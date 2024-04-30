All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists

The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists have been announced by the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), the coordinators and organisers of the awards.

Source: © Sanef Sanef The Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists have been announced

The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists have been announced by the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), the coordinators and organisers of the awards.

The finalists were selected by a jury panel, from approximately 600 entries, a record-breaking number of entries compared to previous years.

This is the third consecutive year Sanef has spearheaded the awards across all media platforms. Previously the Awards were organised by Print and Digital Media SA, and later the Publishers’ Support Services.

Says Sanef, "We are proud to acknowledge the substantial representation from diverse media entities, further showing the diversity of voices and narratives that enrich our media landscape.

"Quality news stories from these platforms stood tall alongside contributions from mainstream media establishments, highlighting the depth and breadth of journalistic excellence across all sectors."

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 22 June at The Venue, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. The awards are sponsored by Standard Bank

.

This year’s finalists, in no particular order, are:

Hard News

Norman Masungwini – City Press



Zikhona Tshona – Newzroom Afrika



Slindelo Masikane – eNCA

Indigenous Language Reporting in Community Media

Annie Mokoena - SABC



Hlengiwe Ngwenya - SABC’s Cutting Edge



Zinhle Mugabe - SABC’s Cutting Edge

Community Service Reporting

Hazel Friedman - Fokus on SABC2



Matthew Hirsch – GroundUp



Zikhona Tshona – Newzroom Afrika



Sune Payne and Samane Junior Marks - Daily Maverick

Investigative Journalism

Nicky Troll - Carte Blanche



Joy Summers - Carte Blanche



Kyle Cowan, Azarrah Karrim and Sipho Masondo - News24



Caryn Dolley - Daily Maverick

Business Journalism

Lisa Steyn - News24 Business



Na’ilah Ebrahim - News24 Business



Lulamile Feni - Daily Dispatch



Nick Wilson - News24 Business



Jan Cronje - News24 Business

Features

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza - Eyewitness News



Don Pinnock – Jack Journal



Hazel Friedman – Fokus SABC2



Lucas Ledwaba - Daily Maverick



Sean Christie - Bhekisisa

Lifestyle

Don Pinnock – Daily Maverick



Nomvuyo Ntanjana - SABC Cutting Edge



Luke Feltham – Mail & Guardian



Jonathan Ancer - News24

Columns/Editorial

Bhekisisa Mncube -LitNet



Lucas Ledwaba - Daily Maverick



Carol Paton - News24



Ozayr Patel - Mail & Guardian

Visual journalism (Editorial cartoons & graphic layout)

Design Team - Daily Maverick



Carlos Amato- News24



Thulani Ntsong - Maverick Citizen

News Photographs

Alaister Russell - TimesLive



Jeremiah Thapelo Morebudi - Sunday Times



Ayanda Ndamane - Cape Times



Sandile Ndlovu – Sunday Times/TimesLive

Feature Photographs

Sandile Ndlovu - Sunday Times/TimesLive



Theodore Jeptha – Daily Dispatch

Sports Photographs