Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Media24WavemakerClockworkMakeReignNewzroom AfrikaBusiness and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicMediamarkDMASAAFDAKLAHook, Line & SinkerTenacityPRBroad MediaKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media How to South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    5 ways to write a compelling press release

    22 Aug 2024
    22 Aug 2024
    At a time when many South Africans flock to online news sites and social media to stay informed about the world around them, it is easy to forget about the importance of the press release.
    Image supplied. Press releases still matter
    Image supplied. Press releases still matter

    Despite the decline in print readers, as was evident in the Novus Group’s 10 Years in Print Media’ report, the press release remains an important tool when it comes to driving awareness about a company and its spokespeople.

    “Press releases continue to play a critical role in driving brand messages, establishing credibility for organisations, and strengthening relationships with journalists,” says Joe Hamman, director of Novus Group.

    “Of course, there is an art to writing a press release that can resonate as much with the journalist it is being sent to as it does with the readership of their publication.”

    Think of press releases as a link between a company and the media.

    It helps shape public perception and controls the narrative about what is being said about the business.

    While many agencies use press releases almost exclusively for announcements, other uses can be capitalised on.

    At a time when the media is flooded with information, just like the public at large, press releases provide a structured and reliable source of news.

    They help businesses stand out by delivering newsworthy content that should be tailored to the publication it is being distributed to.

    Press releases can also provide vital SEO (search engine optimisation) benefits by driving traffic to company websites, improving search engine rankings, and enhancing online visibility.

    5 ways to write a compelling press release

    Here are a few tips to craft a press release that will attract the interest of a journalist.

    1. Link it to current events or trends. To capture attention, a press release should be relevant to what’s happening in the world. Connect the release to current events, trends, or hot topics to increase its appeal.

    2. Ensure newsworthiness. Why should a journalist (or the public) care about the content in the press release? Is it providing valuable information, announcing something significant, or offering a unique perspective? A press release should not be a sales pitch. Rather, it must deliver relevant news.

    3. Avoid jargon. The language used must be clear and accessible. Avoid technical jargon or industry-specific terms that may alienate the journalist or their readers. Remember, a press release must communicate effectively and not confuse the audience.

    4. Optimise for SEO. Include relevant keywords, add links to the company Website, and share the press release on various platforms to increase its reach and boost its online presence.

    5. Customisation and quality. Customised press release services will tailor the business needs of companies across industry sectors.

    “Press releases are an essential tool in any company’s communication strategy,” says Hamman.

    Read more: press releases, print media, Novus Group, Joe Hamman
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz