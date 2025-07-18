WPRD2025: Novus Group's Joe Hamman on earned media as a critical driver of digital visibility

As AI transforms search, with visibility hinging on credibility and not just keywords, earned media coverage has become one of the most critical drivers of digital visibility.

Joe Hamman from Novus Group says as AI transforms search, earned media coverage has become one of the most critical drivers of digital visibility (image supplied)

Traditional search once prioritised keywords, backlinks, and intent.

But today’s AI tools are changing discovery by generating answers directly from a select group of trusted, high-authority sources.

AI tools like Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Perplexity are changing how people discover brands, meaning earned media coverage is no longer just about reputation; it’s also about search visibility.

The rise of trusted sources in AI answers

Google’s AI-powered features, like AI Overviews, are increasingly surfacing content from trusted, high-authority sources that are often aligned with the principles of its E-E-A-T framework (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness).

While these guidelines are used by human quality raters rather than applied directly to AI outputs, they still influence which types of sources are favoured.

Recent analysis suggests that up to 90% of citations in AI-generated responses come from earned media, such as news articles and expert commentary, rather than paid or brand-owned assets.

Google’s AI Overviews have been found to cite major news outlets in nearly 80% of answer sets, favouring established editorial brands over smaller or less authoritative platforms.

Gen Z is already changing the rules

At the same time, younger users are rapidly abandoning traditional search engines altogether. A 2024 survey shows that 53% of Gen Z now prefer platforms like TikTok, Reddit, or ChatGPT over Google when looking for answers.

Another found that 93% of Gen Z workers already use at least two AI tools weekly to gather insights or make decisions.

This shift means your brand’s visibility no longer hinges on keyword rankings but on trust. Being mentioned by a credible source could determine whether your brand surfaces in an AI-generated result or remains invisible.

In short, PR now plays a direct role in shaping how and whether your brand is found.

Why media monitoring is your new search strategy

That is where media monitoring becomes essential.

In today’s AI-shaped landscape, media monitoring is no longer just a reporting tool. It has become a daily intelligence system.

Brands need to know exactly how often they are being mentioned, where those mentions are occurring, and whether those sources are trusted enough to be picked up by AI models.

Tracking competitors is equally vital. AI does not just decide what your audience sees.

It chooses who your brand is shown next to.

By monitoring competitor media presence, campaign performance, and sentiment, you gain a strategic edge.

You can spot where they are winning share of voice, which outlets are citing them, and how to reposition your messaging to compete more effectively in the answer-driven search environment.

From reactive tracking to proactive brand building

Armed with the right insights, brands can also proactively pitch to trusted sources that shape AI-generated search results. In this new model, media monitoring becomes a planning tool and not just a reactionary one.

In the past, media mentions influenced perception. Today, they influence placement in everything from AI-generated overviews to voice assistant responses. That is why smart brands are shifting strategy. Instead of chasing clicks, they are chasing credibility.

As AI continues to rewrite the rules of search and discovery, Novus Group remains the partner that helps brands monitor, compete, and thrive.

With the right media monitoring tools, you can stay in control of the media cycle, amplify the mentions that matter, and ensure your brand’s voice is heard in the age of intelligent answers.