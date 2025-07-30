More #WPRDAY2025
Proposed regulations redefine media, reshapes how brands track narratives
Targeting platforms, visibility, and accountability, these proposed regulations expand media definitions and reshape how brands must track their narratives.
In place of the traditional term broadcasting services, the new framework introduces audio and audiovisual content services (AAVCS), bringing everything from YouTube channels and social media to global streaming platforms under a single regulatory umbrella.
Joe Hamman, director at Novus Group says this is the most significant media reform we have seen in two decades.
“It is not just broadcasters that need to pay attention. These changes affect influencers, podcasters, publishers, and brands alike, especially as the lines blur between content and media.”
A tiered licensing system
The proposed legislation introduces a tiered licensing system, with individual licences for large players and class licences for smaller services based on revenue.
It also raises the foreign ownership limit in broadcasting from 20% to 49%, allows for cross-media consolidation, and maintains local content quotas even for on-demand platforms.
Greater accountability
On the positive side, the White Paper promises greater accountability across all content platforms, stronger enforcement of child safety, and better discoverability of public-interest content.
Government’s recent legal win against Meta over abusive WhatsApp messages shows just how seriously the online safety angle is being taken.
Concerns
But concerns remain.
“The risk is that regulation lags technology. If we apply old rules to new platforms too rigidly, we could stifle the very innovation this market needs,” says Hamman.
Questions also remain around how algorithmic influence will be regulated, and whether smaller creators, like local podcasters or digital magazines, will face disproportionate compliance burdens.
As definitions expand and the regulatory gaze sharpens, media monitoring becomes essential.
“This is no longer just about tracking mentions.
“It is about understanding how tone, visibility, sentiment, and influence evolve across platforms, from streaming and social to traditional media. Brands need a 360° view,” he adds.
With public comment on the White Paper open until 10 August, the stakes are high.
Whether you are a media owner, content producer, or brand strategist, the ability to monitor what matters and respond intelligently could shape how your voice is heard in South Africa’s next media chapter.
