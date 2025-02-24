Marketing & Media Media
    Marketing & Media Media

    Entry call for 2025 SADC Media Awards

    24 Feb 2025
    24 Feb 2025
    South African journalists and media professionals are encouraged to submit their entries for the 2025 SADC Media Awards, which are open to journalists from all Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    About the awards

    Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards recognise excellence in journalism that promotes regional cooperation and integration.

    The competition covers print, photo, television, and radio journalism, encouraging media practitioners to highlight issues affecting the region.

    Prizes

    • First prize winner in each category: $2,500
    • Runner-up: $1,000

    Winners will receive their prizes and certificates at the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in August 2025.

    How to enter

    Journalists can access more information here.

    The entry forms can be found at here

    The rules of the 2025 competition can be accessed here

    Entries must be posted or delivered to either MDDA offices or GCIS offices, marked as "SADC Media Awards Entry.

    • MDDA offices: GSM Building, SABC Auckland Park Campus, Johannesburg, 2006
    • GCIS offices: Government Communications (GCIS), 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028

    Deadline: All entries must be submitted by 28 February 2025.

    journalism awards, print media
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
