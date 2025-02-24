Entry call for 2025 SADC Media Awards

Related
Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards recognise excellence in journalism that promotes regional cooperation and integration.
The competition covers print, photo, television, and radio journalism, encouraging media practitioners to highlight issues affecting the region.
Journalists can access more information here.
The entry forms can be found at here
The rules of the 2025 competition can be accessed here
Entries must be posted or delivered to either MDDA offices or GCIS offices, marked as "SADC Media Awards Entry.
Deadline: All entries must be submitted by 28 February 2025.
