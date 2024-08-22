At a time when many South Africans flock to online news sites and social media to stay informed about the world around them, it is easy to forget about the importance of the press release.

Image supplied. Press releases still matter

Despite the decline in print readers, as was evident in the Novus Group’s 10 Years in Print Media’ report, the press release remains an important tool when it comes to driving awareness about a company and its spokespeople.

“Press releases continue to play a critical role in driving brand messages, establishing credibility for organisations, and strengthening relationships with journalists,” says Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group.

“Of course, there is an art to writing a press release that can resonate as much with the journalist it is being sent to as it does with the readership of their publication.”

Think of press releases as a link between a company and the media.

It helps shape public perception and controls the narrative about what is being said about the business.

While many agencies use press releases almost exclusively for announcements, other uses can be capitalised on.

At a time when the media is flooded with information, just like the public at large, press releases provide a structured and reliable source of news.

They help businesses stand out by delivering newsworthy content that should be tailored to the publication it is being distributed to.

Press releases can also provide vital SEO (search engine optimisation) benefits by driving traffic to company websites, improving search engine rankings, and enhancing online visibility.

5 ways to write a compelling press release

Here are a few tips to craft a press release that will attract the interest of a journalist.

Link it to current events or trends. To capture attention, a press release should be relevant to what’s happening in the world. Connect the release to current events, trends, or hot topics to increase its appeal. Ensure newsworthiness. Why should a journalist (or the public) care about the content in the press release? Is it providing valuable information, announcing something significant, or offering a unique perspective? A press release should not be a sales pitch. Rather, it must deliver relevant news. Avoid jargon. The language used must be clear and accessible. Avoid technical jargon or industry-specific terms that may alienate the journalist or their readers. Remember, a press release must communicate effectively and not confuse the audience. Optimise for SEO. Include relevant keywords, add links to the company Website, and share the press release on various platforms to increase its reach and boost its online presence. Customisation and quality. Customised press release services will tailor the business needs of companies across industry sectors.



“Press releases are an essential tool in any company’s communication strategy,” says Hamman.