South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingBET SoftwareJoe PublicSauce AdvertisingVMLThe ForumCEM Africa SummitCity Lodge HotelsBrave GroupRainbow ChickenMultiChoiceJacaranda FMLumicoicandi CQBusiness and Arts South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Proposed regulations redefine media, reshapes how brands track narratives

    Media is at a turning point as the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ third draft of the White Paper on Audio and Audio-Visual Media Services and Online Safety, released on 11 July, proposes a sweeping redefinition of what counts as “media.”
    30 Jul 2025
    30 Jul 2025
    Source: © 123rf The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ third draft of the White Paper on Audio and Audio-Visual Media Services and Online Safety proposes a sweeping redefinition of what counts as “media&quot;.
    Source: © 123rf 123rf The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ third draft of the White Paper on Audio and Audio-Visual Media Services and Online Safety proposes a sweeping redefinition of what counts as “media".

    Targeting platforms, visibility, and accountability, these proposed regulations expand media definitions and reshape how brands must track their narratives.

    In place of the traditional term broadcasting services, the new framework introduces audio and audiovisual content services (AAVCS), bringing everything from YouTube channels and social media to global streaming platforms under a single regulatory umbrella.

    Joe Hamman, director at Novus Group says this is the most significant media reform we have seen in two decades.

    “It is not just broadcasters that need to pay attention. These changes affect influencers, podcasters, publishers, and brands alike, especially as the lines blur between content and media.”

    A tiered licensing system

    The proposed legislation introduces a tiered licensing system, with individual licences for large players and class licences for smaller services based on revenue.

    It also raises the foreign ownership limit in broadcasting from 20% to 49%, allows for cross-media consolidation, and maintains local content quotas even for on-demand platforms.

    Greater accountability

    On the positive side, the White Paper promises greater accountability across all content platforms, stronger enforcement of child safety, and better discoverability of public-interest content.

    Government’s recent legal win against Meta over abusive WhatsApp messages shows just how seriously the online safety angle is being taken.

    Concerns

    But concerns remain.

    “The risk is that regulation lags technology. If we apply old rules to new platforms too rigidly, we could stifle the very innovation this market needs,” says Hamman.

    Questions also remain around how algorithmic influence will be regulated, and whether smaller creators, like local podcasters or digital magazines, will face disproportionate compliance burdens.

    As definitions expand and the regulatory gaze sharpens, media monitoring becomes essential.

    “This is no longer just about tracking mentions.

    “It is about understanding how tone, visibility, sentiment, and influence evolve across platforms, from streaming and social to traditional media. Brands need a 360° view,” he adds.

    With public comment on the White Paper open until 10 August, the stakes are high.

    Whether you are a media owner, content producer, or brand strategist, the ability to monitor what matters and respond intelligently could shape how your voice is heard in South Africa’s next media chapter.

    Read more: media, Brands, child safety, media reform, influencers, publishers, Novus Group, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Joe Hamman
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz