, are:
Hard News
- Norman Masungwini – City Press
- Zikhona Tshona – Newzroom Afrika
- Slindelo Masikane – eNCA
Indigenous Language Reporting in Community Media
- Annie Mokoena - SABC
- Hlengiwe Ngwenya - SABC’s Cutting Edge
- Zinhle Mugabe - SABC’s Cutting Edge
Community Service Reporting
- Hazel Friedman - Fokus on SABC2
- Matthew Hirsch – GroundUp
- Zikhona Tshona – Newzroom Afrika
- Sune Payne and Samane Junior Marks - Daily Maverick
Investigative Journalism
- Nicky Troll - Carte Blanche
- Joy Summers - Carte Blanche
- Kyle Cowan, Azarrah Karrim and Sipho Masondo - News24
- Caryn Dolley - Daily Maverick
Business Journalism
- Lisa Steyn - News24 Business
- Na’ilah Ebrahim - News24 Business
- Lulamile Feni - Daily Dispatch
- Nick Wilson - News24 Business
- Jan Cronje - News24 Business
Features
- Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza - Eyewitness News
- Don Pinnock – Jack Journal
- Hazel Friedman – Fokus SABC2
- Lucas Ledwaba - Daily Maverick
- Sean Christie - Bhekisisa
Lifestyle
- Don Pinnock – Daily Maverick
- Nomvuyo Ntanjana - SABC Cutting Edge
- Luke Feltham – Mail & Guardian
- Jonathan Ancer - News24
Columns/EditorialBhekisisa Mncube -LitNet
Lucas Ledwaba - Daily Maverick
Carol Paton - News24
Ozayr Patel - Mail & Guardian
Visual journalism (Editorial cartoons & graphic layout)
- Design Team - Daily Maverick
- Carlos Amato- News24
- Thulani Ntsong - Maverick Citizen
News Photographs
- Alaister Russell -TimesLive
- Jeremiah Thapelo Morebudi - Sunday Times
- Ayanda Ndamane - Cape Times
- Sandile Ndlovu – Sunday Times/TimesLive
Feature Photographs
- Sandile Ndlovu - Sunday Times/TimesLive
- Theodore Jeptha – Daily Dispatch
Sports Photographs
- Jaco Marais- Netwerk24, Die Burger
- Bertram Malgas - News24