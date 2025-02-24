Entry call for 2025 SADC Media Awards

South African journalists and media professionals are encouraged to submit their entries for the 2025 SADC Media Awards, which are open to journalists from all Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States.

About the awards

Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards recognise excellence in journalism that promotes regional cooperation and integration.

The competition covers print, photo, television, and radio journalism, encouraging media practitioners to highlight issues affecting the region.

Prizes

First prize winner in each category: $2,500

Runner-up: $1,000

How to enter

Winners will receive their prizes and certificates at the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in August 2025.

Journalists can access more information here.

The entry forms can be found at here

The rules of the 2025 competition can be accessed here

Entries must be posted or delivered to either MDDA offices or GCIS offices, marked as "SADC Media Awards Entry.

MDDA offices: GSM Building, SABC Auckland Park Campus, Johannesburg, 2006



GCIS offices: Government Communications (GCIS), 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028

Deadline: All entries must be submitted by 28 February 2025.